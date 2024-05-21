(Figures expressed in millions of Colombian pesos, except for the earnings per share, expressed in Colombian pesos)
Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss
Three-month period ended
March 31,
Note
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
Revenue from contracts with customers
24
31,301,693
38,853,579
Cost of sales
25
(19,062,834)
(22,778,147)
Gross profit
12,238,859
16,075,432
Administration expenses
26
(1,136,418)
(1,081,114)
Operation and project expenses
26
(1,152,281)
(1,114,920)
Impairment of non-current assets
17
(10,781)
(92)
Other operating expenses
27
(136,933)
(158,527)
Operating income
9,802,446
13,720,779
Financial results
28
Financial income
405,442
674,092
Financial expenses
(2,461,586)
(2,427,906)
Foreign exchange
54,278
248,217
(2,001,866)
(1,505,597)
Share of profits of associates and joint ventures
12
196,557
341,699
Profit before income tax expense
7,997,137
12,556,881
Income tax expense
10
(2,920,731)
(5,592,901)
Net profit for the period
5,076,406
6,963,980
Net profit attributable to:
Owners of parent
Non-controlling interest
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Colombian pesos)
4,011,546 5,660,425
1,064,860 1,303,555
5,076,406 6,963,980
97.6 137.7
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
3
Ecopetrol S.A. is an oil company. The Company operates in Colombia, Peru, Brazil and the United States Gulf Coast. The Company's segments include Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining, Petrochemicals and Biofuels. The Company's Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development and production activities in Colombia and abroad. The Company's Transportation and Logistics segment includes the transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil and other refined products, including diesel and biofuels. The Company's main crude oil pipeline systems' operating capacity is approximately 1.34 million barrels per day (BPD). The Company's main refineries are the Barrancabermeja refinery, which it directly owns and operates, and a refinery in the Free Trade Zone in Cartagena that is operated by Reficar S.A., a subsidiary of the Company. The Company also owns and operates two other minor refineries: Orito and Apiay.