Investor Presentation
June 2023
Legal disclosure
This document was prepared by Ecopetrol S.A. (the "Company" or "Ecopetrol") with the purpose of providing the market and interested parties certain financial and other information of the Company.
This document may include strategy discussions and forward-looking statements regarding the probable development of Ecopetrol's business. Said projections and statements include references to estimates or expectations of the Company regarding its future and operational results. Potential investors and the market in general should be aware that the information provided herein does not constitute any guarantee of its performance, risks or uncertainties that may occur or materialize. Actual results may fluctuate and differ from those provided herein due to several factors outside of the control of the Company.
Such forward-looking statements speak only as at the date in which they are made and neither Ecopetrol nor its advisors, officers, employees, directors or agents, make any representation nor shall assume any responsibility in the event actual performance of the Company differs from what is provided herein. Moreover, Ecopetrol, its advisors, officers, employees, directors or agents shall not have any obligation whatsoever to update, correct, amend or adjust this presentation based on new information or events occurring after its disclosure. Additional factors that may affect the future results of Ecopetrol are set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in the Company's other filings with Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at www.sec.gov.
This presentation is for discussion purposes only and is incomplete without reference to, and should be viewed solely in conjunction with, the oral briefing provided by Ecopetrol. Neither this presentation nor any of its contents may be used for any other purpose without the prior written consent of Ecopetrol.
The information contained in this earnings report relating to operational information, financial information and/or statistical data pertaining to companies or institutions that might be considered peer group companies to Ecopetrol has been obtained from public sources available to the general public and is being used solely for informative and statistical purposes. We have not independently verified any such operational information, financial information and/or statistical data, although we believe such operational information, financial information and/or statistical data has been obtained from reliable sources. Ecopetrol S.A. is not liable and does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy, veracity or authenticity of any such operational information, financial information and/or statistical data.
Ecopetrol is today a diversified energy group
Leader in LATAM
First green H2 pilot
2040 strategy
IPCC* completion
"Energy that
transforms"
3 SOLID BUSINESS LINES
2022
ISA acquisition
Singapore trading
company
Net-zerocommitment
2021
"Apoyo País" initiative during COVID-19
2020
HYDROCARBONS
#1 in Colombia
Production
719 mboed in
1Q23 (+27.3 mboed vs 1Q22)
LOW-EMISSION
SOLUTIONS
#1
Self-generatorwith
renewables
Offshore discoveries
Gorgon-2 and
Uchuva-1
TRANSMISSION AND
TOLL ROADS
#1
Energy transmitter
in Latin America
Construction of projects >4,600 km
additional network circuit
Castilla Solar Park
21MW inauguration
Entry into the
Permian basin
Record evacuation in multi-purpose pipelines in 1Q23:
306.3 mbd
208 MW
incorporation of
renewable energies
32.2% net income growth
vs 2021
2019
First offshore well operated by a Colombian Company
2017
Reficar successful
performance test
Record in consolidated throughput
412 mbd 1Q23
First green H2 molecule in Colombia
Carbon neutrality
certification for 11
of ISA's
companies
*Crude plant interconnection project
2016
Record results, beyond the financials
45557264437199
COP T
159.5
8.6%
13.1%
14.3%
13.6%
18.8%
2.7%
3.7%
91.7
67.8
70.8
75.2
47.7
55.2
50.0
42.0
30.8
31.1
33.4
23.1
18.0
11.6
13.3
16.8
16.7
6.6
1.6
1.7
38%
42%
45%
44%
34%
46%
47%
20162016
20172017
20182018
2019
2019
2020
2020
2021
2021
2022
2022
Brent
Revenues
EBITDA
Net Income
EBITDA
ROACE
Margin
(USD/Bl)
98
82
14.5%
17.8%
38.9
32.5
15.9
17.8
6.6
5.7
49%
46%
1Q22
1Q23
1Q22
1Q23
RESULTS THAT EXCEED THE SET TARGETS
ENERGY SECURITY
TESG
FINANCIALS
Production
RRR*
Transported
Refineries
Renewables
Social and
ST+I
CAPEX
Gross Debt/
Operating
volumes
throughput
incorporation
Environment
mboed
investment
EBITDA
cash flow
mbd
mbd
MW
Investment
TARGET 2022
700 - 705
100%
>1,000
340 - 360
400 - 450
COP T 1.5
58
4,800 - 5,800
<2.5x
COP T 26.6
to 2024
2022 - 2024
MUSD
MUSD
ACTUAL 2022
709
104%
1,071
358
208
COP 615
62
5,488
1.5x
COP T 36.2
to 2022
billion
MUSD
MUSD
*Reserves Replacement Ratio
**
**6,500 -8,500 MUS$ O&G Annual EBITDA by 2040
