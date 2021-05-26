Ecopetrol S A : Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics (SCM) Index
Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics (SCM) Index
A World Economic Forum (WEF) and International Business Council (IBC) led initiative.
Starting January 2021, Ecopetrol will report using the WEF/IBC Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics. which were released September 2020. Ecopetrol is currently working on strengthening its information and reporting mechanisms to fully comply moving forward with these set metrics.
2020 Integrated Sustainable Management Report
20F
THEME
#
SCM METRICS AND DISCLOSURE
SCM sequence
Where to find
PRINCIPLES OF GOVERNANCE-
Core
Governing
1
Setting purpose
Ch 1, Pg. 24.
purpose
The company's stated purpose, as the expression of the means by which a
business proposes solutions to economic, environmental and social issues.
WEF 1
Corporate purpose should create value for all stakeholders, including
shareholders.
Quality of
2
Governance body composition
Ch 1, Pgs. 29, 35, 39
governing
Composition of the highest governance body and its committees by:
and 44.
body
competencies relating to economic, environmental, and social topics;
executive or non-executive; independence; tenure on the governance body;
WEF 2
number of each individual's other significant positions and commitments, and
the nature of the commitments; gender; membership of under-represented
social groups; stakeholder representation.
Stakeholder
3
Material issues impacting stakeholders
Ch 1, Pg. 25.
engagement
A list of the topics that are material to key stakeholders and the company,
WEF 3
how the topics were identified and how the stakeholders were engaged.
Ethical
4
Anti-corruption
Ch 1, Pgs. 53, 54, 55, 57
behaviour
1. Total percentage of governance body members, employees and business
and 59.
partners who have received training on the organization's anti-corruption
policies and procedures, broken down by region.
a) Total number and nature of incidents of corruption confirmed during
WEF 4
the current year but related to previous years; and
b) Total number and nature of incidents of corruption confirmed during
the current year, related to this year.
2. Discussion of initiatives and stakeholder engagement to improve the
broader operating environment and culture, in order to combat corruption.
1
Ethical
5
Protected ethics advice and reporting mechanisms
A description of
Ch. 1, Pgs. 52 and 56.
behaviour
internal and external mechanisms for:1. Seeking advice about ethical and
lawful behaviour and organizational integrity; and2. Reporting concerns
WEF 5
about unethical or unlawful behaviour and lack of organizational integrity.
Risk and
6
Integrating risk and opportunity into business process
Ch. 1, Pg. 62.
opportunity
Company risk factor and opportunity disclosures that clearly identify the
oversight
principal material risks and opportunities facing the company specifically (as
opposed to generic sector risks), the company appetite in respect of these
WEF 6
risks, how these risks and opportunities have moved over time and the
response to those changes. These opportunities and risks should integrate
material economic, environmental and social issues, including climate change
and data stewardship.
THEME
#
SCM METRICS AND DISCLOSURE
SCM sequence Where to find
PRINCIPLES OF GOVERNANCE-
Expanded
Governing
1E
Purpose-led management
Ch 0, Pg. 12; Ch 1, Pg.
purpose
How the company's stated purpose is embedded in company strategies,
WEF 1E
24.
policies and goals.
Quality of
2E
Progress against strategic milestones
NA
governing
Disclosure of the material strategic economic, environmental and social
body
milestones expected to be achieved in the following year, such milestones
achieved from the previous year, and how those milestones are expected to
or have contributed to long-term value.
WEF 2E
2
Quality of
3E
Remuneration
Ch 4, Pg. 146.
governing
1. How performance criteria in the remuneration policies relate to the
body
highest governance body's and senior executives' objectives for economic,
environmental, and social topics, as connected to the company's stated
purpose, strategy and long-term value.
2. Remuneration policies for the highest governance body and senior
executives for the following types of remuneration:
-
Fixed pay and variable pay, including performance-based
WEF 3E
pay, equity-based pay, bonuses and deferred or vested
shares
- Sign-on bonuses or recruitment incentive payments
- Termination payments
- Clawbacks
- Retirement benefits, including the difference between benefit
schemes and contribution rates for the highest governance
body, senior executives and all other employees
Ethical
4E
Alignment of strategy and policies to lobbying
Ch 1, Pg. 69.
behaviour
The significant issues that are the focus of the company's participation in
public policy development and lobbying; the company's strategy relevant to
WEF 4E
these areas of focus; and any differences between its lobbying positions and
its purpose, stated policies, goals or other public positions.
Ethical
5E
Monetary losses from unethical behaviour
Ch 1, Pg. 57.
behaviour
Total amount of monetary losses as a result of legal proceedings associated
with fraud, insider trading, anti-trust,anti-competitive behaviour, market
WEF 5E
manipulation, malpractice or violations of other related industry laws or
regulations.
Risk and
6E
Economic, environmental, and social topics in capital allocation
Ch 1, Pg. 41; Ch 2, Pg.
opportunity
framework
74.
oversight
How the highest governance body considers economic, environmental and
WEF 6E
social issues when overseeing major capital allocation decisions, such as
expenditures, acquisitions and divestments.
3
THEME
#
SCM METRICS AND DISCLOSURE
SCM sequence
Where to find
PLANET-
Core
Climate
Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions
Ch. 5, Pg. 223.
Change
For all relevant greenhouse gases (e.g. carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous
oxide, F-gases etc.), report in metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent
7
(tCO2e) GHG Protocol Scope 1 and Scope 2
WEF 7
emissions.
Estimate and report material upstream and downstream (GHG Protocol
Scope 3) emissions where appropriate.
Climate
TCFD implementation
Ch. 5, Pgs. 204, 222,
Change
Fully implement the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related
and 234.
Financial Disclosures (TCFD). If necessary, disclose a timeline of at most
8
three years for full implementation. Disclose whether you have set, or have
WEF 8
committed to set, GHG emissions targets that are in line with the goals of
the Paris Agreement - to limit global warming to well below 2°C above
preindustrial levels and pursue efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C - and to
achieve net-zero emissions before 2050.
Nature loss
Land use and ecological sensitivity
Ch. 5, Pg. 251.
9
Report the number and area (in hectares) of sites owned, leased or managed
WEF 9
in or adjacent to protected areas and/or key biodiversity areas (KBA).
Freshwater
Ch. 5, Pgs. 210 and 217.
availability
Water consumption and withdrawal in water-stressed areas
Report for operations where material: megaliters of water withdrawn,
10
megaliters of water consumed and the percentage of each in regions with
WEF 10
high or extremely high baseline water stress, according to WRI Aqueduct
water risk atlas tool. Estimate and report the same information for the full
value chain (upstream and downstream) where appropriate.
4
THEME
#
SCM METRICS AND DISCLOSURE
SCM sequence
Where to find
PLANET -
Expanded
Climate
Paris-aligned GHG emissions targets
Change
Define and report progress against time-boundscience-based GHG
emissions targets that are in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement - to
limit global warming to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and
pursue efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C. This should include defining a date
7E
before 2050 by which you will achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions,
WEF 7E
Ch 5, Pgs. 223 and 228.
and interim reduction targets based on the methodologies provided by the
Science Based Targets initiative, if applicable.
If an alternative approach is taken, disclose the methodology used to
calculate the targets and the basis on which they deliver on the goals of the
Paris Agreement.
Climate
Change
Impact of GHG emissions
8E
Report wherever material along the value chain (GHG Protocol Scope 1, 2 &
WEF 8E
NA
3) the valued impact of greenhouse gas emissions. Disclose the estimate of
the societal cost of carbon used and the source or basis for this estimate.
Nature loss
Land use and ecological sensitivity
Report for operations (if applicable) and full supply chain (if material):
- Area of land used for the production of basic plant, animal or mineral
commodities (e.g. the area of land used for forestry, agriculture or mining
activities).
- Year-on-year change in the area of land used for the production of basic
plant, animal or mineral commodities.
Note: Supply-chain figures can initially be estimated where necessary
9E
based on the mass of each commodity used and the average mass
WEF 9E
NA
produced per unit of land in different sourcing locations.
- Percentage of land area in point 1 above or of total plant, animal and
mineral commodity inputs by mass or cost, covered by a sustainability
certification standard or formalized sustainable management program.
Disclose the certification standards or description of sustainable
management programs along with the percentage of total land area, mass
or cost covered by each certification standard/program.
Nature loss
Impact of land use and conversion
10E
Report wherever material along the value chain: the valued impact of use
WEF 10E
NA
of land and conversion of ecosystems.
5
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.