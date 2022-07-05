Venezuela billing Colombian pipeline for oil spills -report

BOGOTA, July 5 (Reuters) - Venezuelan authorities
"frequently" bill Colombian oil companies over contamination
caused by crude leaking from a pipeline that runs adjacent to
the border shared by the two countries, a German non-profit
organization said in a report this week.
Colombia's oil pipelines, which are managed by Cenit, a
subsidiary of majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol
, are plagued by criminal gangs that steal thousands of
barrels of crude per day to make pategrillo, a rudimentary
gasoline used for making cocaine.
Illicit valves installed on the Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline
to siphon crude fall off easily when oil is pumped along the
infrastructure, the report from foundation
Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung said, leading to spills that pollute
rivers which flow into Lake Maracaibo, in Venezuela.
"Venezuelan authorities frequently send invoices to
Colombian companies responsible for oil infrastructure," the
report added.
Reuters could not independently verify invoices were sent or
paid. Ecopetrol did not immediately respond to requests for
comment. The Ministry of Mines and Energy declined to comment.
Cenit did not comment on whether it had received invoices
from Venezuelan authorities, or paid them, but insisted it
operated to the highest standards.
"Affectations including illicit valves for stealing
hydrocarbons are caused by third parties," the company told
Reuters in a statement.
Venezuela's oil ministry and communications ministry did not
respond to questions. Neither did state-owned oil company PDVSA.
Pictures seen by Reuters taken in Colombia's Catatumbo
region, through which the Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline runs, show
oil contamination in rivers.
Frosty relations between Colombia and Venezuela hinder
authorities' abilities to clean up damage caused by oil spills,
Bram Ebus, a Dutch criminologist and one of the report's authors
told Reuters.
"From an ecological point of view, the reinstatement of
diplomatic relations is crucial," he said, raising hope that
leftist Colombian president-elect Gustavo Petro may be more
willing to discuss such issues than the current government.
Theft from Colombia's oil pipeline hit at least a six-year
high in the first half of 2021, a Reuters investigation found,
as criminal groups looked to replace dwindling supplies of
smuggled Venezuelan gasoline for use in the drug trade.
(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Additional reporting by Mayela
Armas in Caracas
Editing by Marguerita Choy)