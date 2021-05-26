Ecopetrol S A : Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics (SCM) Index

THEME # SCM METRICS AND DISCLOSURE SCM sequence Where to find

PLANET - Expanded

Climate Paris-aligned GHG emissions targets

Change Define and report progress against time-boundscience-based GHG

emissions targets that are in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement - to

limit global warming to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and

pursue efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C. This should include defining a date

7E before 2050 by which you will achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, WEF 7E Ch 5, Pgs. 223 and 228.

and interim reduction targets based on the methodologies provided by the

Science Based Targets initiative, if applicable.

If an alternative approach is taken, disclose the methodology used to

calculate the targets and the basis on which they deliver on the goals of the

Paris Agreement.

Climate

Change Impact of GHG emissions

8E Report wherever material along the value chain (GHG Protocol Scope 1, 2 & WEF 8E NA

3) the valued impact of greenhouse gas emissions. Disclose the estimate of

the societal cost of carbon used and the source or basis for this estimate.

Nature loss Land use and ecological sensitivity

Report for operations (if applicable) and full supply chain (if material):

- Area of land used for the production of basic plant, animal or mineral

commodities (e.g. the area of land used for forestry, agriculture or mining

activities).

- Year-on-year change in the area of land used for the production of basic

plant, animal or mineral commodities.

Note: Supply-chain figures can initially be estimated where necessary

9E based on the mass of each commodity used and the average mass WEF 9E NA

produced per unit of land in different sourcing locations.

- Percentage of land area in point 1 above or of total plant, animal and

mineral commodity inputs by mass or cost, covered by a sustainability

certification standard or formalized sustainable management program.

Disclose the certification standards or description of sustainable

management programs along with the percentage of total land area, mass

or cost covered by each certification standard/program.

Nature loss

Impact of land use and conversion

10E Report wherever material along the value chain: the valued impact of use WEF 10E NA