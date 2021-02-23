Log in
Ecopetrol S A : Colombia's Ecopetrol 2020 net profit falls 87.3%

02/23/2021 | 05:07pm EST
BOGOTA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Colombia's majority state-run oil company, Ecopetrol, on Tuesday reported its 2020 net profit fell 87.3% to 1.69 trillion pesos ($470.1 million) versus the previous year.

The company's fourth-quarter net profit fell to 675 billion pesos, from 4 trillion pesos in the year-earlier period, it said in a statement.

Colombia's oil and gas industry was battered last year by lower demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Industry investment in production fell almost 50% versus 2019 levels, to $1.7 billion, according to the Colombian Petroleum Association (ACP), while national oil output dropped to an average of 781,300 barrels per day, below expectations.

"Ecopetrol managed to meet this unprecedented challenge, demonstrating its resilience and ability to adapt to an adverse and volatile environment," chief executive Felipe Bayon said in a statement.

Ecopetrol's full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 45.9% to 16.8 trillion pesos. In the fourth quarter EBITDA fell 39.6% to 4.33 trillion pesos versus the fourth quarter of 2019.

Before impairments, full-year net profit came in at 2.22 trillion pesos, down 84.7% on 2019 levels.

Total sales for the year dropped to 50 trillion pesos, from 70.8 trillion pesos in 2019.

The company's production for the year averaged 696,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), down 3.9% from 724,800 boepd in 2019, Ecopetrol said. ($1 = 3,590.37 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 47 965 B 13 334 M 13 334 M
Net income 2020 2 136 B 594 M 594 M
Net Debt 2020 41 291 B 11 479 M 11 479 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,3x
Yield 2020 8,08%
Capitalization 91 814 B 25 551 M 25 524 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,78x
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 15 157
Free-Float 10,7%
