ECOPETROL S.A.

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

March 31, 2024

Ecopetrol S.A.

(Figures expressed in millions of Colombian pesos)

Index

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position

3

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss

4

Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

5

Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

6

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

7

1.

Reporting entity

8

2.

Basis of presentation

8

3.

Significant accounting judgments and estimates

9

4.

Accounting policies

9

5.

New standards

9

6.

Cash and cash equivalents

12

7.

Trade and other receivables

13

8.

Inventories

14

9.

Other financial assets

14

10.

Taxes

15

11.

Other assets

15

12.

Investments in associates and joint ventures

16

13.

Property, plant, and equipment

17

14.

Natural and environmental resources

18

15.

Right-of-use assets

19

16.

Intangible assets

19

17.

Impairment of non-current assets

19

18.

Goodwill

20

19.

Loans and borrowings

20

20.

Trade and other payables

22

21.

Provisions for employees' benefits

23

22.

Accrued liabilities and provisions

23

23.

Equity

25

24.

Revenue from contracts with customers

28

25.

Cost of sales

29

26.

Administrative, operation and project expenses

30

27.

Other operating (expense) income

30

28.

Financial results

31

29.

Risk management

31

30.

Related parties

38

31.

Segments information

39

32.

Relevant events (unaudited)

44

2

Ecopetrol S.A.

(Figures expressed in millions of Colombian pesos)

Exhibit 1. Consolidated companies, associates, and joint ventures (Unaudited)

45

Exhibit 2. Consolidated companies, associates, and joint ventures - Interconexión Eléctrica S.A. E.S.P

49

2

Ecopetrol S.A.

(Figures expressed in millions of Colombian pesos)

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position

March 31,

December 31,

Note

2024

2023

Current Assets

(Unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents

6

15,166,905

12,336,115

Trade and other receivables

7

34,556,979

33,310,642

Inventories

8

10,813,411

10,202,448

Other financial assets

9

1,703,436

1,860,928

Tax assets

8,727,297

8,111,079

Other assets

11

3,110,139

2,769,029

74,078,167

68,590,241

Assets held for sale

32,853

24,865

Total current assets

74,111,020

68,615,106

Non-current assets

Trade and other receivables

7

29,319,343

29,781,088

Other financial assets

9

632,660

371,847

Investments in associates and joint ventures

12

8,377,530

8,418,632

Property, plant, and equipment

13

95,443,669

95,171,302

Natural and environmental resources

14

45,661,920

45,216,133

Right-of-use-assets

15

803,787

841,636

Intangibles

16

14,729,856

14,714,809

Tax assets

13,344,972

12,910,032

Goodwill

18

4,615,013

4,606,191

Other assets

11

1,644,784

1,633,812

Total non- current assets

214,573,534

213,665,482

Total assets

288,684,554

282,280,588

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

19

15,353,218

15,550,008

Trade and other payables

20

31,893,861

18,890,248

Provisions for employee benefits

21

3,151,000

3,059,204

Tax liabilities

2,862,302

2,869,225

Accrued liabilities and provisions

22

1,439,593

1,595,249

Other liabilities

1,911,520

1,599,443

Total current liabilities

56,611,494

43,563,377

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

19

93,361,679

90,265,519

Trade and other payables

20

26,048

27,280

Provisions for employee benefits

21

15,415,131

15,213,509

Tax liabilities

12,821,706

12,861,873

Accrued liabilities and provisions

22

14,829,193

14,547,391

Other liabilities

2,448,201

2,702,835

Total non-current liabilities

138,901,958

135,618,407

Total liabilities

195,513,452

179,181,784

Equity

Subscribed and paid in capital

23.1

25,040,067

25,040,067

Additional paid-in capital

23.2

6,607,699

6,607,699

Reserves

23.3

24,156,407

17,922,725

Other comprehensive income

23.5

7,888,344

8,224,452

Retained earnings

5,546,571

20,597,116

Equity attributable to the Company's shareholders

69,239,088

78,392,059

Non-controlling interest

23,932,014

24,706,745

Total equity

93,171,102

103,098,804

Total liabilities and equity

288,684,554

282,280,588

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

Ecopetrol S.A.

(Figures expressed in millions of Colombian pesos, except for the earnings per share, expressed in Colombian pesos)

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss

Three-month period ended

March 31,

Note

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

Revenue from contracts with customers

24

31,301,693

38,853,579

Cost of sales

25

(19,062,834)

(22,778,147)

Gross profit

12,238,859

16,075,432

Administration expenses

26

(1,136,418)

(1,081,114)

Operation and project expenses

26

(1,152,281)

(1,114,920)

Impairment of non-current assets

17

(10,781)

(92)

Other operating expenses

27

(136,933)

(158,527)

Operating income

9,802,446

13,720,779

Financial results

28

Financial income

405,442

674,092

Financial expenses

(2,461,586)

(2,427,906)

Foreign exchange

54,278

248,217

(2,001,866)

(1,505,597)

Share of profits of associates and joint ventures

12

196,557

341,699

Profit before income tax expense

7,997,137

12,556,881

Income tax expense

10

(2,920,731)

(5,592,901)

Net profit for the period

5,076,406

6,963,980

Net profit attributable to:

Owners of parent

Non-controlling interest

Basic and diluted earnings per share (Colombian pesos)

4,011,546 5,660,425

1,064,860 1,303,555

5,076,406 6,963,980

97.6 137.7

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

Ecopetrol S.A.

(Figures expressed in millions of Colombian pesos)

Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Three-month period ended

March 31,

Note

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

Net profit for the period

5,076,406

6,963,980

Other comprehensive income:

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or

loss (net of tax):

Unrealized (loss) gain on hedges:

Cash flow hedge for future exports

(91,792)

763,513

Hedge of a net investment in a foreign operation

(30,500)

1,078,288

Cash flow hedge with derivative instruments

(34,051)

(41,619)

Financial instruments measured at fair value

-

4,352

Foreign currency translation and others

(496,412)

(2,461,380)

(652,755)

(656,846)

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit

or loss (net of tax):

Actuarial (loss) gain

(123,935)

462,510

(123,935)

462,510

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

(776,690)

(194,336)

Total comprehensive income, net of tax

4,299,716

6,769,644

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent

3,675,438

5,955,977

Non-controlling interest

624,278

813,667

4,299,716

6,769,644

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

4

Ecopetrol S.A.

(Figures expressed in millions of Colombian pesos)

Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

Equity

Subscribed

Additional

Other

attributable to

Non-

and paid-in

paid-in

comprehensive

Retained

Company's

controlling

Total

Note

capital

capital

Reserves

income

earnings

shareholders

interest

Equity

Balance as of December 31, 2023

25,040,067

6,607,699

17,922,725

8,224,452

20,597,116

78,392,059

24,706,745

103,098,804

Net income

-

-

-

-

4,011,546

4,011,546

1,064,860

5,076,406

Release of reserves

23.3

-

-

(8,174,839)

-

8,174,839

-

-

-

Dividends declared

23.4

-

-

-

-

(12,828,409)

(12,828,409)

(1,368,343)

(14,196,752)

Capital restitution

- -

- -

- -

- -

- -

- -

(30,666)

(30,666)

Appropriation of reserves

Legal

23.3

-

-

1,906,209

-

(1,906,209)

-

-

-

Fiscal and statutory

23.3

-

-

509,082

-

(509,082)

-

-

-

Occasional

23.3

-

-

11,993,230

-

(11,993,230)

-

-

-

(Loss) gain on hedging instruments:

Cash flow hedge for future exports

-

-

-

(92,069)

-

(92,069)

277

(91,792)

Hedge of a net investment in a foreign operation

-

-

-

(74,405)

-

(74,405)

43,905

(30,500)

Cash flow hedge with derivative instruments

-

-

-

(34,022)

-

(34,022)

(29)

(34,051)

Foreign currency translation

-

-

-

(59,250)

-

(59,250)

(437,162)

(496,412)

Actuarial loss

-

-

-

(76,362)

-

(76,362)

(47,573)

(123,935)

Balance as of March 31, 2024 (Unaudited)

25,040,067

6,607,699

24,156,407

7,888,344

5,546,571

69,239,088

23,932,014

93,171,102

Balance as of December, 2022

25,040,067

6,607,699

8,898,633

15,546,989

34,941,316

91,034,704

28,052,346

119,087,050

Net income

-

-

-

-

5,660,425

5,660,425

1,303,555

6,963,980

Release of reserves

23.3

-

-

(2,491,377)

-

2,491,377

-

-

-

Dividends declared

23.4

-

-

-

-

(24,382,200)

(24,382,200)

(1,774,187)

(26,156,387)

Capital restitution

-

-

-

-

-

-

(24,070)

(24,070)

Appropriation of reserves

-

-

3,340,629

-

(3,340,629)

-

-

-

Legal

23.3

-

-

509,082

-

(509,082)

-

-

-

Fiscal and statutory

23.3

-

-

7,665,758

-

(7,665,758)

-

-

-

Occasional

23.3

-

(Loss) gains on hedging instruments:

Cash flow hedge for future exports

-

-

-

763,513

-

763,513

-

763,513

Hedge of a net investment in a foreign operation

-

-

-

1,001,776

-

1,001,776

76,512

1,078,288

Cash flow hedge with derivative instruments

-

-

-

(20,559)

-

(20,559)

(21,060)

(41,619)

Financial instruments measured at fair value

-

-

-

4,352

-

4,352

-

4,352

Foreign currency translation

-

-

-

(1,971,037)

-

(1,971,037)

(490,343)

(2,461,380)

Actuarial gain (loss)

-

-

-

517,507

-

517,507

(54,997)

462,510

Balance as of March 31, 2023 (Unaudited)

25,040,067

6,607,699

17,922,725

15,842,541

7,195,449

72,608,481

27,067,756

99,676,237

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

5

Ecopetrol S.A.

(Figures expressed in millions of Colombian pesos)

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

Three-month period ended

March 31,

Note

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

Cash flows provided by operating activities:

Net profit for the period

5,076,406

6,963,980

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:

Income taxes

10

2,920,731

5,592,901

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

13-14-15-16

3,572,840

3,162,768

Foreign exchange gain

28

(54,278)

(248,217)

Finance cost of loans and borrowings

28

1,718,199

1,738,514

Finance cost of post-employment benefits and abandonment costs

28

648,976

618,853

Disposal of exploratory assets and dry wells

14

266,855

147,437

Loss on sale or disposal of non-current assets

6,399

7,727

Impairment of non-current assets

17

10,781

92

Impairment of current assets

27

17,344

23,051

Gain on fair value of financial assets

(40,329)

(57,614)

Gain (loss) on hedging transactions with derivatives

(6,413)

741

Share of profit of associates and joint ventures

12

(196,557)

(341,699)

Loss on disposal of assets held for sale

3,305

1,014

Gain on hedge ineffectiveness

29.3

(3,150)

(6,013)

Realized loss on foreign exchange cash flow hedges

24

(36,254)

519,606

Provision expenses

22

162,836

201,252

Net change in operational assets and liabilities:

Trade and other receivables

(2,473,705)

(9,859,055)

Inventories

(490,227)

598,707

Trade and other payables

(758,495)

(2,591,505)

Current tax assets and liabilities

(929,788)

(1,053,813)

Provisions for employee benefits

(67,562)

(32,338)

Provisions and contingencies

(190,677)

(220,841)

Other assets and liabilities

(387,946)

(1,131,216)

8,769,291

4,034,332

Income tax paid

(2,754,728)

(1,963,309)

Net cash generated by operating activities

6,014,563

2,071,023

Cash flow from investing activities:

Investment in joint ventures

(229)

-

Investment in property, plant, and equipment

13

(1,615,746)

(1,631,079)

Investment in natural and environmental resources

14

(2,444,525)

(3,316,724)

Acquisitions of intangibles

16

(213,597)

(206,152)

Proceeds from the sale of other financial assets

(163,298)

750,353

Interests received

28

382,685

553,488

Dividends received

26,090

104,054

Proceeds from sales of non-current assets

19,143

8,488

Net cash used in investment activities

(4,009,477)

(3,737,572)

Cash flow provided (used) in financing activities:

Proceeds obtained from loans and borrowings

19.1

8,472,897

10,895,757

Payments of loans and borrowings

19.1

(5,632,738)

(7,335,150)

Interest payments

19.1

(1,822,956)

(1,322,103)

Lease payments (principal and interests)

15

(141,796)

(124,926)

Dividends paid

23.4

(270,672)

(226,924)

Net cash used in financing activities

604,735

1,886,654

Exchange difference in cash and cash equivalents

220,969

(123,818)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

2,830,790

96,287

Cash and cash equivalent at the beginning of the period

12,336,115

15,401,058

Cash and cash equivalent at the end of the period

6

15,166,905

15,497,345

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

6

