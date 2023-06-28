Investor Presentation

June 2023

Legal disclosure

This document was prepared by Ecopetrol S.A. (the "Company" or "Ecopetrol") with the purpose of providing the market and interested parties certain financial and other information of the Company.

This document may include strategy discussions and forward-looking statements regarding the probable development of Ecopetrol's business. Said projections and statements include references to estimates or expectations of the Company regarding its future and operational results. Potential investors and the market in general should be aware that the information provided herein does not constitute any guarantee of its performance, risks or uncertainties that may occur or materialize. Actual results may fluctuate and differ from those provided herein due to several factors outside of the control of the Company.

Such forward-looking statements speak only as at the date in which they are made and neither Ecopetrol nor its advisors, officers, employees, directors or agents, make any representation nor shall assume any responsibility in the event actual performance of the Company differs from what is provided herein. Moreover, Ecopetrol, its advisors, officers, employees, directors or agents shall not have any obligation whatsoever to update, correct, amend or adjust this presentation based on new information or events occurring after its disclosure. Additional factors that may affect the future results of Ecopetrol are set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in the Company's other filings with Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at www.sec.gov.

This presentation is for discussion purposes only and is incomplete without reference to, and should be viewed solely in conjunction with, the oral briefing provided by Ecopetrol. Neither this presentation nor any of its contents may be used for any other purpose without the prior written consent of Ecopetrol.

The information contained in this earnings report relating to operational information, financial information and/or statistical data pertaining to companies or institutions that might be considered peer group companies to Ecopetrol has been obtained from public sources available to the general public and is being used solely for informative and statistical purposes. We have not independently verified any such operational information, financial information and/or statistical data, although we believe such operational information, financial information and/or statistical data has been obtained from reliable sources. Ecopetrol S.A. is not liable and does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy, veracity or authenticity of any such operational information, financial information and/or statistical data.

Ecopetrol is today a diversified energy group

Leader in LATAM

First green H2 pilot

2040 strategy

IPCC* completion

"Energy that

transforms"

3 SOLID BUSINESS LINES

2022

ISA acquisition

Singapore trading

company

Net-zerocommitment

2021

"Apoyo País" initiative during COVID-19

2020

HYDROCARBONS

#1 in Colombia

Production

719 mboed in

1Q23 (+27.3 mboed vs 1Q22)

LOW-EMISSION

SOLUTIONS

#1

Self-generatorwith

renewables

Offshore discoveries

Gorgon-2 and

Uchuva-1

TRANSMISSION AND

TOLL ROADS

#1

Energy transmitter

in Latin America

Construction of projects >4,600 km

additional network circuit

Castilla Solar Park

21MW inauguration

Entry into the

Permian basin

Record evacuation in multi-purpose pipelines in 1Q23:

306.3 mbd

208 MW

incorporation of

renewable energies

32.2% net income growth

vs 2021

2019

First offshore well operated by a Colombian Company

2017

Reficar successful

performance test

Record in consolidated throughput

412 mbd 1Q23

First green H2 molecule in Colombia

Carbon neutrality

certification for 11

of ISA's

companies

*Crude plant interconnection project

2016

Record results, beyond the financials

45557264437199

COP T

159.5

8.6%

13.1%

14.3%

13.6%

18.8%

2.7%

3.7%

91.7

67.8

70.8

75.2

47.7

55.2

50.0

42.0

30.8

31.1

33.4

23.1

18.0

11.6

13.3

16.8

16.7

6.6

1.6

1.7

38%

42%

45%

44%

34%

46%

47%

20162016

20172017

20182018

2019

2019

2020

2020

2021

2021

2022

2022

Brent

Revenues

EBITDA

Net Income

EBITDA

ROACE

Margin

(USD/Bl)

98

82

14.5%

17.8%

38.9

32.5

15.9

17.8

6.6

5.7

49%

46%

1Q22

1Q23

1Q22

1Q23

RESULTS THAT EXCEED THE SET TARGETS

ENERGY SECURITY

TESG

FINANCIALS

Production

RRR*

Transported

Refineries

Renewables

Social and

ST+I

CAPEX

Gross Debt/

Operating

volumes

throughput

incorporation

Environment

mboed

investment

EBITDA

cash flow

mbd

mbd

MW

Investment

TARGET 2022

700 - 705

100%

>1,000

340 - 360

400 - 450

COP T 1.5

58

4,800 - 5,800

<2.5x

COP T 26.6

to 2024

2022 - 2024

MUSD

MUSD

ACTUAL 2022

709

104%

1,071

358

208

COP 615

62

5,488

1.5x

COP T 36.2

to 2022

billion

MUSD

MUSD

*Reserves Replacement Ratio

**

**6,500 -8,500 MUS$ O&G Annual EBITDA by 2040

