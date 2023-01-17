Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Colombia
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Colombia
  5. Ecopetrol S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECOPETROL   COC04PA00016

ECOPETROL S.A.

(ECOPETROL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2023-01-16
2719.00 COP   +0.70%
01/13Ecopetrol S A : FACE OF NOTE - Form 6-K
PU
01/12Total Eren to Build 100 MWp PV Park for Ecopetrol in Colombia
MT
01/10Colombia's Ecopetrol issues $2 bln in bonds amid high demand
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ecopetrol S A : LAUNCHES TENDER OFFER FOR ITS 5.875% NOTES DUE 2023 UP TO $1,000,000,000 AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT - Form 6-K

01/17/2023 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ECOPETROL LAUNCHES TENDER OFFER FOR ITS 5.875% NOTES DUE 2023 UP TO $1,000,000,000 AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

Bogotá, Colombia, January 17, 2023 - Ecopetrol S.A. ("Ecopetrol"), announced today that it has commenced a tender offer for cash (the "Offer") to purchase up to U.S.$1,000,000,000 in aggregate principal amount (the "Maximum Tender Amount") of its outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2023 (CUSIP: 279158 AC3 / ISIN: US279158AC30 (the "Notes").The Offer is being made pursuant to Ecopetrol's Offer to Purchase, dated January 17, 2023 (the "Offer to Purchase"), which sets forth a comprehensive description of the terms of the Offer. The Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on February 13, 2023, unless extended or terminated earlier (the "Expiration Date"). Holders who validly tender and do not validly withdraw Notes on or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 30, 2023 (as the same may be extended, the "Early Tender Date"), that are accepted for purchase by Ecopetrol will receive the Total Consideration (as defined below), which includes the "Early Tender Premium" indicated in the table below, with respect to Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase subject to the Maximum Tender Amount. Notes validly tendered in the Offer may not be withdrawn after 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on January 30, 2023 (unless extended by "Withdrawal Date"), except as may be required by applicable law.

Holders who validly tender (and do not validly withdraw) Notes after the Early Tender Date but prior to the Expiration Date, which Notes are accepted for purchase will receive the Tender Consideration (as defined below), subject to the Maximum Tender Amount. In addition to the Total Consideration or Tender Consideration (as applicable) for the Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase, Holders will also receive accrued and unpaid interest from, and including, the last interest payment date up to, but excluding, the applicable Settlement Date, which will be paid in cash on the applicable Settlement Date.

Tendered Notes may be subject to proration if the aggregate purchase price of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Offer exceeds the Maximum Tender Amount, subject to disclosure and other requirements under applicable law. All Notes tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date will have priority over Notes tendered after the Early Tender Date.

The following table sets forth certain terms of the Offer:

Title of
Notes

CUSIP / ISIN Nos.

Aggregate
Principal Amount
Outstanding

Maximum
Tender Amount

Reference
Security

Bloomberg
Reference
Page

Fixed Spread
(basis
points)(1)(2)

Early
Tender
Premium(3)

5.875%
Senior Notes due 2023

CUSIP: 279158 AC3

ISIN: US279158AC30

U.S.$1,800,000,000 U.S.$1,000,000,000 UST 0.125% due September 15, 2023 FIT3 +45 U.S.$30.00
(1) Consideration in the form of cash per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Notes that are validly tendered, will be calculated in accordance with the formula set forth in Annex 1 to the Offer to Purchase, based on the fixed spread specified in the table above (the "Fixed Spread") for the Notes, plus the yield (the "Reference Yield") based on the bid-side price of the U.S. Treasury reference security specified in the table above (the "Reference Security") as quoted on the Bloomberg reference page specified in the table above (the "Reference Page") as of 11:00 a.m. (New York City time) on January 30, 2023, unless extended by the Company in its sole discretion (such date and time, as the same may be extended with respect thereto, the "Price Determination Date").
(2) The Fixed Spread is inclusive of the Early Tender Premium.
(3) The Early Tender Premium will be payable to Holders who validly tender Notes on or prior to the Early Tender Date.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ecopetrol SA - Empresa Colombiana de Petroleos published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 22:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ECOPETROL S.A.
01/13Ecopetrol S A : FACE OF NOTE - Form 6-K
PU
01/12Total Eren to Build 100 MWp PV Park for Ecopetrol in Colombia
MT
01/10Colombia's Ecopetrol issues $2 bln in bonds amid high demand
RE
01/10Ecopetrol S A : Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 6-K
PU
2022Ecopetrol S A : informs a petition on the Collective Bargaining Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
2022Ecopetrol Says Unions, Company File Petitions on Collective Bargaining Agreement
MT
2022Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rally Premarket Friday
MT
2022Sector Update: Energy
MT
2022Colombia's oil theft soars, leaving trail of environmental harm
RE
2022Ecopetrol Gets Regulatory Approval for Term Renewal of Bond Issuance Program
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ECOPETROL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 168 542 B 35 889 M 35 889 M
Net income 2022 34 608 B 7 369 M 7 369 M
Net Debt 2022 86 951 B 18 515 M 18 515 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,50x
Yield 2022 11,0%
Capitalization 111 015 B 23 639 M 23 639 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 18 378
Free-Float 10,4%
Chart ECOPETROL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ecopetrol S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOPETROL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 719,00 COP
Average target price 2 777,00 COP
Spread / Average Target 2,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro Fernando Manrique Gutierrez Chief Executive Officer, VP-Commercial & Marketing
Felipe Bayón Pardo President
Jaime Eduardo Caballero Uribe Chief Financial Officer
Saúl Kattan Cohen Chairman
Andrés Mantilla Zárate Vice President-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOPETROL S.A.12.36%23 695
CHEVRON CORPORATION-1.08%343 337
CONOCOPHILLIPS2.94%151 360
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-0.05%76 043
CNOOC LIMITED5.21%63 946
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.14%63 497