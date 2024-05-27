Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Ecopetrol S.A. (“Ecopetrol” or “the Company”) (NYSE: EC). Investors who purchased Ecopetrol securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/EC.

On May 22, 2024, Ecopetrol issued a press release “report[ing] that between May 3, 2024 and May 9, 2024, the Company and its subsidiaries, Cenit Transporte y Logística de Hidrocarburos S.A.S. (‘CENIT’) and Oleoducto Central S.A. (‘Ocensa’) were notified” that Colombia’s “Superintendency of Industry and Commerce (SIC) opened an investigation and formulated charges to determine alleged infringements to the laws on protection of free economic competition”. On this news, Ecopetrol’s American depositary receipt (“ADR”) price fell $0.41 per ADR, or 3.34%, to close at $11.88 per ADR on May 22, 2024.

