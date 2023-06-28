BOGOTA, June 28 (Reuters) - Colombia's state-run energy company Ecopetrol raised $1.2 billion in five-and-a-half-year notes and $300 million in 10-year bonds in its latest financing bid, the company said on Wednesday.

The five-and-a-half-year bonds have a yield of 8.625% and the 10-year a yield of 9%, Ecopetrol said in a filing to Colombia's stock exchange.

Demand was around 2.5 times the amount placed, the company added.

The bonds were rated BB+ by credit rating agency Fitch Ratings.

The bond issue is part of the company's debt refinancing strategy and will fund investments planned for this year, the energy company said.

Ecopetrol has said it will invest between around $6.1 billion and $7.2 billion this year to speed the transition toward renewables and maintain energy self-sufficiency, among other investments.

A company prospectus document showed earlier on Wednesday Ecopetrol was preparing to issue international 10-year paper.

Ecopetrol in January issued $2 billion in international bonds set to come due in 2033.

The company, Colombia's largest, produces a majority of the South American country's oil. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta and Nelson Bocanegra; Additional reporting by Oliver Griffin; editing by Mark Heinrich, Grant McCool and Kim Coghill)