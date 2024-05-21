Ecopetrol S.A.

(Figures expressed in millions of Colombian pesos)

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position

March 31,

December 31,

Note

2024

2023

Current Assets

(Unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents

6

15,166,905

12,336,115

Trade and other receivables

7

34,556,979

33,310,642

Inventories

8

10,813,411

10,202,448

Other financial assets

9

1,703,436

1,860,928

Tax assets

8,727,297

8,111,079

Other assets

11

3,110,139

2,769,029

74,078,167

68,590,241

Assets held for sale

32,853

24,865

Total current assets

74,111,020

68,615,106

Non-current assets

Trade and other receivables

7

29,319,343

29,781,088

Other financial assets

9

632,660

371,847

Investments in associates and joint ventures

12

8,377,530

8,418,632

Property, plant, and equipment

13

95,443,669

95,171,302

Natural and environmental resources

14

45,661,920

45,216,133

Right-of-use-assets

15

803,787

841,636

Intangibles

16

14,729,856

14,714,809

Tax assets

13,344,972

12,910,032

Goodwill

18

4,615,013

4,606,191

Other assets

11

1,644,784

1,633,812

Total non- current assets

214,573,534

213,665,482

Total assets

288,684,554

282,280,588

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

19

15,353,218

15,550,008

Trade and other payables

20

31,893,861

18,890,248

Provisions for employee benefits

21

3,151,000

3,059,204

Tax liabilities

2,862,302

2,869,225

Accrued liabilities and provisions

22

1,439,593

1,595,249

Other liabilities

1,911,520

1,599,443

Total current liabilities

56,611,494

43,563,377

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

19

93,361,679

90,265,519

Trade and other payables

20

26,048

27,280

Provisions for employee benefits

21

15,415,131

15,213,509

Tax liabilities

12,821,706

12,861,873

Accrued liabilities and provisions

22

14,829,193

14,547,391

Other liabilities

2,448,201

2,702,835

Total non-current liabilities

138,901,958

135,618,407

Total liabilities

195,513,452

179,181,784

Equity

Subscribed and paid in capital

23.1

25,040,067

25,040,067

Additional paid-in capital

23.2

6,607,699

6,607,699

Reserves

23.3

24,156,407

17,922,725

Other comprehensive income

23.5

7,888,344

8,224,452

Retained earnings

5,546,571

20,597,116

Equity attributable to the Company's shareholders

69,239,088

78,392,059

Non-controlling interest

23,932,014

24,706,745

Total equity

93,171,102

103,098,804

Total liabilities and equity

288,684,554

282,280,588

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

