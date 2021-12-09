Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ECOR3   BRECORACNOR8

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

(ECOR3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S A : Material Fact - Election of the Company's Chief Executive Officer - Gianfranco Catrini

12/09/2021 | 04:43pm EST
MATERIAL FACT

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME): 04.149.454/0001-80

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "Ecorodovias"), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("CVM") and complementing the material fact notice disclosed on September 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market that the Board of Directors, at a meeting held on this date, approved the election of Gianfranco Catrini as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Catrini has worked in major companies in the infrastructure, engineering and construction sectors in various regions and countries (including Asia, United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, Italy and USA) and has extensive experience in managing operations, with the focus on increasing efficiency and results, as well as on acquisitions and reorganizations. Before joining the Company, he was chief operations officer at Lane Construction, a company based in Connecticut, USA. Catrini's appointment closes a reorganization phase of Ecorodovias and reflects the changes in the new corporate governance of the Company.

Gianfranco Catrini holds a degree in business administration from Carlo Cattaneo University - Liuc (Italy) an MBA from Said Business School, Oxford University, and has completed the Advanced Management Program (AMP) at the Harvard Business School.

São Paulo, December 9, 2021.

Marcello Guidotti

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

+55 (11) 3787 2683/2612/2674/2681

invest@ecorodovias.com.br

http://ri.ecorodovias.com.br

Disclaimer

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 21:41:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 137 M 742 M 742 M
Net income 2021 421 M 75,5 M 75,5 M
Net Debt 2021 7 299 M 1 310 M 1 310 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 0,12%
Capitalization 6 240 M 1 119 M 1 120 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,27x
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 4 847
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 8,68 BRL
Average target price 14,12 BRL
Spread / Average Target 62,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcello Guidotti Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marco Antônio Cassou Chairman
Ricardo Bisordi de Oliveira Lima Independent Director
César Beltrão de Almeida Director
Beniamino Gavio Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.-32.91%1 128
TRANSURBAN GROUP2.34%30 767
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.11.76%7 498
CCR S.A.-5.64%4 641
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED3.08%4 606
ASTM S.P.A.35.53%4 415