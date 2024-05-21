Ecopetrol S.A.

(Figures expressed in millions of Colombian pesos, except for the earnings per share, expressed in Colombian pesos)

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss

Three-month period ended

March 31,

Note

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

Revenue from contracts with customers

24

31,301,693

38,853,579

Cost of sales

25

(19,062,834)

(22,778,147)

Gross profit

12,238,859

16,075,432

Administration expenses

26

(1,136,418)

(1,081,114)

Operation and project expenses

26

(1,152,281)

(1,114,920)

Impairment of non-current assets

17

(10,781)

(92)

Other operating expenses

27

(136,933)

(158,527)

Operating income

9,802,446

13,720,779

Financial results

28

Financial income

405,442

674,092

Financial expenses

(2,461,586)

(2,427,906)

Foreign exchange

54,278

248,217

(2,001,866)

(1,505,597)

Share of profits of associates and joint ventures

12

196,557

341,699

Profit before income tax expense

7,997,137

12,556,881

Income tax expense

10

(2,920,731)

(5,592,901)

Net profit for the period

5,076,406

6,963,980

Net profit attributable to:

Owners of parent

Non-controlling interest

Basic and diluted earnings per share (Colombian pesos)

4,011,546 5,660,425

1,064,860 1,303,555

5,076,406 6,963,980

97.6 137.7

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

