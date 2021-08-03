Log in
    ECOPETROL   COC04PA00016

ECOPETROL S.A.

(ECOPETROL)
Ecopetrol S A : Colombia's Ecopetrol reports Q2 profit soared to $951 million

08/03/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
BOGOTA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol reported second-quarter net profit of 3.72 trillion pesos ($951 million) on Tuesday, compared with 25 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 9.43 trillion pesos, from 2 trillion pesos in the second quarter of 2020.

The growth in earnings reflects a weak comparative period that saw the company's finances battered by a combination of lower demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic and increased supply due to an oil price war last year.

"The strength of Grupo Ecopetrol's results during the quarter and in the year-to-date ... underline our capacity to generate sustainable value and respond opportunely, with agility, to current conditions," Chief Executive Felipe Bayon said in a statement, citing the impact of widespread protests and a third wave of coronavirus.

Anti-government protests ran for about six weeks earlier this year, with associated road blocks halting transport of goods around the country. As of early June, blockades had stopped production of some 1.5 million barrels of crude oil and 2.7 billion cubic feet of gas, according to the energy ministry.

Ecopetrol's second-quarter performance was above that of Mexican peer Pemex, which swung to a profit of around $722 million between April and June.

Total sales in the second quarter rose to 19.4 trillion pesos, from 8.44 trillion pesos a year earlier, Ecopetrol said.

Net profit in the first half of the year rose to 6.8 trillion pesos, from 158 billion in the year-earlier period, while EBITDA for the first six months climbed to 17.6 trillion pesos, from 7.25 trillion pesos in the first six months of 2020.

Production in the second quarter averaged 660,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), down 2.5% year-on-year.

First half year oil production was also down 5.3% at 668,400 boepd. However, the company maintained its production guidance range for the year of 690,000 and 700,000 boepd.

($1 = 3,913.59 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Oliver Griffin and Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 81 966 B 20 983 M 20 983 M
Net income 2021 14 812 B 3 792 M 3 792 M
Net Debt 2021 37 049 B 9 485 M 9 485 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,93x
Yield 2021 3,33%
Capitalization 106 821 B 27 395 M 27 346 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 13 977
Free-Float 10,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 600,00 COP
Average target price 2 590,33 COP
Spread / Average Target -0,37%
Managers and Directors
Felipe Bayón Pardo President & Chief Executive Officer
Jaime Caballero Uribe Chief Financial Officer
Luis Guillermo Echeverri Velez Chairman
Andrés Mantilla Zárate Vice President-Innovation & Technology
Alberto Consuegra Granger Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOPETROL S.A.15.81%27 700
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.48%74 731
CNOOC LIMITED8.64%44 805
EOG RESOURCES, INC.43.61%41 798
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED34.59%39 097
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY24.99%34 727