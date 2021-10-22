Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ECOR3   BRECORACNOR8

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

(ECOR3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S A : Notice on Related-party Transactions - Ecovias do Araguaia

10/22/2021 | 09:54pm EDT
NOTICE OF RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTION

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. (the "Company"), in accordance with CVM Instruction 480 of December 7, 2009, as amended, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market the following transaction between related parties:

Name of Related Parties and

- CONCESSIONÁRIA ECOVIAS DO ARAGUAIA S.A. ("Ecovias

Relations with Company

do Araguaia" or "Principal") , indirect subsidiary of the

Company:

- CONTRACTOR ("Contractor") ITINERA CONSTRUÇÕES

LTDA., indirect subsidiary of ASTM S.p.A. ("ASTM"), indirect

majority shareholder of the Company, with 51.2% interest and

CRASA INFRAESTRUTURA S.A., direct subsidiary of PRIMAV

CONSTRUÇÕES E COMÉRCIO S/A, indirect minority

shareholder of the Company, with 15.1% interest.

The Contractor will establish a special purpose vehicle - SPV

to assume all the rights and obligations of the Agreement.

Object of the Agreement

The purpose of the Construction Services Agreement

("Agreement") is the execution of conservation, maintenance,

improvement and expansion works of highway BR-

153/414/080/TO/GO, in the stretch of BR -153/TO/GO with

624.1 km between the junction with TO -070 (Aliança do

Tocantins) and the junction with BR - 060 (Anápolis); of the

stretch of BR- 414/GO of 139.6 km between the junction with

BR- 080/GO-230(A)/324 (Assunção de Goiás) and the junction

with BR- 153/GO-222/330 (Anápolis); of the stretch of BR -

080/GO of 87 km between the junction with BR - 414/GO- 230(B)

(Assunção de Goiás) and the junction with BR - 153(A)/GO-

342(B).

Main Terms and Conditions

Duration: 35 years and 3 months from the date of signing of

the Agreement (October 18, 2021), with the service provision

starting on the date of execution of the Agreement.

The Agreement will be assessed every five years by the

Principal and the Company via the committees and board of

directors envisaged in their governance structure. If no

approval is given, the Principal may terminate the Agreement

by providing an advance notice of sixty (60) days .

Construction delivery deadlines Package 1 (pavement

recovery and maintenance services; improvement and

expansion services, from year 3 to 10); Package 2 (pavement

maintenance; improvement and expansion services, from year

19 to 25); Package 3 (initial pavement works; establishment of

toll plazas, operational bases and rest areas, from year 1 to

2); Package 4 (pavement maintenance services, from year 11

to 18); Package 5 (pavement maintenance services, from year

26 to 35) (jointly, the "Packages").

Total Agreement Value: R$3,786,882,747.38 (equivalent to

49.2% of total estimated investments during the 35 years of

the Concession Agreement of Ecovias do Araguaia), covering

all materials inherent to the full performance of the Agreement,

costs and expenses, all taxes and tax-related contributions, as

well as any expenses with transportation, meals or lodging of

personnel. Said amount will be adjusted on February 1, 2022 ,

based on the accumulated index since the baseline date of the

proposal (February 1, 2021) based on DNIT indicators and

INCC inflation index during the period. After this renegotiation,

prices will be adjusted every 12 months based on the DNIT

indicators and INCC inflation index during the period.

The amounts payable will be calculated upon execution

completion of each Package.

Reasons why

the

Company's

The Management believes the transaction was made at an

management

considers

the

arm's length basis because: (i) of compliance with the rules

transaction was made at an

established in the Policy on Related - Party Transactions,

arm's length basis or establishes

available on the Company's website; (ii) the conditions of the

adequate compensation

agreement are aligned with market practices, which has been

confirmed by an analysis carried out by an independent

consulting firm engaged by the Company for the tender of the

works (e.g., general clauses typically adopted in agreements

signed by the Company for this type of contract and type of

obligations) .

Information

on

possible

The Company declares that the Agreement was presented to

participation by the counterparty,

and approved by the independent directors of the Company

its partners or managers in the

and by the directors of Ecovias do Araguaia, including

Company's

decision -making

representatives of GLP X Participações S.A. (in direct

process

regarding

the

shareholder of Ecovias do Araguaia with 35% equity interest

transaction

or

in

negotiations

through Holding do Araguaia S.A. ). Additionally, according to

relating to the transaction as

the corporate governance procedures established between

representatives of the Company,

Ecorodovias Concessões e Serviços S.A. and GLP X

describing such participation

Participações S.A. , the Related Parties Committee of Holding

do Araguaia S.A. will monitor the execution of the Agreement.

São Paulo, October 22, 2021.

Marcello Guidotti

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

55 (11) 3787 2667

invest@ecorodovias .com .br https://ri.ecorodovias.com .br/

Disclaimer

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2021 01:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
