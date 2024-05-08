Note: Figures expressed in millions of dollars equivalent with the TRM as of March 31, 2024.

The amount in foreign currency corresponds to debt in dollars and other currencies.

Nominal value of debt as of March 2024 without including accrual interest.

Net Production does not include royalties and is prorated for Ecopetrol's stake in each Company.

The following are the Income Statement and Statement of Financial Position of the most representative subsidiaries of each segment, which consolidate the Ecopetrol Group

Table 7: Statement of Financial Situation - Balance Sheet

HOCOL AMERICA LLC ESENTTIA REFICAR CENIT ISA PERMIAN Billion (COP) March 31, December March 31, December March 31, December March 31, December March 31, December March 31, December March 31, December 2024 31, 2023 2024 31, 2023 2024 31, 2023 2024 31, 2023 2024 31, 2023 2024 31, 2023 2024 31, 2023 Current assets 1,496 1,483 192 93 1,708 1,477 9,131 7,693 4,178 4,038 12,846 12,407 113 293 Non-current assets 3,659 3,839 3,069 3,124 1,469 1,566 29,045 29,574 15,266 15,555 58,542 58,810 11,733 11,130 Total assets 5,155 5,322 3,261 3,217 3,177 3,043 38,176 37,267 19,444 19,593 71,388 71,217 11,846 11,423 Current liabilities 1,090 924 465 400 559 464 3,409 2,875 5,167 2,010 6,165 5,307 1,235 1,207 Non-current liabilities 933 926 1,170 1,251 3 2 9,768 9,651 1,007 971 39,918 39,544 1,842 1,801 Total liabilities 2,023 1,850 1,635 1,651 562 466 13,177 12,526 6,174 2,981 46,083 44,851 3,077 3,008 Equity 3,132 3,472 1,626 1,566 2,615 2,577 24,999 24,741 13,270 16,612 25,305 26,366 8,769 8,415

Note: The financial figures of Hocol, América LLC, Esenttia, Permian and Reficar, whose functional currency is the dollar, are re-expressed in pesos at the average TRM for the Income Statement and closing TRM formed on the last day of the period

for the Statement of Financial Situation.