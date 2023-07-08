Ecopetrol S.A. announced the market that, as part of its comprehensive debt management, it will redeem (make whole) the remaining amount of its international notes maturing in September 2023, which were issued in 2013. The outstanding principal amount of the notes is USD 821.5 million with a coupon rate of 5.875%. The bonds will be redeemed on August 7, 2023 (the "Redemption Date"), at an approximate redemption price of USD 1,000.18 per USD 1,000 principal amount outstanding, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

The prepayment aligns with the objectives of the financial plan and reaffirms company's commitment to its refinancing strategy and investment plan for 2023.