BOGOTA, June 28 (Reuters) - Colombia's state-run energy company Ecopetrol will raise $1.2 billion in five-year paper and $300 million in 10-year bonds in its latest financing bid, a source and media reports said on Wednesday.

The five-year bonds will have a yield of 8.625% and the 10-year a yield of 9%, according to a Reuters source and a report published by IFR.

The bonds were rated BB+ by credit rating agency Fitch Ratings.

A company prospectus document showed earlier on Wednesday Ecopetrol was preparing to issue international 10-year paper.

An Ecopetrol spokesperson said they did not have official details.

The company in January issued $2 billion in international bonds set to come due in 2033.

Ecopetrol has said it will invest between around $6.1 billion and $7.2 billion this year to speed the transition toward renewables and maintain energy self-sufficiency, among other investments.

The company, Colombia's largest, produces a majority of the South American country's oil. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta and Nelson Bocanegra; editing by Mark Heinrich and Grant McCool)