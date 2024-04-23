Operating and financial update 1Q 2024

Cautionary Note: The information below contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and assumptions about future events and can be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe" or other words of similar meaning, and which forward-looking statements also include certain projections, forecasts, estimates, preliminary matters subject to change or further verification and other estimates. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking statements below. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors beyond the control of Ecopetrol, its management and/or any of its officers or related personnel. Ecopetrol undertakes no obligation to provide any additional information or to update this release or to correct any inaccuracies that may become apparent, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes or modifications in market or economic trends, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are not a sufficiently reliable input for the adoption of any forward- looking statements.

Estimates Overview 1Q24 Outlook* Comments Financial Figures Revenues (Trillion COP) $ 29.3 - $ 31.5 EBITDA (Trillion COP) $ 12.0 - $ 14.5 EBITDA Margin (%) 41.0% - 46.0% Net Income (Trillion COP) $ 3.0 - $ 5.0 Total Cash (Trillion COP) $ 16.0 - $ 18.0 CAPEX (Trillion COP) $ 5.0 - $ 6.0 FEPC balance (Trillion COP) $ 22.0 - $ 24.0 Operating Figures (quarterly) Production (mboed) 730 - 740 Transported Volumes (mboed) 1,112 - 1,130 Refinery Throughput (mbod) 420 - 431 Average Brent (USD/Bl) $ 82 Public data Average Crude Oil Basket (USD/Bl) $ 71 - $ 75 Average Refining Margin (USD/Bl) $ 13.0 - $ 16.0

