    ECOPETROL   COC04PA00016

ECOPETROL S.A.

(ECOPETROL)
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia - 05/04
2231 COP   +0.54%
2231 COP   +0.54%
Ecopetrol S A : Supplemental Information
05/04/2021

05/04/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
Ecopetrol Group

I. Operational Tables

Table 1: Gross Production per Region - Ecopetrol Group Net Interest

Production - mboed

4Q 2020

4Q 2019

∆ (%)

12M 2020

12M 2019

∆ (%)

Castilla

106.0

112.9

(6.1%)

112.2

114.1

(1.7%)

Chichimene

71.0

71.5

(0.7%)

68.8

69.1

(0.4%)

CPO-09

5.0

12.0

(58.3%)

5.3

10.9

(51.4%)

Other

13.2

14.7

(10.2%)

14.4

13.5

6.7%

Total Central Region

195.2

211.1

(7.5%)

200.7

207.6

(3.3%)

Cupiagua

50.5

50.5

0.0%

48.9

43.6

12.2%

Piedemonte

39.2

29.9

31.1%

32.8

31.2

5.1%

Cusiana

33.2

37.9

(12.4%)

31.7

38.9

(18.5%)

Recetor

17.2

5.7

201.8%

14.9

6.3

136.5%

Other

140.1

124.0

13.0%

128.3

120.0

6.9%

Rubiales

104.4

117.4

(11.1%)

106.3

119.3

(10.9%)

Caño Sur

4.5

5.6

(19.6%)

5.1

4.5

13.3%

Total South Region

108.9

123.0

(11.5%)

111.4

123.8

(10.0%)

La Cira-Infantas

17.2

25.1

(31.5%)

19.6

26.0

(24.6%)

Yarigui

19.2

19.4

(1.0%)

19.3

18.3

5.5%

Casabe

13.1

13.9

(5.8%)

13.1

13.2

(0.8%)

Other

26.6

25.5

4.3%

26.2

25.4

3.1%

Other

76.1

83.9

(9.3%)

78.2

82.9

(5.7%)

Tello

4.3

3.2

34.4%

4.4

3.4

29.4%

Huila

5.7

4.1

39.0%

5.7

3.9

46.2%

San Francisco

3.7

6.1

(39.3%)

4.1

6.3

(34.9%)

Other

7.5

10.3

(27.2%)

7.7

10.5

(26.7%)

Total Piedemonte Region

21.2

23.7

(10.5%)

21.9

24.1

(9.1%)

Caño Limón

23.5

26.1

(10.0%)

24.1

25.7

(6.2%)

Quifa

12.4

19.8

(37.4%)

14.7

20.5

(28.3%)

Nare

9.0

10.5

(14.3%)

9.5

10.9

(12.8%)

Guajira

14.0

16.3

(14.1%)

12.8

17.9

(28.5%)

Other

32.5

31.7

2.5%

36.2

31.3

15.7%

Total Assets with Partners

91.4

104.4

(12.5%)

97.3

106.3

(8.5%)

Total Ecopetrol S.A.

632.9

670.1

(5.6%)

637.8

664.7

(4.0%)

Direct Operation

541.5

536.0

1.0%

540.4

527.6

2.4%

Associated Operation

91.4

134.1

(31.8%)

97.5

137.1

(28.9%)

Ocelote*

10.9

12.1

(9.9%)

11.4

11.8

(3.4%)

Otros

29.3

17.5

67.4%

24.2

17.7

36.7%

Total Hocol

40.2

29.6

35.8%

35.6

29.5

20.7%

Piedemonte

0.0

12.4

(100.0%)

2.0

12.9

(84.5%)

Tauramena/Rio Chitamena

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

0.0

-

Otros

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

0.0

-

Total Equión**

0.0

12.4

(100.0%)

2.0

12.9

(84.5%)

Lobitos

1.0

1.2

(16.7%)

1.0

1.2

(16.7%)

Peña Negra

2.4

2.6

(7.7%)

2.3

2.7

(14.8%)

Otros

0.7

0.7

0.0%

0.7

0.8

(12.5%)

Total Savia*

4.0

4.5

(11.1%)

4.0

4.7

(14.9%)

Dalmatian

3.4

3.7

(8.1%)

3.8

3.1

22.6%

K2

4.0

5.7

(29.8%)

4.5

5.4

(16.7%)

Gunflint

0.6

3.9

(84.6%)

1.6

4.7

(66.0%)

Esox

2.9

0.0

-

2.2

0.0

-

Total Ecopetrol America LLC

10.9

13.3

(18.0%)

12.1

13.2

(8.3%)

Midland Basin

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

0.1

(100.0%)

Rodeo Midland Basin

6.1

0.0

-

5.2

0.1

5,100.0%

Total Subsidiaries

61.2

59.7

2.5%

58.9

60.3

(2.3%)

Total Ecopetrol Group

694.1

729.8

(4.9%)

697

725

(3.9%)

*Equión and Savia do not consolidate within the Ecopetrol Group ** Ocelote: Since 1Q 2017, in the Production of the Guarrojo contract, the Pintado and Guarrojo fields have been include

along with Ocelote

Table 2: Gross Production by Type of Crude - Ecopetrol Group

Production by Crude Type - mboed

4Q 2020

4Q 2019

∆ (%)

12M 2020

12M 2019

∆ (%)

Light

38.2

34.9

9.5%

39.0

36.5

6.8%

Medium

138.0

150.6

(8.4%)

140.6

150.3

(6.5%)

Heavy

326.6

361.7

(9.7%)

336.4

361.1

(6.8%)

Total

502.8

547.2

(8.1%)

516.0

547.9

(5.8%)

Table 3: Net Production* - Ecopetrol Group**

Net Production - mboed

4Q 2020

4Q 2019

∆ (%)

12M 2020

12M 2019

∆ (%)

Crude Oil

473.2

514.9

(8.1%)

485.6

514.6

(5.6%)

Natural Gas

128.4

116.2

10.5%

118.6

110.2

7.6%

Total

601.6

631.1

(4.7%)

604.2

624.8

(3.3%)

  • Net Production does not include royalties and is prorated for Ecopetrol's stake in each Company.
    • Equion and Savia are incorporated through the equity method.
      • Gross Production includes white products.

II. Financial Tables

Table 4: Long Term Debt - Ecopetrol* Group*

Foreign

Local

Debt (USD Millions)

Currency

Currency

Total

(USD)

(COP**)

Ecopetrol

11,778

310

12,088

Bicentenario

-

233

233

ODL

-

59

59

Ocensa

500

0

500

Invercolsa

-

91

91

Total

12,278

693

12,971

    • Nominal value of debt as of March, 2020 without including accrual interest.
  • Figures expressed in millions of dollars equivalent with the TRM as of March 31, 2020.
    ***Include: Metrogas, Gases de Oriente, Combustibles Líquidos de Colombia y Alcanos

Table 5: Results by Business Segment - Ecopetrol Group*

Upstream

Downstream

Midstream

Eliminations

Consolidated

Billion (COP)

4Q

4Q

12M

12M

4Q

4Q

12M

12M

4Q

4Q

12M

12M

4Q

4Q

12M

12M

4Q

4Q

12M

12M

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Total revenue

10,453

13,638

36,644

52,026

7,572

10,043

26,104

38,771

3,061

3,351

12,194

13,071

(6,896)

(8,451)

(24,915)

(33,021)

14,190

18,581

50,027

70,847

Depreciation and amortization

1,648

1,414

6,254

5,702

371

342

1,474

1,325

281

345

1,253

1,263

0

0

4

0

2,300

2,101

8,985

8,290

Variable costs

4,784

6,143

17,365

21,274

6,393

8,663

22,395

34,321

143

178

567

698

(5,784)

(7,437)

(20,487)

(29,117)

5,536

7,547

19,840

27,176

Fixed costs

2,526

2,279

9,275

9,383

553

708

1,956

2,210

437

646

1,561

1,777

(1,045)

(1,011)

(4,064)

(3,878)

2,471

2,622

8,728

9,492

Cost of sales

8,958

9,836

32,894

36,359

7,317

9,713

25,825

37,856

861

1,169

3,381

3,738

(6,829)

(8,448)

(24,547)

(32,995)

10,307

12,270

37,553

44,958

Gross income

1,495

3,802

3,750

15,667

255

330

279

915

2,200

2,182

8,813

9,333

(67)

(3)

(368)

(26)

3,883

6,311

12,474

25,889

Operating expenses

1,639

1,096

2,590

2,711

512

(665)

1,683

225

375

344

935

733

(67)

(4)

(367)

57

2,459

771

4,841

3,726

Operating income (loss)

(144)

2,706

1,160

12,956

(257)

995

(1,404)

690

1,825

1,838

7,878

8,600

0

1

(1)

(83)

1,424

5,540

7,633

22,163

Financial income (loss)

(271)

(269)

(1,358)

(583)

222

170

(1,294)

(947)

(211)

(146)

170

(100)

0

0

1

(40)

(260)

(245)

(2,481)

(1,670)

Share of profit of companies

(3)

61

(41)

215

(1)

5

131

17

0

(1)

(2)

0

0

0

0

122

(4)

65

88

354

Income (loss) before income tax

(418)

2,498

(239)

12,588

(36)

1,170

(2,567)

(240)

1,614

1,691

8,046

8,500

0

1

0

(1)

1,160

5,360

5,240

20,847

Provision for income tax

137

1,096

72

(2,269)

(213)

(288)

645

18

(583)

(561)

(2,584)

(2,816)

0

0

(1)

0

(659)

247

(1,868)

(5,067)

Net income (loss) consolidated

(281)

3,594

(167)

10,319

(249)

882

(1,922)

(222)

1,031

1,130

5,462

5,684

0

1

(1)

(1)

501

5,607

3,372

15,780

Non-controlling interest

18

18

79

63

(13)

(11)

(114)

(11)

(246)

(325)

(1,119)

(1,303)

0

0

0

0

(241)

(318)

(1,154)

(1,251)

Net income (loss) attributable to owners of

(263)

3,612

(88)

10,382

(262)

871

(2,036)

(233)

785

805

4,343

4,381

0

1

(1)

(1)

260

5,289

2,218

14,529

Ecopetrol

Impairment

338

(1,966)

(180)

(1,967)

(71)

448

(782)

452

338

(233)

341

(233)

0

0

0

0

605

(1,751)

(621)

(1,748)

Deferred tax of impairment

(134)

515

17

515

44

(114)

175

(115)

(100)

70

(101)

70

0

0

0

0

(190)

471

91

470

Net income (loss) attributable to owners of

(59)

2,161

(251)

8,930

(289)

1,205

(2,643)

104

1,023

642

4,583

4,218

0

1

(1)

(1)

675

4,009

1,688

13,251

Ecopetrol

EBITDA

1,836

4,435

EBITDA Margin

17.6%

32.5%

6,684

19,413

18.2%

37.3%

345

515

869

1,638

4.6%

5.1%

3.3%

4.2%

2,153

2,223

70.3%

66.3%

9,287

10,017

76.2%

76.6%

0

1

0.0%

0.0%

0

40

0.0%

-0.1%

4,334

7,174

16,840

31,108

30.5%

38.6%

33.7%

43.9%

The following are the Income Statement and Statement of Financial Position of the most representative subsidiaries of each segment, which consolidate the Ecopetrol Group

Table 6: Income Statement

Billion (COP)

Local sales

Export sales

Total revenue

Fixed costs

Variable costs

Total cost of sales

Gross income

Operating expenses

Operating income

Financial result, net

Share of profit of companies

Income before income tax

Provision for income tax

Net income consolidated

HOCOL

4Q

4Q

12M

12M

2020

2019

2020

2019

443

421

1,532

1,668

4

6

15

20

447

427

1,547

1,688

177

154

698

605

142

100

420

352

319

254

1,118

957

128

173

429

731

(1)

160

106

266

129

13

323

465

(19)

(13)

0

(13)

18

21

79

77

128

21

402

529

(27)

(23)

(112)

(193)

101

(2)

290

336

AMERICA INC

4Q

4Q

12M

12M

2020

2019

2020

2019

13

16

51

49

120

185

436

767

133

201

487

816

70

61

273

395

70

(9)

241

188

140

52

514

583

(7)

149

(27)

233

171

252

318

288

(178)

(103)

(345)

(55)

(2)

(2)

(9)

(9)

0

0

0

0

(180)

(105)

(354)

(64)

0

0

0

0

(180)

(105)

(354)

(64)

ESENTTIA

REFICAR

4Q

4Q

12M

12M

4Q

4Q

12M

12M

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

295

236

915

895

1,644

1,968

4,947

6,967

370

304

1,318

1,234

1,081

1,506

3,832

5,898

665

540

2,233

2,129

2,725

3,474

8,779

12,865

521

416

1,701

1,668

2,368

3,042

7,967

11,619

34

34

147

136

362

353

1,372

1,276

555

450

1,848

1,804

2,730

3,395

9,339

12,895

110

90

385

325

(5)

79

(560)

(30)

66

64

232

212

(151)

(760)

966

(399)

44

26

153

113

146

839

(1,526)

369

26

7

1

4

(84)

(70)

(274)

(353)

19

28

168

114

0

0

0

0

89

61

322

231

62

769

(1,800)

16

(8)

(7)

(59)

(39)

(195)

(66)

317

40

81

54

263

192

(133)

703

(1,483)

56

CENIT

4Q

4Q

12M

12M

2020

2019

2020

2019

1,242

1,170

4,802

4,920

0

0

0

0

1,242

1,170

4,802

4,920

63

74

232

268

362

480

1,511

1,588

425

554

1,743

1,856

817

616

3,059

3,064

(153)

489

136

791

970

127

2,923

2,273

(163)

(86)

450

24

479

671

2,393

2,734

1,286

712

5,766

5,031

(246)

4

(1,069)

(735)

1,040

716

4,697

4,296

EBITDA

EBITDA Margin

152

137

610

829

13

25

62

411

59

39

213

170

160

163

(5)

376

761

503

3,091

3,024

34.0%

32.1%

39.4%

49.1%

9.8%

12.4%

12.7%

50.4%

8.9%

7.2%

9.5%

8.0%

5.9%

4.7%

-0.1%

2.9%

61.3%

43.0%

64.4%

61.5%

Table 7: Statement of Financial Situation - Balance Sheet

HOCOL

AMERICA INC

ESENTTIA

REFICAR

CENIT

Billion (COP)

December 31,

December

December 31,

December

December 31,

December

December 31,

December

December 31,

December

2020

31, 2019

2020

31, 2019

2020

31, 2019

2020

31, 2019

2020

31, 2019

Current assets

1,022

1,056

624

672

1,222

974

1,955

2,187

4,492

3,925

Non-current assets

2,953

2,356

2,126

2,396

1,223

1,126

27,152

26,165

13,852

13,848

Total assets

3,975

3,412

2,750

3,068

2,445

2,100

29,107

28,352

18,344

17,773

Current liabilities

836

779

142

254

434

305

2,370

2,030

1,031

1,304

Non-current liabilities

665

515

287

284

53

60

8,307

7,391

962

877

Total liabilities

1,501

1,294

429

538

487

365

10,677

9,421

1,993

2,181

Equity

2,474

2,118

2,321

2,530

1,958

1,735

18,430

18,931

16,351

15,592

Note: The financial figures of Hocol, América LLC, Esenttia and Reficar, whose functional currency is the dollar, are re-expressed in pesos at the average TRM for the Income Statement and closing TRM formed on the last day of the period for the

Statement of Financial Situation.

Disclaimer

Ecopetrol SA - Empresa Colombiana de Petroleos published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 21:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 71 107 B 18 559 M 18 559 M
Net income 2021 12 182 B 3 180 M 3 180 M
Net Debt 2021 34 108 B 8 902 M 8 902 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,76x
Yield 2021 3,64%
Capitalization 91 731 B 23 885 M 23 942 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 13 977
Free-Float 10,7%
Technical analysis trends ECOPETROL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2 426,04 COP
Last Close Price 2 231,00 COP
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Felipe Bayón Pardo Chief Executive Officer
Jaime Caballero Uribe Chief Financial Officer
Luis Guillermo Echeverri Velez Chairman
Andrés Mantilla Zárate Vice President-Innovation & Technology
Alberto Consuegra Granger Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECOPETROL S.A.-0.62%24 017
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.88%71 312
CNOOC LIMITED15.46%46 912
EOG RESOURCES, INC.52.34%44 340
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED25.99%37 240
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY35.07%34 391
