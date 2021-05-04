Ecopetrol S A : Supplemental Information

Table 1: Gross Production per Region - Ecopetrol Group Net Interest
Production - mboed
4Q 2020
4Q 2019
∆ (%)
12M 2020
12M 2019
∆ (%)
Castilla
106.0
112.9
(6.1%)
112.2
114.1
(1.7%)
Chichimene
71.0
71.5
(0.7%)
68.8
69.1
(0.4%)
CPO-09
5.0
12.0
(58.3%)
5.3
10.9
(51.4%)
Other
13.2
14.7
(10.2%)
14.4
13.5
6.7%
Total Central Region
195.2
211.1
(7.5%)
200.7
207.6
(3.3%)
Cupiagua
50.5
50.5
0.0%
48.9
43.6
12.2%
Piedemonte
39.2
29.9
31.1%
32.8
31.2
5.1%
Cusiana
33.2
37.9
(12.4%)
31.7
38.9
(18.5%)
Recetor
17.2
5.7
201.8%
14.9
6.3
136.5%
Other
140.1
124.0
13.0%
128.3
120.0
6.9%
Rubiales
104.4
117.4
(11.1%)
106.3
119.3
(10.9%)
Caño Sur
4.5
5.6
(19.6%)
5.1
4.5
13.3%
Total South Region
108.9
123.0
(11.5%)
111.4
123.8
(10.0%)
La Cira-Infantas
17.2
25.1
(31.5%)
19.6
26.0
(24.6%)
Yarigui
19.2
19.4
(1.0%)
19.3
18.3
5.5%
Casabe
13.1
13.9
(5.8%)
13.1
13.2
(0.8%)
Other
26.6
25.5
4.3%
26.2
25.4
3.1%
Other
76.1
83.9
(9.3%)
78.2
82.9
(5.7%)
Tello
4.3
3.2
34.4%
4.4
3.4
29.4%
Huila
5.7
4.1
39.0%
5.7
3.9
46.2%
San Francisco
3.7
6.1
(39.3%)
4.1
6.3
(34.9%)
Other
7.5
10.3
(27.2%)
7.7
10.5
(26.7%)
Total Piedemonte Region
21.2
23.7
(10.5%)
21.9
24.1
(9.1%)
Caño Limón
23.5
26.1
(10.0%)
24.1
25.7
(6.2%)
Quifa
12.4
19.8
(37.4%)
14.7
20.5
(28.3%)
Nare
9.0
10.5
(14.3%)
9.5
10.9
(12.8%)
Guajira
14.0
16.3
(14.1%)
12.8
17.9
(28.5%)
Other
32.5
31.7
2.5%
36.2
31.3
15.7%
Total Assets with Partners
91.4
104.4
(12.5%)
97.3
106.3
(8.5%)
Total Ecopetrol S.A.
632.9
670.1
(5.6%)
637.8
664.7
(4.0%)
Direct Operation
541.5
536.0
1.0%
540.4
527.6
2.4%
Associated Operation
91.4
134.1
(31.8%)
97.5
137.1
(28.9%)
Ocelote*
10.9
12.1
(9.9%)
11.4
11.8
(3.4%)
Otros
29.3
17.5
67.4%
24.2
17.7
36.7%
Total Hocol
40.2
29.6
35.8%
35.6
29.5
20.7%
Piedemonte
0.0
12.4
(100.0%)
2.0
12.9
(84.5%)
Tauramena/Rio Chitamena
0.0
0.0
-
0.0
0.0
-
Otros
0.0
0.0
-
0.0
0.0
-
Total Equión**
0.0
12.4
(100.0%)
2.0
12.9
(84.5%)
Lobitos
1.0
1.2
(16.7%)
1.0
1.2
(16.7%)
Peña Negra
2.4
2.6
(7.7%)
2.3
2.7
(14.8%)
Otros
0.7
0.7
0.0%
0.7
0.8
(12.5%)
Total Savia*
4.0
4.5
(11.1%)
4.0
4.7
(14.9%)
Dalmatian
3.4
3.7
(8.1%)
3.8
3.1
22.6%
K2
4.0
5.7
(29.8%)
4.5
5.4
(16.7%)
Gunflint
0.6
3.9
(84.6%)
1.6
4.7
(66.0%)
Esox
2.9
0.0
-
2.2
0.0
-
Total Ecopetrol America LLC
10.9
13.3
(18.0%)
12.1
13.2
(8.3%)
Midland Basin
0.0
0.0
-
0.0
0.1
(100.0%)
Rodeo Midland Basin
6.1
0.0
-
5.2
0.1
5,100.0%
Total Subsidiaries
61.2
59.7
2.5%
58.9
60.3
(2.3%)
Total Ecopetrol Group
694.1
729.8
(4.9%)
697
725
(3.9%)
*Equión and Savia do not consolidate within the Ecopetrol Group ** Ocelote: Since 1Q 2017, in the Production of the Guarrojo contract, the Pintado and Guarrojo fields have been include
along with Ocelote
Table 2: Gross Production by Type of Crude - Ecopetrol Group
Production by Crude Type - mboed
4Q 2020
4Q 2019
∆ (%)
12M 2020
12M 2019
∆ (%)
Light
38.2
34.9
9.5%
39.0
36.5
6.8%
Medium
138.0
150.6
(8.4%)
140.6
150.3
(6.5%)
Heavy
326.6
361.7
(9.7%)
336.4
361.1
(6.8%)
Total
502.8
547.2
(8.1%)
516.0
547.9
(5.8%)
Table 3: Net Production* - Ecopetrol Group**
Net Production - mboed
4Q 2020
4Q 2019
∆ (%)
12M 2020
12M 2019
∆ (%)
Crude Oil
473.2
514.9
(8.1%)
485.6
514.6
(5.6%)
Natural Gas
128.4
116.2
10.5%
118.6
110.2
7.6%
Total
601.6
631.1
(4.7%)
604.2
624.8
(3.3%)
Net Production does not include royalties and is prorated for Ecopetrol's stake in each Company.
Equion and Savia are incorporated through the equity method.
Gross Production includes white products.
II. Financial Tables
Table 4: Long Term Debt - Ecopetrol* Group*
Foreign
Local
Debt (USD Millions)
Currency
Currency
Total
(USD)
(COP**)
Ecopetrol
11,778
310
12,088
Bicentenario
-
233
233
ODL
-
59
59
Ocensa
500
0
500
Invercolsa
-
91
91
Total
12,278
693
12,971
Nominal value of debt as of March, 2020 without including accrual interest.
Figures expressed in millions of dollars equivalent with the TRM as of March 31, 2020.
***Include: Metrogas, Gases de Oriente, Combustibles Líquidos de Colombia y Alcanos
Table 5: Results by Business Segment - Ecopetrol Group*
Upstream
Downstream
Midstream
Eliminations
Consolidated
Billion (COP)
4Q
4Q
12M
12M
4Q
4Q
12M
12M
4Q
4Q
12M
12M
4Q
4Q
12M
12M
4Q
4Q
12M
12M
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total revenue
10,453
13,638
36,644
52,026
7,572
10,043
26,104
38,771
3,061
3,351
12,194
13,071
(6,896)
(8,451)
(24,915)
(33,021)
14,190
18,581
50,027
70,847
Depreciation and amortization
1,648
1,414
6,254
5,702
371
342
1,474
1,325
281
345
1,253
1,263
0
0
4
0
2,300
2,101
8,985
8,290
Variable costs
4,784
6,143
17,365
21,274
6,393
8,663
22,395
34,321
143
178
567
698
(5,784)
(7,437)
(20,487)
(29,117)
5,536
7,547
19,840
27,176
Fixed costs
2,526
2,279
9,275
9,383
553
708
1,956
2,210
437
646
1,561
1,777
(1,045)
(1,011)
(4,064)
(3,878)
2,471
2,622
8,728
9,492
Cost of sales
8,958
9,836
32,894
36,359
7,317
9,713
25,825
37,856
861
1,169
3,381
3,738
(6,829)
(8,448)
(24,547)
(32,995)
10,307
12,270
37,553
44,958
Gross income
1,495
3,802
3,750
15,667
255
330
279
915
2,200
2,182
8,813
9,333
(67)
(3)
(368)
(26)
3,883
6,311
12,474
25,889
Operating expenses
1,639
1,096
2,590
2,711
512
(665)
1,683
225
375
344
935
733
(67)
(4)
(367)
57
2,459
771
4,841
3,726
Operating income (loss)
(144)
2,706
1,160
12,956
(257)
995
(1,404)
690
1,825
1,838
7,878
8,600
0
1
(1)
(83)
1,424
5,540
7,633
22,163
Financial income (loss)
(271)
(269)
(1,358)
(583)
222
170
(1,294)
(947)
(211)
(146)
170
(100)
0
0
1
(40)
(260)
(245)
(2,481)
(1,670)
Share of profit of companies
(3)
61
(41)
215
(1)
5
131
17
0
(1)
(2)
0
0
0
0
122
(4)
65
88
354
Income (loss) before income tax
(418)
2,498
(239)
12,588
(36)
1,170
(2,567)
(240)
1,614
1,691
8,046
8,500
0
1
0
(1)
1,160
5,360
5,240
20,847
Provision for income tax
137
1,096
72
(2,269)
(213)
(288)
645
18
(583)
(561)
(2,584)
(2,816)
0
0
(1)
0
(659)
247
(1,868)
(5,067)
Net income (loss) consolidated
(281)
3,594
(167)
10,319
(249)
882
(1,922)
(222)
1,031
1,130
5,462
5,684
0
1
(1)
(1)
501
5,607
3,372
15,780
Non-controlling interest
18
18
79
63
(13)
(11)
(114)
(11)
(246)
(325)
(1,119)
(1,303)
0
0
0
0
(241)
(318)
(1,154)
(1,251)
Net income (loss) attributable to owners of
(263)
3,612
(88)
10,382
(262)
871
(2,036)
(233)
785
805
4,343
4,381
0
1
(1)
(1)
260
5,289
2,218
14,529
Ecopetrol
Impairment
338
(1,966)
(180)
(1,967)
(71)
448
(782)
452
338
(233)
341
(233)
0
0
0
0
605
(1,751)
(621)
(1,748)
Deferred tax of impairment
(134)
515
17
515
44
(114)
175
(115)
(100)
70
(101)
70
0
0
0
0
(190)
471
91
470
Net income (loss) attributable to owners of
(59)
2,161
(251)
8,930
(289)
1,205
(2,643)
104
1,023
642
4,583
4,218
0
1
(1)
(1)
675
4,009
1,688
13,251
Ecopetrol
EBITDA
1,836
4,435
EBITDA Margin
17.6%
32.5%
6,684
19,413
18.2%
37.3%
345
515
869
1,638
4.6%
5.1%
3.3%
4.2%
2,153
2,223
70.3%
66.3%
9,287
10,017
76.2%
76.6%
0
1
0.0%
0.0%
0
40
0.0%
-0.1%
4,334
7,174
16,840
31,108
30.5%
38.6%
33.7%
43.9%
The following are the Income Statement and Statement of Financial Position of the most representative subsidiaries of each segment, which consolidate the Ecopetrol Group
Table 6: Income Statement
Billion (COP)
Local sales
Export sales
Total revenue
Fixed costs
Variable costs
Total cost of sales
Gross income
Operating expenses
Operating income
Financial result, net
Share of profit of companies
Income before income tax
Provision for income tax
Net income consolidated
HOCOL
4Q
4Q
12M
12M
2020
2019
2020
2019
443
421
1,532
1,668
4
6
15
20
447
427
1,547
1,688
177
154
698
605
142
100
420
352
319
254
1,118
957
128
173
429
731
(1)
160
106
266
129
13
323
465
(19)
(13)
0
(13)
18
21
79
77
128
21
402
529
(27)
(23)
(112)
(193)
101
(2)
290
336
AMERICA INC
4Q
4Q
12M
12M
2020
2019
2020
2019
13
16
51
49
120
185
436
767
133
201
487
816
70
61
273
395
70
(9)
241
188
140
52
514
583
(7)
149
(27)
233
171
252
318
288
(178)
(103)
(345)
(55)
(2)
(2)
(9)
(9)
0
0
0
0
(180)
(105)
(354)
(64)
0
0
0
0
(180)
(105)
(354)
(64)
ESENTTIA
REFICAR
4Q
4Q
12M
12M
4Q
4Q
12M
12M
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
295
236
915
895
1,644
1,968
4,947
6,967
370
304
1,318
1,234
1,081
1,506
3,832
5,898
665
540
2,233
2,129
2,725
3,474
8,779
12,865
521
416
1,701
1,668
2,368
3,042
7,967
11,619
34
34
147
136
362
353
1,372
1,276
555
450
1,848
1,804
2,730
3,395
9,339
12,895
110
90
385
325
(5)
79
(560)
(30)
66
64
232
212
(151)
(760)
966
(399)
44
26
153
113
146
839
(1,526)
369
26
7
1
4
(84)
(70)
(274)
(353)
19
28
168
114
0
0
0
0
89
61
322
231
62
769
(1,800)
16
(8)
(7)
(59)
(39)
(195)
(66)
317
40
81
54
263
192
(133)
703
(1,483)
56
CENIT
4Q
4Q
12M
12M
2020
2019
2020
2019
1,242
1,170
4,802
4,920
0
0
0
0
1,242
1,170
4,802
4,920
63
74
232
268
362
480
1,511
1,588
425
554
1,743
1,856
817
616
3,059
3,064
(153)
489
136
791
970
127
2,923
2,273
(163)
(86)
450
24
479
671
2,393
2,734
1,286
712
5,766
5,031
(246)
4
(1,069)
(735)
1,040
716
4,697
4,296
EBITDA
EBITDA Margin
152
137
610
829
13
25
62
411
59
39
213
170
160
163
(5)
376
761
503
3,091
3,024
34.0%
32.1%
39.4%
49.1%
9.8%
12.4%
12.7%
50.4%
8.9%
7.2%
9.5%
8.0%
5.9%
4.7%
-0.1%
2.9%
61.3%
43.0%
64.4%
61.5%
Table 7: Statement of Financial Situation - Balance Sheet
HOCOL
AMERICA INC
ESENTTIA
REFICAR
CENIT
Billion (COP)
December 31,
December
December 31,
December
December 31,
December
December 31,
December
December 31,
December
2020
31, 2019
2020
31, 2019
2020
31, 2019
2020
31, 2019
2020
31, 2019
Current assets
1,022
1,056
624
672
1,222
974
1,955
2,187
4,492
3,925
Non-current assets
2,953
2,356
2,126
2,396
1,223
1,126
27,152
26,165
13,852
13,848
Total assets
3,975
3,412
2,750
3,068
2,445
2,100
29,107
28,352
18,344
17,773
Current liabilities
836
779
142
254
434
305
2,370
2,030
1,031
1,304
Non-current liabilities
665
515
287
284
53
60
8,307
7,391
962
877
Total liabilities
1,501
1,294
429
538
487
365
10,677
9,421
1,993
2,181
Equity
2,474
2,118
2,321
2,530
1,958
1,735
18,430
18,931
16,351
15,592
Note: The financial figures of Hocol, América LLC, Esenttia and Reficar, whose functional currency is the dollar, are re-expressed in pesos at the average TRM for the Income Statement and closing TRM formed on the last day of the period for the
Ecopetrol SA - Empresa Colombiana de Petroleos published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 21:54:08 UTC.