    ECOPETROL   COC04PA00016

ECOPETROL S.A.

(ECOPETROL)
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2022-06-30
2350.00 COP   +4.31%
Venezuela billing Colombian pipeline for oil spills -report

07/05/2022 | 03:24pm EDT
BOGOTA, July 5 (Reuters) - Venezuelan authorities "frequently" bill Colombian oil companies over contamination caused by crude leaking from a pipeline that runs adjacent to the border shared by the two countries, a German non-profit organization said in a report this week.

Colombia's oil pipelines, which are managed by Cenit, a subsidiary of majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol , are plagued by criminal gangs that steal thousands of barrels of crude per day to make pategrillo, a rudimentary gasoline used for making cocaine.

Illicit valves installed on the Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline to siphon crude fall off easily when oil is pumped along the infrastructure, the report from foundation Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung said, leading to spills that pollute rivers which flow into Lake Maracaibo, in Venezuela.

"Venezuelan authorities frequently send invoices to Colombian companies responsible for oil infrastructure," the report added.

Reuters could not independently verify invoices were sent or paid. Ecopetrol did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Ministry of Mines and Energy declined to comment.

Cenit did not comment on whether it had received invoices from Venezuelan authorities, or paid them, but insisted it operated to the highest standards.

"Affectations including illicit valves for stealing hydrocarbons are caused by third parties," the company told Reuters in a statement.

Venezuela's oil ministry and communications ministry did not respond to questions. Neither did state-owned oil company PDVSA.

Pictures seen by Reuters taken in Colombia's Catatumbo region, through which the Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline runs, show oil contamination in rivers.

Frosty relations between Colombia and Venezuela hinder authorities' abilities to clean up damage caused by oil spills, Bram Ebus, a Dutch criminologist and one of the report's authors told Reuters.

"From an ecological point of view, the reinstatement of diplomatic relations is crucial," he said, raising hope that leftist Colombian president-elect Gustavo Petro may be more willing to discuss such issues than the current government.

Theft from Colombia's oil pipeline hit at least a six-year high in the first half of 2021, a Reuters investigation found, as criminal groups looked to replace dwindling supplies of smuggled Venezuelan gasoline for use in the drug trade.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Additional reporting by Mayela Armas in Caracas Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ECOPETROL S.A. 4.31% 2350 End-of-day quote.-12.64%
GOLD -2.32% 1767.41 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
LONDON BRENT OIL -9.07% 103.11 Delayed Quote.46.07%
NASDAQ COLOMBIA -2.40% 330.193351 Real-time Quote.-7.50%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -2.09% 1026.96 Real-time Quote.-1.48%
SILVER -3.67% 19.243 Delayed Quote.-14.84%
WTI -9.46% 99.871 Delayed Quote.43.54%
Financials
Sales 2022 132 429 B 31 027 M 31 027 M
Net income 2022 25 558 B 5 988 M 5 988 M
Net Debt 2022 67 153 B 15 733 M 15 733 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,76x
Yield 2022 13,5%
Capitalization 96 624 B 22 638 M 22 638 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 18 378
Free-Float 10,5%
Managers and Directors
Jaime Eduardo Caballero Uribe Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Felipe Bayón Pardo President
Luis Guillermo Echeverri Velez Chairman
Andrés Mantilla Zárate Vice President-Innovation & Technology
Alberto Consuegra Granger Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOPETROL S.A.-12.64%22 978
CONOCOPHILLIPS26.05%115 458
EOG RESOURCES, INC.25.66%65 377
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED34.42%64 362
CNOOC LIMITED28.02%62 417
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION108.49%56 644