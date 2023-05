BOGOTA, May 29 (Reuters) - Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol and Spanish energy business Repsol have discovered hydrocarbons at the Tinamu-1 exploration well in Colombia's Meta province, the companies said on Monday.

Ecopetrol has a 55% stake in the well and serves as the operator, while Repsol holds the remaining 45%, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by Oliver Griffin Editing by Chris Reese)