ECOPETROL S.A.
Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements
March 31, 2024
Ecopetrol S.A.
(Figures expressed in millions of Colombian pesos)
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position
March 31,
December 31,
Note
2024
2023
Current Assets
(Unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents
6
15,166,905
12,336,115
Trade and other receivables
7
34,556,979
33,310,642
Inventories
8
10,813,411
10,202,448
Other financial assets
9
1,703,436
1,860,928
Tax assets
8,727,297
8,111,079
Other assets
11
3,110,139
2,769,029
74,078,167
68,590,241
Assets held for sale
32,853
24,865
Total current assets
74,111,020
68,615,106
Non-current assets
Trade and other receivables
7
29,319,343
29,781,088
Other financial assets
9
632,660
371,847
Investments in associates and joint ventures
12
8,377,530
8,418,632
Property, plant, and equipment
13
95,443,669
95,171,302
Natural and environmental resources
14
45,661,920
45,216,133
Right-of-use-assets
15
803,787
841,636
Intangibles
16
14,729,856
14,714,809
Tax assets
13,344,972
12,910,032
Goodwill
18
4,615,013
4,606,191
Other assets
11
1,644,784
1,633,812
Total non- current assets
214,573,534
213,665,482
Total assets
288,684,554
282,280,588
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
19
15,353,218
15,550,008
Trade and other payables
20
31,893,861
18,890,248
Provisions for employee benefits
21
3,151,000
3,059,204
Tax liabilities
2,862,302
2,869,225
Accrued liabilities and provisions
22
1,439,593
1,595,249
Other liabilities
1,911,520
1,599,443
Total current liabilities
56,611,494
43,563,377
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
19
93,361,679
90,265,519
Trade and other payables
20
26,048
27,280
Provisions for employee benefits
21
15,415,131
15,213,509
Tax liabilities
12,821,706
12,861,873
Accrued liabilities and provisions
22
14,829,193
14,547,391
Other liabilities
2,448,201
2,702,835
Total non-current liabilities
138,901,958
135,618,407
Total liabilities
195,513,452
179,181,784
Equity
Subscribed and paid in capital
23.1
25,040,067
25,040,067
Additional paid-in capital
23.2
6,607,699
6,607,699
Reserves
23.3
24,156,407
17,922,725
Other comprehensive income
23.5
7,888,344
8,224,452
Retained earnings
5,546,571
20,597,116
Equity attributable to the Company's shareholders
69,239,088
78,392,059
Non-controlling interest
23,932,014
24,706,745
Total equity
93,171,102
103,098,804
Total liabilities and equity
288,684,554
282,280,588
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss
Three-month period ended
March 31,
Note
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
Revenue from contracts with customers
24
31,301,693
38,853,579
Cost of sales
25
(19,062,834)
(22,778,147)
Gross profit
12,238,859
16,075,432
Administration expenses
26
(1,136,418)
(1,081,114)
Operation and project expenses
26
(1,152,281)
(1,114,920)
Impairment of non-current assets
17
(10,781)
(92)
Other operating expenses
27
(136,933)
(158,527)
Operating income
9,802,446
13,720,779
Financial results
28
Financial income
405,442
674,092
Financial expenses
(2,461,586)
(2,427,906)
Foreign exchange
54,278
248,217
(2,001,866)
(1,505,597)
Share of profits of associates and joint ventures
12
196,557
341,699
Profit before income tax expense
7,997,137
12,556,881
Income tax expense
10
(2,920,731)
(5,592,901)
Net profit for the period
5,076,406
6,963,980
Net profit attributable to:
Owners of parent
Non-controlling interest
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Colombian pesos)
4,011,546 5,660,425
1,064,860 1,303,555
5,076,406 6,963,980
97.6 137.7
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Three-month period ended
March 31,
Note
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
Net profit for the period
5,076,406
6,963,980
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or
loss (net of tax):
Unrealized (loss) gain on hedges:
Cash flow hedge for future exports
(91,792)
763,513
Hedge of a net investment in a foreign operation
(30,500)
1,078,288
Cash flow hedge with derivative instruments
(34,051)
(41,619)
Financial instruments measured at fair value
-
4,352
Foreign currency translation and others
(496,412)
(2,461,380)
(652,755)
(656,846)
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit
or loss (net of tax):
Actuarial (loss) gain
(123,935)
462,510
(123,935)
462,510
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
(776,690)
(194,336)
Total comprehensive income, net of tax
4,299,716
6,769,644
Comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the parent
3,675,438
5,955,977
Non-controlling interest
624,278
813,667
4,299,716
6,769,644
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
Equity
Subscribed
Additional
Other
attributable to
Non-
and paid-in
paid-in
comprehensive
Retained
Company's
controlling
Total
Note
capital
capital
Reserves
income
earnings
shareholders
interest
Equity
Balance as of December 31, 2023
25,040,067
6,607,699
17,922,725
8,224,452
20,597,116
78,392,059
24,706,745
103,098,804
Net income
-
-
-
-
4,011,546
4,011,546
1,064,860
5,076,406
Release of reserves
23.3
-
-
(8,174,839)
-
8,174,839
-
-
-
Dividends declared
23.4
-
-
-
-
(12,828,409)
(12,828,409)
(1,368,343)
(14,196,752)
Capital restitution
- -
- -
- -
- -
- -
- -
(30,666)
(30,666)
Appropriation of reserves
Legal
23.3
-
-
1,906,209
-
(1,906,209)
-
-
-
Fiscal and statutory
23.3
-
-
509,082
-
(509,082)
-
-
-
Occasional
23.3
-
-
11,993,230
-
(11,993,230)
-
-
-
(Loss) gain on hedging instruments:
Cash flow hedge for future exports
-
-
-
(92,069)
-
(92,069)
277
(91,792)
Hedge of a net investment in a foreign operation
-
-
-
(74,405)
-
(74,405)
43,905
(30,500)
Cash flow hedge with derivative instruments
-
-
-
(34,022)
-
(34,022)
(29)
(34,051)
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
(59,250)
-
(59,250)
(437,162)
(496,412)
Actuarial loss
-
-
-
(76,362)
-
(76,362)
(47,573)
(123,935)
Balance as of March 31, 2024 (Unaudited)
25,040,067
6,607,699
24,156,407
7,888,344
5,546,571
69,239,088
23,932,014
93,171,102
Balance as of December, 2022
25,040,067
6,607,699
8,898,633
15,546,989
34,941,316
91,034,704
28,052,346
119,087,050
Net income
-
-
-
-
5,660,425
5,660,425
1,303,555
6,963,980
Release of reserves
23.3
-
-
(2,491,377)
-
2,491,377
-
-
-
Dividends declared
23.4
-
-
-
-
(24,382,200)
(24,382,200)
(1,774,187)
(26,156,387)
Capital restitution
-
-
-
-
-
-
(24,070)
(24,070)
Appropriation of reserves
-
-
3,340,629
-
(3,340,629)
-
-
-
Legal
23.3
-
-
509,082
-
(509,082)
-
-
-
Fiscal and statutory
23.3
-
-
7,665,758
-
(7,665,758)
-
-
-
Occasional
23.3
-
(Loss) gains on hedging instruments:
Cash flow hedge for future exports
-
-
-
763,513
-
763,513
-
763,513
Hedge of a net investment in a foreign operation
-
-
-
1,001,776
-
1,001,776
76,512
1,078,288
Cash flow hedge with derivative instruments
-
-
-
(20,559)
-
(20,559)
(21,060)
(41,619)
Financial instruments measured at fair value
-
-
-
4,352
-
4,352
-
4,352
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
(1,971,037)
-
(1,971,037)
(490,343)
(2,461,380)
Actuarial gain (loss)
-
-
-
517,507
-
517,507
(54,997)
462,510
Balance as of March 31, 2023 (Unaudited)
25,040,067
6,607,699
17,922,725
15,842,541
7,195,449
72,608,481
27,067,756
99,676,237
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
Three-month period ended
March 31,
Note
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
Cash flows provided by operating activities:
Net profit for the period
5,076,406
6,963,980
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
activities:
Income taxes
10
2,920,731
5,592,901
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
13-14-15-16
3,572,840
3,162,768
Foreign exchange gain
28
(54,278)
(248,217)
Finance cost of loans and borrowings
28
1,718,199
1,738,514
Finance cost of post-employment benefits and abandonment costs
28
648,976
618,853
Disposal of exploratory assets and dry wells
14
266,855
147,437
Loss on sale or disposal of non-current assets
6,399
7,727
Impairment of non-current assets
17
10,781
92
Impairment of current assets
27
17,344
23,051
Gain on fair value of financial assets
(40,329)
(57,614)
Gain (loss) on hedging transactions with derivatives
(6,413)
741
Share of profit of associates and joint ventures
12
(196,557)
(341,699)
Loss on disposal of assets held for sale
3,305
1,014
Gain on hedge ineffectiveness
29.3
(3,150)
(6,013)
Realized loss on foreign exchange cash flow hedges
24
(36,254)
519,606
Provision expenses
22
162,836
201,252
Net change in operational assets and liabilities:
Trade and other receivables
(2,473,705)
(9,859,055)
Inventories
(490,227)
598,707
Trade and other payables
(758,495)
(2,591,505)
Current tax assets and liabilities
(929,788)
(1,053,813)
Provisions for employee benefits
(67,562)
(32,338)
Provisions and contingencies
(190,677)
(220,841)
Other assets and liabilities
(387,946)
(1,131,216)
8,769,291
4,034,332
Income tax paid
(2,754,728)
(1,963,309)
Net cash generated by operating activities
6,014,563
2,071,023
Cash flow from investing activities:
Investment in joint ventures
(229)
-
Investment in property, plant, and equipment
13
(1,615,746)
(1,631,079)
Investment in natural and environmental resources
14
(2,444,525)
(3,316,724)
Acquisitions of intangibles
16
(213,597)
(206,152)
Proceeds from the sale of other financial assets
(163,298)
750,353
Interests received
28
382,685
553,488
Dividends received
26,090
104,054
Proceeds from sales of non-current assets
19,143
8,488
Net cash used in investment activities
(4,009,477)
(3,737,572)
Cash flow provided (used) in financing activities:
Proceeds obtained from loans and borrowings
19.1
8,472,897
10,895,757
Payments of loans and borrowings
19.1
(5,632,738)
(7,335,150)
Interest payments
19.1
(1,822,956)
(1,322,103)
Lease payments (principal and interests)
15
(141,796)
(124,926)
Dividends paid
23.4
(270,672)
(226,924)
Net cash used in financing activities
604,735
1,886,654
Exchange difference in cash and cash equivalents
220,969
(123,818)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
2,830,790
96,287
Cash and cash equivalent at the beginning of the period
12,336,115
15,401,058
Cash and cash equivalent at the end of the period
6
15,166,905
15,497,345
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
