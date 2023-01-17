Ecopetrol S A : LAUNCHES TENDER OFFER FOR ITS 5.875% NOTES DUE 2023 UP TO $1,000,000,000 AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT - Form 6-K

ECOPETROL LAUNCHES TENDER OFFER FOR ITS 5.875% NOTES DUE 2023 UP TO $1,000,000,000 AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

Bogotá, Colombia, January 17, 2023 - Ecopetrol S.A. ("Ecopetrol"), announced today that it has commenced a tender offer for cash (the "Offer") to purchase up to U.S.$1,000,000,000 in aggregate principal amount (the "Maximum Tender Amount") of its outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2023 (CUSIP: 279158 AC3 / ISIN: US279158AC30 (the "Notes").The Offer is being made pursuant to Ecopetrol's Offer to Purchase, dated January 17, 2023 (the "Offer to Purchase"), which sets forth a comprehensive description of the terms of the Offer. The Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on February 13, 2023, unless extended or terminated earlier (the "Expiration Date"). Holders who validly tender and do not validly withdraw Notes on or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 30, 2023 (as the same may be extended, the "Early Tender Date"), that are accepted for purchase by Ecopetrol will receive the Total Consideration (as defined below), which includes the "Early Tender Premium" indicated in the table below, with respect to Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase subject to the Maximum Tender Amount. Notes validly tendered in the Offer may not be withdrawn after 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on January 30, 2023 (unless extended by "Withdrawal Date"), except as may be required by applicable law.

Holders who validly tender (and do not validly withdraw) Notes after the Early Tender Date but prior to the Expiration Date, which Notes are accepted for purchase will receive the Tender Consideration (as defined below), subject to the Maximum Tender Amount. In addition to the Total Consideration or Tender Consideration (as applicable) for the Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase, Holders will also receive accrued and unpaid interest from, and including, the last interest payment date up to, but excluding, the applicable Settlement Date, which will be paid in cash on the applicable Settlement Date.

Tendered Notes may be subject to proration if the aggregate purchase price of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Offer exceeds the Maximum Tender Amount, subject to disclosure and other requirements under applicable law. All Notes tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date will have priority over Notes tendered after the Early Tender Date.

The following table sets forth certain terms of the Offer:

Title of

Notes CUSIP / ISIN Nos. Aggregate

Principal Amount

Outstanding Maximum

Tender Amount Reference

Security Bloomberg

Reference

Page Fixed Spread

(basis

points)(1)(2) Early

Tender

Premium(3) 5.875%

Senior Notes due 2023 CUSIP: 279158 AC3 ISIN: US279158AC30 U.S.$1,800,000,000 U.S.$1,000,000,000 UST 0.125% due September 15, 2023 FIT3 +45 U.S.$30.00