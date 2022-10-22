Advanced search
    ECOPETROL   COC04PA00016

ECOPETROL S.A.

(ECOPETROL)
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2022-10-20
2353.00 COP   +2.98%
2353.00 COP   +2.98%
10/22Ecopetrol S A : Nomination Record of Candidate for the Board of Directors of Minority Shareholders
PU
10/19Factbox-Energy crisis revives coal demand and production
RE
10/07Ecopetrol S.A. Announces that Shareholders Nominate Dr. Carlos Gustavo Cano Sanz as to Board of Directors
CI
Ecopetrol S A : Nomination Record of Candidate for the Board of Directors of Minority Shareholders

10/22/2022 | 08:20pm EDT
MATERIAL INFORMATION

Minority Shareholders nominate candidate to Ecopetrol's Board of

Directors

Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) reports that together with the subscription of the Declaration of the Nation as majority shareholder and according to the procedure established, the representatives of the minority shareholders, formally informed the Company that they had agree to nominate Dr. Carlos Gustavo Cano Sanz as their candidate to Board of Directors.

The complete text of the document signed by the minority shareholders may be consulted at the following link:

https://files.ecopetrol.com.co/web/esp/acta-postulaci%C3%B3n-candidato-jd- minoritarios.pdf

This URL is intended to be an inactive textual reference only. It is not intended to be an active hyperlink to Ecopetrol's website and the information on the website, which may be accessible through a hyperlink resulting from this URL, is not and shall not be deemed to be incorporated into this Form 6-K.

Bogotá D.C., October 7, 2022

-----------------------------------------

Ecopetrol is the largest company in Colombia and one of the main integrated energy companies in the American continent, with more than 18,000 employees. In Colombia, it is responsible for more than 60% of the hydrocarbon production of most transportation, logistics, and hydrocarbon refining systems, and it holds leading positions in the petrochemicals and gas distribution segments. With the acquisition of 51.4% of ISA's shares, the company participates in energy transmission, the management of real-time systems (XM), and the Barranquilla - Cartagena coastal highway concession. At the international level, Ecopetrol has a stake in strategic basins in the American continent, with Drilling and Exploration operations in the United States (Permian basin and the Gulf of Mexico), Brazil, and Mexico, and, through ISA and its subsidiaries, Ecopetrol holds leading positions in the power transmission business in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Bolivia, road concessions in Chile, and the telecommunications sector. This press release contains business prospect statements, operating and financial result estimates, and statements related to Ecopetrol's growth prospects. These are all projections and, as such, they are based solely on the expectations of the managers regarding the future of the company and their continued access to capital to finance the company's business plan. The realization of said estimates in the future depends on the behavior of market conditions, regulations, competition, and the performance of the Colombian economy and the industry, among other factors, and are consequently subject to change without prior notice.

This release contains statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements, whether made in this release or in future filings or press releases, or orally, address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, including in respect of the Company's prospects for growth and its ongoing access to capital to fund the Company's business plan, among others. Consequently, changes in the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements: market prices of oil & gas, our exploration, and production activities, market conditions, applicable regulations, the exchange rate, the Company's competitiveness and the performance of Colombia's economy and industry, to mention a few. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

MATERIAL INFORMATION

For further information, contact:

Head of Capital Markets

Tatiana Uribe Benninghoff

Email: investors@ecopetrol.com.co

Head of Corporate Communications

Mauricio Tellez

Email: mauricio.tellez@ecopetrol.com.co

Disclaimer

Ecopetrol SA - Empresa Colombiana de Petroleos published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2022 00:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 149 372 B 30 539 M 30 539 M
Net income 2022 29 766 B 6 086 M 6 086 M
Net Debt 2022 85 853 B 17 553 M 17 553 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,22x
Yield 2022 11,7%
Capitalization 96 748 B 19 780 M 19 780 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 18 378
Free-Float 10,4%
Chart ECOPETROL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ecopetrol S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOPETROL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 353,00 COP
Average target price 3 009,23 COP
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jaime Eduardo Caballero Uribe Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Felipe Bayón Pardo President
Luis Guillermo Echeverri Velez Chairman
Andrés Mantilla Zárate Vice President-Innovation & Technology
Alberto Consuegra Granger Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOPETROL S.A.-12.53%19 780
CHEVRON CORPORATION47.58%339 008
CONOCOPHILLIPS72.47%158 480
EOG RESOURCES, INC.51.98%79 116
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION137.50%66 198
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED49.75%65 415