Operating and financial update 3Q 2023
This document presents to the market and interested parties an overview of our current expectations for financial and operative information of the third quarter of 2023. Actual results are scheduled to be published in november and may fluctuate and differ from those provided herein.
Estimates Overview
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23 Outlook*
Comments
Financial Figures
Revenues (Trillion COP)
$ 38.9
$ 34.30
$ 32.0
-
$ 36.0
EBITDA (Trillion COP)
$ 17.8
$ 14.6
$ 14.0
-
$ 16.5
EBITDA Margin (%)
45.9%
42.5%
43.8%
-
45.8%
Net Income (Trillion COP)
$ 5.7
$ 4.1
$ 5.0
-
$ 6.0
Total Cash (Trillion COP)
$ 17.7
$ 13.0
$ 13.0
-
$ 15.0
CAPEX (Trillion COP)
$ 6.0
$ 6.3
$ 6.0
-
$ 7.0
FEPC balance (Trillion COP)
$ 34.2
$ 30.9
$ 24.0
-
$ 27.0
$ 8.0 (Offset 3Q23)
Operating Figures
Production (mboed)
719
728
732
-
743
Transported Volumes (mboed)
1,090
1,098
1,096
-
1,141
Refinery Throughput (mbod)
412
428
403
-
412
Brent (USD/Bl)
$ 82
$ 78
$ 86
Public data
Crude Oil Basket (USD/Bl)
$ 69
$ 68
$ 76
-
$ 78
Refining Margin (USD/Bl)
$ 22.6
$ 14.4
$ 18.0
-
$ 20.6
Potential investors and the market in general should be aware that the information herein does not constitute any guarantee of performance, risks or uncertainties that may occur or materialize.
