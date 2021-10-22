EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S A : Notice on Related-party Transactions - Ecovias do Araguaia

all materials inherent to the full performance of the Agreement,

costs and expenses, all taxes and tax-related contributions, as

well as any expenses with transportation, meals or lodging of

personnel. Said amount will be adjusted on February 1, 2022 ,

based on the accumulated index since the baseline date of the

proposal (February 1, 2021) based on DNIT indicators and

INCC inflation index during the period. After this renegotiation,

prices will be adjusted every 12 months based on the DNIT

indicators and INCC inflation index during the period.

The amounts payable will be calculated upon execution

completion of each Package.

Reasons why the Company's The Management believes the transaction was made at an

management considers the arm's length basis because: (i) of compliance with the rules

transaction was made at an established in the Policy on Related - Party Transactions,

arm's length basis or establishes available on the Company's website; (ii) the conditions of the

adequate compensation agreement are aligned with market practices, which has been

confirmed by an analysis carried out by an independent

consulting firm engaged by the Company for the tender of the

works (e.g., general clauses typically adopted in agreements

signed by the Company for this type of contract and type of

obligations) .

Information on possible The Company declares that the Agreement was presented to

participation by the counterparty, and approved by the independent directors of the Company

its partners or managers in the and by the directors of Ecovias do Araguaia, including

Company's decision -making representatives of GLP X Participações S.A. (in direct

process regarding the shareholder of Ecovias do Araguaia with 35% equity interest

transaction or in negotiations through Holding do Araguaia S.A. ). Additionally, according to

relating to the transaction as the corporate governance procedures established between

representatives of the Company, Ecorodovias Concessões e Serviços S.A. and GLP X

describing such participation Participações S.A. , the Related Parties Committee of Holding