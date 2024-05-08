Ecopetrol Group
I. Operational Tables
Table 1: Gross Production per Region - Ecopetrol Group Net Interest
Production - mboed
Castilla
Chichimene
CPO-09
Other
Total Orinoquia Region
Cupiagua
Piedemonte
Cusiana
Recetor
Total Piedemonte Region
Rubiales
Caño Sur
Total East Region
La Cira-Infantas
Yarigui
Casabe
Other
Total Central Region
Tello
Huila
San Francisco
Other
Total South Region
Caño Limón
Quifa
Nare
Guajira
Other
Total Assets with Partners
Total Ecopetrol S.A.
Direct Operation
Associated Operation
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
∆ (%)
99.8
101.9
(2.1%)
56.7
61.5
(7.7%)
13.7
10.9
25.8%
11.9
12.8
(7.2%)
182.0
187.0
(2.7%)
33.5
41.1
(18.5%)
51.3
56.0
(8.5%)
20.9
24.3
(14.1%)
14.7
10.1
46.2%
120.3
131.4
(8.5%)
96.0
102.5
(6.3%)
37.5
21.2
77.1%
133.5
123.7
8.0%
15.5
17.7
(12.1%)
15.0
16.8
(10.4%)
12.3
12.7
(3.6%)
25.4
26.0
(2.3%)
68.3
73.2
(6.7%)
4.1
4.4
(7.7%)
4.2
4.6
(8.7%)
6.4
6.0
8.1%
5.9
6.3
(5.8%)
20.6
21.2
(2.9%)
23.9
25.6
(6.9%)
12.3
13.1
(6.2%)
15.0
15.1
(0.9%)
9.2
10.6
(13.7%)
26.0
24.6
5.9%
86.3
89.0
(3.1%)
611.0
625.6
(2.3%)
539.7
551.7
(2.2%)
71.3
73.9
(3.5%)
Ocelote
8.3
9.2
(9.2%)
Otros
27.5
27.0
1.9%
Total Hocol
35.9
36.2
(0.9%)
Dalmatian
2.6
1.2
121.0%
K2
4.5
2.1
113.4%
Gunflint
2.0
2.1
(6.7%)
Esox
0.5
0.8
(34.5%)
Total Ecopetrol America LLC
9.7
6.3
54.6%
Ecopetrol Permian
84.6
51.4
64.6%
Ecopetrol Permian
84.6
51.4
64.6%
Total Subsidiaries
130.1
93.8
38.7%
Total Ecopetrol Group
741.1
719.4
3.0%
Table 2: Gross Production by Type of Crude - Ecopetrol Group
Production by Crude Type - mboed
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
∆ (%)
Light
72.4
55.1
31.3%
Medium
144.9
148.1
(2.2%)
Heavy
349.6
344.5
1.5%
Total
566.9
547.7
3.5%
Table 3: Net Production* - Ecopetrol Group
Net Production - mboed
Crude Oil
Natural Gas**
Total
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
∆ (%)
493.6 481.6 2.5%
146.0 138.6 5.3%
639.6 620.1 3.1%
- Net Production does not include royalties and is prorated for Ecopetrol's stake in each Company.
- Gross Production includes white products.
II. Financial Tables
Table 4: Long Term Debt - Ecopetrol Group*
Debt (USD Millions)
Foreign Currency
Local Currency
Total
(USD***)
(COP)
Ecopetrol
18,327
493
18,820
Bicentenario
-
0
0
ODL
-
42
42
Ocensa
400
0
400
Invercolsa**
-
110
110
ISA
6,308
1,761
8,069
Total
25,035
2,406
27,442
- Nominal value of debt as of March 2024 without including accrual interest.
- Includes the following subsidiaries: Metrogas, Gases de Oriente, Combustibles Líquidos de Colombia y Alcanos.
- The amount in foreign currency corresponds to debt in dollars and other currencies.
Note: Figures expressed in millions of dollars equivalent with the TRM as of March 31, 2024.
Table 5: Results by Business Segment - Ecopetrol Group
Upstream
Downstream
Midstream
Energy Transmission and Toll
Eliminations
Consolidated
Roads
Billion (COP)
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
Total revenue
18,716
20,627
17,646
22,585
3,569
3,984
3,668
3,911
(12,297)
(12,253)
31,302
38,854
Depreciation and
2,378
1,835
489
530
316
354
269
289
0
1
3,452
3,009
amortization
Variable costs
6,606
7,636
15,267
18,558
197
192
0
0
(11,249)
(11,038)
10,821
15,348
Fixed costs
3,237
3,223
693
607
414
436
1,385
1,282
(939)
(1,126)
4,790
4,422
Cost of sales
12,221
12,694
16,449
19,695
927
982
1,654
1,571
(12,188)
(12,163)
19,063
22,779
Gross income
6,495
7,933
1,197
2,890
2,642
3,002
2,014
2,340
(109)
(90)
12,239
16,075
Operating expenses
1,461
1,373
563
558
196
220
325
334
(108)
(131)
2,437
2,354
Operating income (loss)
5,034
6,560
634
2,332
2,446
2,782
1,689
2,006
(1)
41
9,802
13,721
Financial income (loss)
(886)
(90)
(395)
(275)
46
(10)
(768)
(1,090)
1
(41)
(2,002)
(1,506)
Share of profit of companies
10
5
50
90
0
0
137
247
0
0
197
342
Income (loss) before income
4,158
6,475
289
2,147
2,492
2,772
1,058
1,163
0
0
7,997
12,557
tax
Provision for income tax
(1,879)
(3,812)
(38)
(786)
(863)
(985)
(140)
(10)
(1)
0
(2,921)
(5,593)
Net income (loss) consolidated
2,279
2,663
251
1,361
1,629
1,787
918
1,153
(1)
0
5,076
6,964
Non-controlling interest
18
27
(52)
(63)
(297)
(340)
(735)
(928)
2
0
(1,064)
(1,304)
Net income (loss) attributable
2,297
2,690
199
1,298
1,332
1,447
183
225
1
0
4,012
5,660
to owners of Ecopetrol
EBITDA
7,715
8,666
1,447
3,237
2,817
3,186
2,260
2,712
(1)
41
14,238
17,842
EBITDA Margin
41.2%
42.0%
8.2%
14.3%
78.9%
80.0%
61.6%
69.3%
0.0%
-0.3%
45.5%
45.9%
The following are the Income Statement and Statement of Financial Position of the most representative subsidiaries of each segment, which consolidate the Ecopetrol Group
Billion (COP)
Table 6: Income Statement
HOCOL
AMERICA LLC
ESENTTIA
REFICAR
CENIT
ISA
PERMIAN
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
1Q
1Q
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
1Q 2023
2024
2023
Local sales
Export sales
Total revenue
Variable costs
Fixed costs
Total cost of sales
Gross income
Operating expenses
Operating income
Financial result, net
Share of profit of companies
Income before income tax
Provision for income tax
Net income consolidated
Non-controlling interest
Net income attributable to owners
EBITDA
EBITDA Margin
611
753
0
0
260
403
5,381
6,453
0
0
204
150
265
452
1,227
1,772
611
753
204
150
525
855
6,608
8,225
225
308
70
49
431
759
5,638
6,261
150
146
60
82
29
58
492
457
375
454
130
131
460
817
6,130
6,718
236
299
74
19
65
38
478
1,507
198
77
18
28
108
107
172
197
38
222
56
(9)
(43)
(69)
306
1,310
10
(4)
(3)
(2)
4
36
(141)
(116)
19
28
0
0
85
59
0
0
67
246
53
(11)
46
26
165
1,194
(22)
(126)
0
0
15
11
(55)
(299)
45
120
53
(11)
61
37
110
895
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
45
120
53
(11)
61
37
110
895
166
386
127
42
(21)
(42)
724
1,759
27.2%
51.3%
62.3%
28.0%
-4.0%
-4.9%
11.0%
21.4%
1,681 1,595
00
1,681 1,595
- 98
- 447
565 545
1,116 1,050
145 123
971 927
64 45
679 839
1,714 1,811
- (342)
1,347 1,469
00
1,347 1,469
1,167
1,095
69.4%
68.7%
918 845
2,750 3,066
3,668 3,911
00
1,608 1,524
1,608 1,524
2,060 2,387
267 269
1,793 2,118
-
(637)
137 247
1,379 1,728
- (328)
1,100 1,400
- (572)
634 828
2,265 2,712
61.8% 69.3%
00
1,114 829
1,114 829
- 363
- 105
811 468
303 361
92 90
211 271
- 5
00
173 276
- (61)
139 215
00
139 215
897 674
80.5% 81.3%
Table 7: Statement of Financial Situation - Balance Sheet
HOCOL
AMERICA LLC
ESENTTIA
REFICAR
CENIT
ISA
PERMIAN
Billion (COP)
March 31,
December
March 31,
December
March 31,
December
March 31,
December
March 31,
December
March 31,
December
March 31,
December
2024
31, 2023
2024
31, 2023
2024
31, 2023
2024
31, 2023
2024
31, 2023
2024
31, 2023
2024
31, 2023
Current assets
1,496
1,483
192
93
1,708
1,477
9,131
7,693
4,178
4,038
12,846
12,407
113
293
Non-current assets
3,659
3,839
3,069
3,124
1,469
1,566
29,045
29,574
15,266
15,555
58,542
58,810
11,733
11,130
Total assets
5,155
5,322
3,261
3,217
3,177
3,043
38,176
37,267
19,444
19,593
71,388
71,217
11,846
11,423
Current liabilities
1,090
924
465
400
559
464
3,409
2,875
5,167
2,010
6,165
5,307
1,235
1,207
Non-current liabilities
933
926
1,170
1,251
3
2
9,768
9,651
1,007
971
39,918
39,544
1,842
1,801
Total liabilities
2,023
1,850
1,635
1,651
562
466
13,177
12,526
6,174
2,981
46,083
44,851
3,077
3,008
Equity
3,132
3,472
1,626
1,566
2,615
2,577
24,999
24,741
13,270
16,612
25,305
26,366
8,769
8,415
Note: The financial figures of Hocol, América LLC, Esenttia, Permian and Reficar, whose functional currency is the dollar, are re-expressed in pesos at the average TRM for the Income Statement and closing TRM formed on the last day of the period
for the Statement of Financial Situation.
