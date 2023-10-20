Operating and financial update 3Q 2023

This document presents to the market and interested parties an overview of our current expectations for financial and operative information of the third quarter of 2023. Actual results are scheduled to be published in november and may fluctuate and differ from those provided herein.

Estimates Overview

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23 Outlook*

Comments

Financial Figures

Revenues (Trillion COP)

$ 38.9

$ 34.30

$ 32.0

-

$ 36.0

EBITDA (Trillion COP)

$ 17.8

$ 14.6

$ 14.0

-

$ 16.5

EBITDA Margin (%)

45.9%

42.5%

43.8%

-

45.8%

Net Income (Trillion COP)

$ 5.7

$ 4.1

$ 5.0

-

$ 6.0

Total Cash (Trillion COP)

$ 17.7

$ 13.0

$ 13.0

-

$ 15.0

CAPEX (Trillion COP)

$ 6.0

$ 6.3

$ 6.0

-

$ 7.0

FEPC balance (Trillion COP)

$ 34.2

$ 30.9

$ 24.0

-

$ 27.0

$ 8.0 (Offset 3Q23)

Operating Figures

Production (mboed)

719

728

732

-

743

Transported Volumes (mboed)

1,090

1,098

1,096

-

1,141

Refinery Throughput (mbod)

412

428

403

-

412

Brent (USD/Bl)

$ 82

$ 78

$ 86

Public data

Crude Oil Basket (USD/Bl)

$ 69

$ 68

$ 76

-

$ 78

Refining Margin (USD/Bl)

$ 22.6

$ 14.4

$ 18.0

-

$ 20.6

  • Potential investors and the market in general should be aware that the information herein does not constitute any guarantee of performance, risks or uncertainties that may occur or materialize.

