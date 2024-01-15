Ecora Resources PLC - South and North America-focused royalty and streaming company providing capital to mining sector - Hires Andrew Webb to be non-executive chair, succeeding Patrick Meier, who has served for nine years. Webb joins the board as chair-designate on Monday and will become chair following Ecora's annual general meeting on May 2. Webb has been chair of Kenmare Resources PLC since May 2022 and worked at financial advisory firm Rothschild & Co for 25 years.

Webb says: "Ecora is well positioned with a clear growth strategy capable of transforming the company in the coming years...[I] look forward to working with the board to continue to make successful investments for the long-term benefit of our shareholders and broader stakeholders given the critical importance of Ecora's strategic focus to fund projects in commodities that will support a sustainable future."

Current stock price: 90.80 pence

12-month change: down 42%

