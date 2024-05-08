Ecopetrol Group

I. Operational Tables

Table 1: Gross Production per Region - Ecopetrol Group Net Interest

Production - mboed

Castilla

Chichimene

CPO-09

Other

Total Orinoquia Region

Cupiagua

Piedemonte

Cusiana

Recetor

Total Piedemonte Region

Rubiales

Caño Sur

Total East Region

La Cira-Infantas

Yarigui

Casabe

Other

Total Central Region

Tello

Huila

San Francisco

Other

Total South Region

Caño Limón

Quifa

Nare

Guajira

Other

Total Assets with Partners

Total Ecopetrol S.A.

Direct Operation

Associated Operation

1Q 2024

1Q 2023

∆ (%)

99.8

101.9

(2.1%)

56.7

61.5

(7.7%)

13.7

10.9

25.8%

11.9

12.8

(7.2%)

182.0

187.0

(2.7%)

33.5

41.1

(18.5%)

51.3

56.0

(8.5%)

20.9

24.3

(14.1%)

14.7

10.1

46.2%

120.3

131.4

(8.5%)

96.0

102.5

(6.3%)

37.5

21.2

77.1%

133.5

123.7

8.0%

15.5

17.7

(12.1%)

15.0

16.8

(10.4%)

12.3

12.7

(3.6%)

25.4

26.0

(2.3%)

68.3

73.2

(6.7%)

4.1

4.4

(7.7%)

4.2

4.6

(8.7%)

6.4

6.0

8.1%

5.9

6.3

(5.8%)

20.6

21.2

(2.9%)

23.9

25.6

(6.9%)

12.3

13.1

(6.2%)

15.0

15.1

(0.9%)

9.2

10.6

(13.7%)

26.0

24.6

5.9%

86.3

89.0

(3.1%)

611.0

625.6

(2.3%)

539.7

551.7

(2.2%)

71.3

73.9

(3.5%)

Ocelote

8.3

9.2

(9.2%)

Otros

27.5

27.0

1.9%

Total Hocol

35.9

36.2

(0.9%)

Dalmatian

2.6

1.2

121.0%

K2

4.5

2.1

113.4%

Gunflint

2.0

2.1

(6.7%)

Esox

0.5

0.8

(34.5%)

Total Ecopetrol America LLC

9.7

6.3

54.6%

Ecopetrol Permian

84.6

51.4

64.6%

Ecopetrol Permian

84.6

51.4

64.6%

Total Subsidiaries

130.1

93.8

38.7%

Total Ecopetrol Group

741.1

719.4

3.0%

Table 2: Gross Production by Type of Crude - Ecopetrol Group

Production by Crude Type - mboed

1Q 2024

1Q 2023

∆ (%)

Light

72.4

55.1

31.3%

Medium

144.9

148.1

(2.2%)

Heavy

349.6

344.5

1.5%

Total

566.9

547.7

3.5%

Table 3: Net Production* - Ecopetrol Group

Net Production - mboed

Crude Oil

Natural Gas**

Total

1Q 2024

1Q 2023

∆ (%)

493.6 481.6 2.5%

146.0 138.6 5.3%

639.6 620.1 3.1%

  • Net Production does not include royalties and is prorated for Ecopetrol's stake in each Company.
    • Gross Production includes white products.

II. Financial Tables

Table 4: Long Term Debt - Ecopetrol Group*

Debt (USD Millions)

Foreign Currency

Local Currency

Total

(USD***)

(COP)

Ecopetrol

18,327

493

18,820

Bicentenario

-

0

0

ODL

-

42

42

Ocensa

400

0

400

Invercolsa**

-

110

110

ISA

6,308

1,761

8,069

Total

25,035

2,406

27,442

    • Nominal value of debt as of March 2024 without including accrual interest.
  • Includes the following subsidiaries: Metrogas, Gases de Oriente, Combustibles Líquidos de Colombia y Alcanos.
    • The amount in foreign currency corresponds to debt in dollars and other currencies.

Note: Figures expressed in millions of dollars equivalent with the TRM as of March 31, 2024.

Table 5: Results by Business Segment - Ecopetrol Group

Upstream

Downstream

Midstream

Energy Transmission and Toll

Eliminations

Consolidated

Roads

Billion (COP)

1Q 2024

1Q 2023

1Q 2024

1Q 2023

1Q 2024

1Q 2023

1Q 2024

1Q 2023

1Q 2024

1Q 2023

1Q 2024

1Q 2023

Total revenue

18,716

20,627

17,646

22,585

3,569

3,984

3,668

3,911

(12,297)

(12,253)

31,302

38,854

Depreciation and

2,378

1,835

489

530

316

354

269

289

0

1

3,452

3,009

amortization

Variable costs

6,606

7,636

15,267

18,558

197

192

0

0

(11,249)

(11,038)

10,821

15,348

Fixed costs

3,237

3,223

693

607

414

436

1,385

1,282

(939)

(1,126)

4,790

4,422

Cost of sales

12,221

12,694

16,449

19,695

927

982

1,654

1,571

(12,188)

(12,163)

19,063

22,779

Gross income

6,495

7,933

1,197

2,890

2,642

3,002

2,014

2,340

(109)

(90)

12,239

16,075

Operating expenses

1,461

1,373

563

558

196

220

325

334

(108)

(131)

2,437

2,354

Operating income (loss)

5,034

6,560

634

2,332

2,446

2,782

1,689

2,006

(1)

41

9,802

13,721

Financial income (loss)

(886)

(90)

(395)

(275)

46

(10)

(768)

(1,090)

1

(41)

(2,002)

(1,506)

Share of profit of companies

10

5

50

90

0

0

137

247

0

0

197

342

Income (loss) before income

4,158

6,475

289

2,147

2,492

2,772

1,058

1,163

0

0

7,997

12,557

tax

Provision for income tax

(1,879)

(3,812)

(38)

(786)

(863)

(985)

(140)

(10)

(1)

0

(2,921)

(5,593)

Net income (loss) consolidated

2,279

2,663

251

1,361

1,629

1,787

918

1,153

(1)

0

5,076

6,964

Non-controlling interest

18

27

(52)

(63)

(297)

(340)

(735)

(928)

2

0

(1,064)

(1,304)

Net income (loss) attributable

2,297

2,690

199

1,298

1,332

1,447

183

225

1

0

4,012

5,660

to owners of Ecopetrol

EBITDA

7,715

8,666

1,447

3,237

2,817

3,186

2,260

2,712

(1)

41

14,238

17,842

EBITDA Margin

41.2%

42.0%

8.2%

14.3%

78.9%

80.0%

61.6%

69.3%

0.0%

-0.3%

45.5%

45.9%

The following are the Income Statement and Statement of Financial Position of the most representative subsidiaries of each segment, which consolidate the Ecopetrol Group

Billion (COP)

Table 6: Income Statement

HOCOL

AMERICA LLC

ESENTTIA

REFICAR

CENIT

ISA

PERMIAN

1Q 2024

1Q 2023

1Q 2024

1Q 2023

1Q

1Q

1Q 2024

1Q 2023

1Q 2024

1Q 2023

1Q 2024

1Q 2023

1Q 2024

1Q 2023

2024

2023

Local sales

Export sales

Total revenue

Variable costs

Fixed costs

Total cost of sales

Gross income

Operating expenses

Operating income

Financial result, net

Share of profit of companies

Income before income tax

Provision for income tax

Net income consolidated

Non-controlling interest

Net income attributable to owners

EBITDA

EBITDA Margin

611

753

0

0

260

403

5,381

6,453

0

0

204

150

265

452

1,227

1,772

611

753

204

150

525

855

6,608

8,225

225

308

70

49

431

759

5,638

6,261

150

146

60

82

29

58

492

457

375

454

130

131

460

817

6,130

6,718

236

299

74

19

65

38

478

1,507

198

77

18

28

108

107

172

197

38

222

56

(9)

(43)

(69)

306

1,310

10

(4)

(3)

(2)

4

36

(141)

(116)

19

28

0

0

85

59

0

0

67

246

53

(11)

46

26

165

1,194

(22)

(126)

0

0

15

11

(55)

(299)

45

120

53

(11)

61

37

110

895

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

45

120

53

(11)

61

37

110

895

166

386

127

42

(21)

(42)

724

1,759

27.2%

51.3%

62.3%

28.0%

-4.0%

-4.9%

11.0%

21.4%

1,681 1,595

00

1,681 1,595

  1. 98
  1. 447

565 545

1,116 1,050

145 123

971 927

64 45

679 839

1,714 1,811

  1. (342)

1,347 1,469

00

1,347 1,469

1,167

1,095

69.4%

68.7%

918 845

2,750 3,066

3,668 3,911

00

1,608 1,524

1,608 1,524

2,060 2,387

267 269

1,793 2,118

  1. (637)
    137 247

1,379 1,728

  1. (328)

1,100 1,400

  1. (572)

634 828

2,265 2,712

61.8% 69.3%

00

1,114 829

1,114 829

  1. 363
  1. 105

811 468

303 361

92 90

211 271

  1. 5

00

173 276

  1. (61)

139 215

00

139 215

897 674

80.5% 81.3%

Table 7: Statement of Financial Situation - Balance Sheet

HOCOL

AMERICA LLC

ESENTTIA

REFICAR

CENIT

ISA

PERMIAN

Billion (COP)

March 31,

December

March 31,

December

March 31,

December

March 31,

December

March 31,

December

March 31,

December

March 31,

December

2024

31, 2023

2024

31, 2023

2024

31, 2023

2024

31, 2023

2024

31, 2023

2024

31, 2023

2024

31, 2023

Current assets

1,496

1,483

192

93

1,708

1,477

9,131

7,693

4,178

4,038

12,846

12,407

113

293

Non-current assets

3,659

3,839

3,069

3,124

1,469

1,566

29,045

29,574

15,266

15,555

58,542

58,810

11,733

11,130

Total assets

5,155

5,322

3,261

3,217

3,177

3,043

38,176

37,267

19,444

19,593

71,388

71,217

11,846

11,423

Current liabilities

1,090

924

465

400

559

464

3,409

2,875

5,167

2,010

6,165

5,307

1,235

1,207

Non-current liabilities

933

926

1,170

1,251

3

2

9,768

9,651

1,007

971

39,918

39,544

1,842

1,801

Total liabilities

2,023

1,850

1,635

1,651

562

466

13,177

12,526

6,174

2,981

46,083

44,851

3,077

3,008

Equity

3,132

3,472

1,626

1,566

2,615

2,577

24,999

24,741

13,270

16,612

25,305

26,366

8,769

8,415

Note: The financial figures of Hocol, América LLC, Esenttia, Permian and Reficar, whose functional currency is the dollar, are re-expressed in pesos at the average TRM for the Income Statement and closing TRM formed on the last day of the period

for the Statement of Financial Situation.

