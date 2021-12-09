EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S A : Material Fact - Election of the Company's Chief Executive Officer - Gianfranco Catrini

MATERIAL FACT

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME): 04.149.454/0001-80

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "Ecorodovias"), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("CVM") and complementing the material fact notice disclosed on September 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market that the Board of Directors, at a meeting held on this date, approved the election of Gianfranco Catrini as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Catrini has worked in major companies in the infrastructure, engineering and construction sectors in various regions and countries (including Asia, United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, Italy and USA) and has extensive experience in managing operations, with the focus on increasing efficiency and results, as well as on acquisitions and reorganizations. Before joining the Company, he was chief operations officer at Lane Construction, a company based in Connecticut, USA. Catrini's appointment closes a reorganization phase of Ecorodovias and reflects the changes in the new corporate governance of the Company.

Gianfranco Catrini holds a degree in business administration from Carlo Cattaneo University - Liuc (Italy) an MBA from Said Business School, Oxford University, and has completed the Advanced Management Program (AMP) at the Harvard Business School.

São Paulo, December 9, 2021.

Marcello Guidotti

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

+55 (11) 3787 2683/2612/2674/2681

invest@ecorodovias.com.br

http://ri.ecorodovias.com.br