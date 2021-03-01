Log in
ECOPETROL S.A.

(ECOPETROL)
Ecopetrol's purchase of ISA shares could provide income stability: regulator

03/01/2021 | 11:33am EST
CEO of EcoPetrol Felipe Bayon conducts an interview in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) - A plan by Colombia's state-controlled Ecopetrol to buy $3.5 billion to $4 billion in shares of electricity transmission giant ISA could provide the oil company income stability amid crude price volatility, Armando Zamora, the head of the country's oil regulator, said on Monday.

The transaction is an example of how oil companies are trying to reorient their portfolios toward the energy transition as the global fossil fuel industry reels from the coronavirus pandemic, which destroyed fuel demand and caused the loss of thousands of jobs.

Ecopetrol could issue up to $2.5 billion in shares to help finance the purchase of 51.4% of shares in Interconexion Electrica S.A. E.S.P (ISA), Ecopetrol Chief Executive Felipe Bayon said last month, in a transaction pending final approval from the Colombian government. "It makes a lot of sense to engage in a transition by balancing a business which is related to energy but provides more stability in the income," Zamora said at IHS Markit's CERAWeek.

Though the Colombian state owns 88.49% of Ecopetrol, the company could reduce that stake to 80% by issuing shares to help it finance an eventual ISA deal. Resorting to banks to obtain credit could also be a possibility, Bayon said.

"It has to do also with the government balancing the books given the very difficult fiscal conditions we are living," Zamora added about the intended purchase.

Ecopetrol reported a 2020 full-year net profit decline of 87.3% year-on-year and pledged to make organic investments of up to $15 billion through 2023. Hydrocarbons make up some 55% of Colombia's energy matrix.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Oliver Griffin, Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ECOPETROL S.A. -1.32% 2250 End-of-day quote.0.22%
INTERCONEXIÓN ELÉCTRICA S.A. E.S.P. 4.29% 23800 End-of-day quote.-7.39%
Financials
Sales 2020 47 965 B 13 238 M 13 238 M
Net income 2020 2 136 B 590 M 590 M
Net Debt 2020 41 291 B 11 396 M 11 396 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,6x
Yield 2020 8,21%
Capitalization 92 513 B 25 507 M 25 533 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,79x
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 15 157
Free-Float 10,7%
Chart ECOPETROL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ecopetrol S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOPETROL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2 343,81 COP
Last Close Price 2 250,00 COP
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Felipe Bayón Pardo Chief Executive Officer
Maria Catalina Escobar Hoyos Manager-Capital Markets
Jaime Caballero Uribe Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luis Guillermo Echeverri Velez Chairman
Rafael Ernesto Guzmán Ayala Vice President-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECOPETROL S.A.0.22%25 507
CONOCOPHILLIPS30.06%70 460
CNOOC LIMITED28.83%53 240
EOG RESOURCES, INC.29.46%37 675
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED13.47%32 399
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY30.45%32 168
