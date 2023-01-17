Ecopetrol S A : LAUNCHES TENDER OFFER FOR ITS 5.875% NOTES DUE 2023 UP TO $1,000,000,000 AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT - Form 6-K
01/17/2023 | 05:30pm EST
ECOPETROL LAUNCHES TENDER OFFER FOR ITS 5.875% NOTES DUE 2023 UP TO $1,000,000,000 AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT
Bogotá, Colombia, January 17, 2023 - Ecopetrol S.A. ("Ecopetrol"), announced today that it has commenced a tender offer for cash (the "Offer") to purchase up to U.S.$1,000,000,000 in aggregate principal amount (the "Maximum Tender Amount") of its outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2023 (CUSIP: 279158 AC3 / ISIN: US279158AC30 (the "Notes").The Offer is being made pursuant to Ecopetrol's Offer to Purchase, dated January 17, 2023 (the "Offer to Purchase"), which sets forth a comprehensive description of the terms of the Offer. The Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on February 13, 2023, unless extended or terminated earlier (the "Expiration Date"). Holders who validly tender and do not validly withdraw Notes on or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 30, 2023 (as the same may be extended, the "Early Tender Date"), that are accepted for purchase by Ecopetrol will receive the Total Consideration (as defined below), which includes the "Early Tender Premium" indicated in the table below, with respect to Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase subject to the Maximum Tender Amount. Notes validly tendered in the Offer may not be withdrawn after 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on January 30, 2023 (unless extended by "Withdrawal Date"), except as may be required by applicable law.
Holders who validly tender (and do not validly withdraw) Notes after the Early Tender Date but prior to the Expiration Date, which Notes are accepted for purchase will receive the Tender Consideration (as defined below), subject to the Maximum Tender Amount. In addition to the Total Consideration or Tender Consideration (as applicable) for the Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase, Holders will also receive accrued and unpaid interest from, and including, the last interest payment date up to, but excluding, the applicable Settlement Date, which will be paid in cash on the applicable Settlement Date.
Tendered Notes may be subject to proration if the aggregate purchase price of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Offer exceeds the Maximum Tender Amount, subject to disclosure and other requirements under applicable law. All Notes tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date will have priority over Notes tendered after the Early Tender Date.
The following table sets forth certain terms of the Offer:
Title of
Notes
CUSIP / ISIN Nos.
Aggregate
Principal Amount
Outstanding
Maximum
Tender Amount
Reference
Security
Bloomberg
Reference
Page
Fixed Spread
(basis
points)(1)(2)
Early
Tender
Premium(3)
5.875%
Senior Notes due 2023
CUSIP: 279158 AC3
ISIN: US279158AC30
U.S.$1,800,000,000
U.S.$1,000,000,000
UST 0.125% due September 15, 2023
FIT3
+45
U.S.$30.00
(1)
Consideration in the form of cash per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Notes that are validly tendered, will be calculated in accordance with the formula set forth in Annex 1 to the Offer to Purchase, based on the fixed spread specified in the table above (the "Fixed Spread") for the Notes, plus the yield (the "Reference Yield") based on the bid-side price of the U.S. Treasury reference security specified in the table above (the "Reference Security") as quoted on the Bloomberg reference page specified in the table above (the "Reference Page") as of 11:00 a.m. (New York City time) on January 30, 2023, unless extended by the Company in its sole discretion (such date and time, as the same may be extended with respect thereto, the "Price Determination Date").
(2)
The Fixed Spread is inclusive of the Early Tender Premium.
(3)
The Early Tender Premium will be payable to Holders who validly tender Notes on or prior to the Early Tender Date.
Ecopetrol SA - Empresa Colombiana de Petroleos published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 22:29:02 UTC.