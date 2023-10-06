O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Ecopetrol SA, código ISIN BRE1COBDR006, informa que foi aprovado em 10/03/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,147935000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 5,2362 - 14/03/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,374261713 por BDR.
O Fator em USD foi estimado pela conversão do fator divulgado pela empresa em moeda local e poderá sofrer alteração. Caso haja qualquer atualização por parte do depositário nos EUA, será disponibilizado novo comunicado ao mercado.
O evento será pago no dia 18/10/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 25/09/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 26/09/2023 até 27/09/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 0% de IR, 0,38% de IOF, 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3, bem como eventuais taxas deduzidas pelo emissor do ADR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Ecopetrol SA (Company), ISIN BRE1COBDR006, hereby informs that on 10/03/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,147935000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 5,2362 - 14/03/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,374261713 per BDR.
The USD Preliminary rate was estimated by the conversion of the dividend rate released by the company in it's local currency. In case that there is any update informed by the ADR Depositary in the U.S, a new Notice to the Market will be released.
The payment will be completed on 18/10/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 25/09/2023.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 26/09/2023 to 27/09/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 0% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee, including other Depositary Services Fees deducted by the ADR Issuer.
Ecopetrol S.A. is an oil company. The Company operates in Colombia, Peru, Brazil and the United States Gulf Coast. The Company's segments include Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining, Petrochemicals and Biofuels. The Company's Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development and production activities in Colombia and abroad. The Company's Transportation and Logistics segment includes the transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil and other refined products, including diesel and biofuels. The Company's main crude oil pipeline systems' operating capacity is approximately 1.34 million barrels per day (BPD). The Company's main refineries are the Barrancabermeja refinery, which it directly owns and operates, and a refinery in the Free Trade Zone in Cartagena that is operated by Reficar S.A., a subsidiary of the Company. The Company also owns and operates two other minor refineries: Orito and Apiay.