Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Ecopetrol SA (Company), ISIN BRE1COBDR006, hereby informs that on 10/03/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,147935000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 5,2362 - 14/03/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,374261713 per BDR.

The USD Preliminary rate was estimated by the conversion of the dividend rate released by the company in it's local currency. In case that there is any update informed by the ADR Depositary in the U.S, a new Notice to the Market will be released.

The payment will be completed on 18/10/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 25/09/2023.

Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 26/09/2023 to 27/09/2023.

PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 0% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee, including other Depositary Services Fees deducted by the ADR Issuer.