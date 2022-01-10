Log in
    ECOR3   BRECORACNOR8

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

(ECOR3)
EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S A : Notice to the Market -

01/10/2022 | 04:58pm EST
NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "Ecorodovias") hereby informs its shareholders and the market, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its preliminary consolidated monthly traffic numbers for December 2021 and for the year to December 31, which include comparisons with the same periods of 2020 and 2019. The results presented herein are managerial and subject to review.

In December 2021, the comparative tables were adjusted due to the termination of the Concession Agreements of Rodovia das Cataratas S.A. - Ecocataratas and Concessionária Ecovia Caminho do Mar S.A. in November 2021.

(i) Monthly comparison 2021 vs. 2020:

Monthly

Monthly

TRAFFIC VOLUME

(from December 01 (from December 01

Chg.

1

1

Chg.

(equivalent paying vehicles, thousand)

to December 31,

to December 31,

2021

2020

2021)

2020)

Heavy + Light

Ecovias dos Imigrantes

5,667

5,306

6.8%

59,365

56,615

4.9%

Ecopistas

7,959

7,501

6.1%

82,079

73,415

11.8%

Ecosul

2,237

1,829

22.3%

27,378

24,585

11.4%

Eco101

4,771

4,724

1.0%

54,392

47,875

13.6%

Ecoponte

2,594

2,403

7.9%

27,800

24,667

12.7%

Eco135

3,508

3,278

7.0%

36,779

33,374

10.2%

Eco050

4,341

3,916

10.8%

49,813

45,717

9.0%

2

31,077

28,956

7.3%

337,606

306,248

10.2%

Comparable Total

Ecovias do Cerrado

3

2,624

1,622

61.8%

32,802

2,594

n.m.

4

0

1,394

n.m.

15,334

17,410

-11.9%

Ecovia Caminho do Mar

Ecocataratas

5

0

2,380

n.m.

25,503

25,733

-0.9%

CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC VOLUME

33,701

34,353

-1.9%

411,246

351,984

16.8%

  1. Includes toll collection up to December 31, inclusive. 2) Excludes toll collection on Ecovias do Cerrado, Ecovia Caminho do Mar and Ecocataratas. 3) Considers the start of toll collection at toll plazas P1 and P2 starting from November 14, 2020, the start of toll collection at toll plazas P6 and P7 starting from January 10, 2021 and P3, P4 and P5 starting from March 20, 2021.4) Concession contract ended on November 28, 2021. 5) Concession contract ended on November 27, 2021.

Note: Equivalent paying vehicle is a basic unit of reference in toll collection statistics on the Brazilian market. Light vehicles, such as automobiles, correspond to an equivalent vehicle unit. Heavy vehicles such as

trucks and buses are converted to equivalent vehicles by a multiplier applied to the number of axles per vehicle, as established in the terms of each concession agreement. The results are managerial and subject

to review.

(ii) Monthly comparison 2021 vs. 2019:

Monthly

Monthly

TRAFFIC VOLUME

(from December 01

(from December 01

Chg.

20211

20191

Chg.

(equivalent paying vehicles, thousand)

to December 31,

to December 31,

2021)

2019)

Heavy + Light

Ecovias dos Imigrantes

5,667

5,546

2.2%

59,365

60,988

-2.7%

Ecopistas

7,959

7,889

0.9%

82,079

87,457

-6.1%

Ecosul

2,237

2,004

11.6%

27,378

26,412

3.7%

Eco101

4,771

4,146

15.1%

54,392

46,989

15.8%

Ecoponte

2,594

2,615

-0.8%

27,800

29,389

-5.4%

Comparable Total2

23,228

22,201

4.6%

251,014

251,234

-0.1%

Eco1353

3,508

3,154

11.2%

36,779

25,286

45.5%

Eco0504

4,341

3,676

18.1%

49,813

26,868

85.4%

Ecovias do Cerrado5

2,624

0

n.m.

32,802

0

n.m.

Ecovia Caminho do Mar6

0

1,432

n.m.

15,334

16,247

-5.6%

Ecocataratas7

0

2,481

n.m.

25,503

26,968

-5.4%

CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC VOLUME

33,701

32,944

2.3%

411,246

346,602

18.7%

  1. Includes toll collection up to December 31, inclusive. 2) Excludes toll collection at Eco135, Eco050, Ecovias do Cerrado, Ecovia Caminho do Mar and Ecocataratas. 3) Considers toll collection as from April 1, 2019.
  1. Considers toll collection as from June 1, 2019 . 5) Considers the start of toll collection at toll plazas P1 and P2 starting from November 14, 2020, the start of toll collection at toll plazas P6 and P7 starting from January 10, 2021 and P3, P4 and P5 starting from March 20, 2021.6) Concession contract ended on November 28, 2021. 7) Concession contract ended on November 27, 2021.

Note: Equivalent paying vehicle is a basic unit of reference in toll collection statistics on the Brazilian market. Light vehicles, such as automobiles, correspond to an equivalent vehicle unit. Heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses are converted to equivalent vehicles by a multiplier applied to the number of axles per vehicle, as established in the terms of each concession agreement. The results are managerial and subject to review.

The Company continues to act proactively, in coordination with governments and regulatory authorities to confront in the best way possible the impact of the crisis on its clients, employees and operations.

The Company reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly-held company listed on the Novo Mercado segment of the B3 stock exchange and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with applicable legislation.

São Paulo, January 10, 2022.

Marcello Guidotti

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

55 (11) 3787 2612 / 2683 / 2674 / 2681

invest@ecorodovias.com.br

https://ri.ecorodovias.com.br/

Disclaimer

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 21:57:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
