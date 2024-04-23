Operating and financial update 1Q 2024
Cautionary Note: The information below contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and assumptions about future events and can be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe" or other words of similar meaning, and which forward-looking statements also include certain projections, forecasts, estimates, preliminary matters subject to change or further verification and other estimates. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking statements below. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors beyond the control of Ecopetrol, its management and/or any of its officers or related personnel. Ecopetrol undertakes no obligation to provide any additional information or to update this release or to correct any inaccuracies that may become apparent, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes or modifications in market or economic trends, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are not a sufficiently reliable input for the adoption of any forward- looking statements.
Estimates Overview
1Q24 Outlook*
Comments
Financial Figures
Revenues (Trillion COP)
$ 29.3
-
$ 31.5
EBITDA (Trillion COP)
$ 12.0
-
$ 14.5
EBITDA Margin (%)
41.0%
-
46.0%
Net Income (Trillion COP)
$ 3.0
-
$ 5.0
Total Cash (Trillion COP)
$ 16.0
-
$ 18.0
CAPEX (Trillion COP)
$ 5.0
-
$ 6.0
FEPC balance (Trillion COP)
$ 22.0
-
$ 24.0
Operating Figures (quarterly)
Production (mboed)
730
-
740
Transported Volumes (mboed)
1,112
-
1,130
Refinery Throughput (mbod)
420
-
431
Average Brent (USD/Bl)
$ 82
Public data
Average Crude Oil Basket (USD/Bl)
$ 71
-
$ 75
Average Refining Margin (USD/Bl)
$ 13.0
-
$ 16.0
