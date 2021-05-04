Ecopetrol S A : Supplemental Information

Net Production does not include royalties and is prorated for Ecopetrol's stake in each Company.

*Equión and Savia do not consolidate within the Ecopetrol Group ** Ocelote: Since 1Q 2017, in the Production of the Guarrojo contract, the Pintado and Guarrojo fields have been include

The following are the Income Statement and Statement of Financial Position of the most representative subsidiaries of each segment, which consolidate the Ecopetrol Group

Table 7: Statement of Financial Situation - Balance Sheet

HOCOL AMERICA INC ESENTTIA REFICAR CENIT Billion (COP) December 31, December December 31, December December 31, December December 31, December December 31, December 2020 31, 2019 2020 31, 2019 2020 31, 2019 2020 31, 2019 2020 31, 2019 Current assets 1,022 1,056 624 672 1,222 974 1,955 2,187 4,492 3,925 Non-current assets 2,953 2,356 2,126 2,396 1,223 1,126 27,152 26,165 13,852 13,848 Total assets 3,975 3,412 2,750 3,068 2,445 2,100 29,107 28,352 18,344 17,773 Current liabilities 836 779 142 254 434 305 2,370 2,030 1,031 1,304 Non-current liabilities 665 515 287 284 53 60 8,307 7,391 962 877 Total liabilities 1,501 1,294 429 538 487 365 10,677 9,421 1,993 2,181 Equity 2,474 2,118 2,321 2,530 1,958 1,735 18,430 18,931 16,351 15,592

Note: The financial figures of Hocol, América LLC, Esenttia and Reficar, whose functional currency is the dollar, are re-expressed in pesos at the average TRM for the Income Statement and closing TRM formed on the last day of the period for the

Statement of Financial Situation.