(Figures expressed in millions of Colombian pesos)
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position
March 31,
December 31,
Note
2024
2023
Current Assets
(Unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents
6
15,166,905
12,336,115
Trade and other receivables
7
34,556,979
33,310,642
Inventories
8
10,813,411
10,202,448
Other financial assets
9
1,703,436
1,860,928
Tax assets
8,727,297
8,111,079
Other assets
11
3,110,139
2,769,029
74,078,167
68,590,241
Assets held for sale
32,853
24,865
Total current assets
74,111,020
68,615,106
Non-current assets
Trade and other receivables
7
29,319,343
29,781,088
Other financial assets
9
632,660
371,847
Investments in associates and joint ventures
12
8,377,530
8,418,632
Property, plant, and equipment
13
95,443,669
95,171,302
Natural and environmental resources
14
45,661,920
45,216,133
Right-of-use-assets
15
803,787
841,636
Intangibles
16
14,729,856
14,714,809
Tax assets
13,344,972
12,910,032
Goodwill
18
4,615,013
4,606,191
Other assets
11
1,644,784
1,633,812
Total non- current assets
214,573,534
213,665,482
Total assets
288,684,554
282,280,588
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
19
15,353,218
15,550,008
Trade and other payables
20
31,893,861
18,890,248
Provisions for employee benefits
21
3,151,000
3,059,204
Tax liabilities
2,862,302
2,869,225
Accrued liabilities and provisions
22
1,439,593
1,595,249
Other liabilities
1,911,520
1,599,443
Total current liabilities
56,611,494
43,563,377
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
19
93,361,679
90,265,519
Trade and other payables
20
26,048
27,280
Provisions for employee benefits
21
15,415,131
15,213,509
Tax liabilities
12,821,706
12,861,873
Accrued liabilities and provisions
22
14,829,193
14,547,391
Other liabilities
2,448,201
2,702,835
Total non-current liabilities
138,901,958
135,618,407
Total liabilities
195,513,452
179,181,784
Equity
Subscribed and paid in capital
23.1
25,040,067
25,040,067
Additional paid-in capital
23.2
6,607,699
6,607,699
Reserves
23.3
24,156,407
17,922,725
Other comprehensive income
23.5
7,888,344
8,224,452
Retained earnings
5,546,571
20,597,116
Equity attributable to the Company's shareholders
69,239,088
78,392,059
Non-controlling interest
23,932,014
24,706,745
Total equity
93,171,102
103,098,804
Total liabilities and equity
288,684,554
282,280,588
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
2
Ecopetrol S.A. is an oil company. The Company operates in Colombia, Peru, Brazil and the United States Gulf Coast. The Company's segments include Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining, Petrochemicals and Biofuels. The Company's Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development and production activities in Colombia and abroad. The Company's Transportation and Logistics segment includes the transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil and other refined products, including diesel and biofuels. The Company's main crude oil pipeline systems' operating capacity is approximately 1.34 million barrels per day (BPD). The Company's main refineries are the Barrancabermeja refinery, which it directly owns and operates, and a refinery in the Free Trade Zone in Cartagena that is operated by Reficar S.A., a subsidiary of the Company. The Company also owns and operates two other minor refineries: Orito and Apiay.