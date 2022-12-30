Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Colombia
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Colombia
  5. Ecopetrol S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECOPETROL   COC04PA00016

ECOPETROL S.A.

(ECOPETROL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2022-12-28
2420.00 COP   +1.72%
08:22aEcopetrol S A : informs a petition on the Collective Bargaining Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
07:46aEcopetrol Says Unions, Company File Petitions on Collective Bargaining Agreement
MT
12/23Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rally Premarket Friday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ecopetrol S A : informs a petition on the Collective Bargaining Agreement - Form 6-K

12/30/2022 | 08:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ecopetrol informs a petition on the Collective Bargaining Agreement

Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC, "Ecopetrol" or the "Company") informs that Company's coexisting unions filed a petition on the current Collective Bargaining Agreement. Ecopetrol also filed today a partial petition before the Ministry of Labor.

The Company's current Collective Bargaining Agreement, covering Ecopetrol's direct workers, was initially signed in 2018 for a term of four and a half years and is set to expire on December 31, 2022.

Pursuant to applicable Colombian law, parties to the Collective Bargaining Agreement have the right to express their intent to modify it, by filing a petition to commence negotiations. In the event that the unions present a list of demands, Ecopetrol and the union's leadership will begin the negotiation process for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Bogota D.C., December 29, 2022

-----------------------------------------

Ecopetrol is the largest company in Colombia and one of the main integrated energy companies in the American continent, with more than 18,000 employees. In Colombia, it is responsible for more than 60% of the hydrocarbon production of most transportation, logistics, and hydrocarbon refining systems, and it holds leading positions in the petrochemicals and gas distribution segments. With the acquisition of 51.4% of ISA's shares, the company participates in energy transmission, the management of real-time systems (XM), and the Barranquilla - Cartagena coastal highway concession. At the international level, Ecopetrol has a stake in strategic basins in the American continent, with Drilling and Exploration operations in the United States (Permian basin and the Gulf of Mexico), Brazil, and Mexico, and, through ISA and its subsidiaries, Ecopetrol holds leading positions in the power transmission business in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Bolivia, road concessions in Chile, and the telecommunications sector. This press release contains business prospect statements, operating and financial result estimates, and statements related to Ecopetrol's growth prospects. These are all projections and, as such, they are based solely on the expectations of the managers regarding the future of the company and their continued access to capital to finance the company's business plan. The realization of said estimates in the future depends on the behavior of market conditions, regulations, competition, and the performance of the Colombian economy and the industry, among other factors, and are consequently subject to change without prior notice.

This release contains statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements, whether made in this release or in future filings or press releases, or orally, address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, including in respect of the Company's prospects for growth and its ongoing access to capital to fund the Company's business plan, among others. Consequently, changes in the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements: market prices of oil & gas, our exploration, and production activities, market conditions, applicable regulations, the exchange rate, the Company's competitiveness and the performance of Colombia's economy and industry, to mention a few. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

Head of Capital Markets (a)

Jenny Milena Escobar

Email: investors@ecopetrol.com.co

Head of Corporate Communications (a)

Irina Madalem Gentil

Email: irina.gentil@ecopetrol.com.co

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ecopetrol SA - Empresa Colombiana de Petroleos published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 13:19:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ECOPETROL S.A.
08:22aEcopetrol S A : informs a petition on the Collective Bargaining Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
07:46aEcopetrol Says Unions, Company File Petitions on Collective Bargaining Agreement
MT
12/23Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rally Premarket Friday
MT
12/23Sector Update: Energy
MT
12/23Colombia's oil theft soars, leaving trail of environmental harm
RE
12/23Ecopetrol Gets Regulatory Approval for Term Renewal of Bond Issuance Program
MT
12/21Sector Update: Energy Stocks Extending Wednesday Advance
MT
12/21Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rising with Broader Wednesday Markets
MT
12/21UBS Adjusts Price Target on Ecopetrol to $13 From $14, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
12/21Ecopetrol Secures $1 Billion Loan From Bank of Nova Scotia, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ECOPETROL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 171 052 B 35 314 M 35 314 M
Net income 2022 36 232 B 7 480 M 7 480 M
Net Debt 2022 86 951 B 17 951 M 17 951 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,92x
Yield 2022 13,1%
Capitalization 99 502 B 20 543 M 20 543 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 18 378
Free-Float 10,4%
Chart ECOPETROL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ecopetrol S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOPETROL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 420,00 COP
Average target price 2 777,00 COP
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jaime Eduardo Caballero Uribe Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Felipe Bayón Pardo President
Saúl Kattan Cohen Chairman
Andrés Mantilla Zárate Vice President-Innovation & Technology
Alberto Consuegra Granger Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOPETROL S.A.-10.04%20 543
CHEVRON CORPORATION50.81%344 806
CONOCOPHILLIPS59.75%145 030
EOG RESOURCES, INC.43.42%75 556
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED41.10%61 560
CNOOC LIMITED23.79%60 659