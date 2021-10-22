EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S A : Notice on Related-party Transactions - Ecovias do Araguaia

|
Name of Related Parties and
|
- CONCESSIONÁRIA ECOVIAS DO ARAGUAIA S.A. ("Ecovias
|
Relations with Company
|
do Araguaia" or "Principal") , indirect subsidiary of the
|
|
Company:
|
|
- CONTRACTOR ("Contractor") ITINERA CONSTRUÇÕES
|
|
LTDA., indirect subsidiary of ASTM S.p.A. ("ASTM"), indirect
|
|
majority shareholder of the Company, with 51.2% interest and
|
|
CRASA INFRAESTRUTURA S.A., direct subsidiary of PRIMAV
|
|
CONSTRUÇÕES E COMÉRCIO S/A, indirect minority
|
|
shareholder of the Company, with 15.1% interest.
|
|
The Contractor will establish a special purpose vehicle - SPV
|
|
to assume all the rights and obligations of the Agreement.
|
|
|
Object of the Agreement
|
The purpose of the Construction Services Agreement
|
|
("Agreement") is the execution of conservation, maintenance,
|
|
improvement and expansion works of highway BR-
|
|
153/414/080/TO/GO, in the stretch of BR -153/TO/GO with
|
|
624.1 km between the junction with TO -070 (Aliança do
|
|
Tocantins) and the junction with BR - 060 (Anápolis); of the
|
|
stretch of BR- 414/GO of 139.6 km between the junction with
|
|
BR- 080/GO-230(A)/324 (Assunção de Goiás) and the junction
|
|
with BR- 153/GO-222/330 (Anápolis); of the stretch of BR -
|
|
080/GO of 87 km between the junction with BR - 414/GO- 230(B)
|
|
(Assunção de Goiás) and the junction with BR - 153(A)/GO-
|
|
342(B).
|
|
|
Main Terms and Conditions
|
Duration: 35 years and 3 months from the date of signing of
|
|
the Agreement (October 18, 2021), with the service provision
|
|
starting on the date of execution of the Agreement.
|
|
The Agreement will be assessed every five years by the
|
|
Principal and the Company via the committees and board of
|
|
directors envisaged in their governance structure. If no
|
|
approval is given, the Principal may terminate the Agreement
|
|
by providing an advance notice of sixty (60) days .
|
|
Construction delivery deadlines Package 1 (pavement
|
|
recovery and maintenance services; improvement and
|
|
expansion services, from year 3 to 10); Package 2 (pavement
|
|
maintenance; improvement and expansion services, from year
|
|
19 to 25); Package 3 (initial pavement works; establishment of
|
|
toll plazas, operational bases and rest areas, from year 1 to
|
|
2); Package 4 (pavement maintenance services, from year 11
|
|
to 18); Package 5 (pavement maintenance services, from year
|
|
26 to 35) (jointly, the "Packages").
|
|
Total Agreement Value: R$3,786,882,747.38 (equivalent to
|
|
49.2% of total estimated investments during the 35 years of
|
|
the Concession Agreement of Ecovias do Araguaia), covering