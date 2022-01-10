EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S A : Notice to the Market -
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.
Publicly-Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "Ecorodovias") hereby informs its shareholders and the market, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its preliminary consolidated monthly traffic numbers for December 2021 and for the year to December 31, which include comparisons with the same periods of 2020 and 2019. The results presented herein are managerial and subject to review.
In December 2021, the comparative tables were adjusted due to the termination of the Concession Agreements of Rodovia das Cataratas S.A. - Ecocataratas and Concessionária Ecovia Caminho do Mar S.A. in November 2021.
(i) Monthly comparison 2021 vs. 2020:
Monthly
Monthly
TRAFFIC VOLUME
(from December 01 (from December 01
Chg.
1
1
Chg.
(equivalent paying vehicles, thousand)
to December 31,
to December 31,
2021
2020
2021)
2020)
Heavy + Light
Ecovias dos Imigrantes
5,667
5,306
6.8%
59,365
56,615
4.9%
Ecopistas
7,959
7,501
6.1%
82,079
73,415
11.8%
Ecosul
2,237
1,829
22.3%
27,378
24,585
11.4%
Eco101
4,771
4,724
1.0%
54,392
47,875
13.6%
Ecoponte
2,594
2,403
7.9%
27,800
24,667
12.7%
Eco135
3,508
3,278
7.0%
36,779
33,374
10.2%
Eco050
4,341
3,916
10.8%
49,813
45,717
9.0%
2
31,077
28,956
7.3%
337,606
306,248
10.2%
Comparable Total
Ecovias do Cerrado
3
2,624
1,622
61.8%
32,802
2,594
n.m.
4
0
1,394
n.m.
15,334
17,410
-11.9%
Ecovia Caminho do Mar
Ecocataratas
5
0
2,380
n.m.
25,503
25,733
-0.9%
CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC VOLUME
33,701
34,353
-1.9%
411,246
351,984
16.8%
Includes toll collection up to December 31, inclusive. 2) Excludes toll collection on Ecovias do Cerrado, Ecovia Caminho do Mar and Ecocataratas. 3) Considers the start of toll collection at toll plazas P1 and P2 starting from November 14, 2020, the start of toll collection at toll plazas P6 and P7 starting from January 10, 2021 and P3, P4 and P5 starting from March 20, 2021.4) Concession contract ended on November 28, 2021. 5) Concession contract ended on November 27, 2021.
Note: Equivalent paying vehicle is a basic unit of reference in toll collection statistics on the Brazilian market. Light vehicles, such as automobiles, correspond to an equivalent vehicle unit. Heavy vehicles such as
trucks and buses are converted to equivalent vehicles by a multiplier applied to the number of axles per vehicle, as established in the terms of each concession agreement. The results are managerial and subject
to review.
(ii) Monthly comparison 2021 vs. 2019:
Monthly
Monthly
TRAFFIC VOLUME
(from December 01
(from December 01
Chg.
20211
20191
Chg.
(equivalent paying vehicles, thousand)
to December 31,
to December 31,
2021)
2019)
Heavy + Light
Ecovias dos Imigrantes
5,667
5,546
2.2%
59,365
60,988
-2.7%
Ecopistas
7,959
7,889
0.9%
82,079
87,457
-6.1%
Ecosul
2,237
2,004
11.6%
27,378
26,412
3.7%
Eco101
4,771
4,146
15.1%
54,392
46,989
15.8%
Ecoponte
2,594
2,615
-0.8%
27,800
29,389
-5.4%
Comparable Total2
23,228
22,201
4.6%
251,014
251,234
-0.1%
Eco1353
3,508
3,154
11.2%
36,779
25,286
45.5%
Eco0504
4,341
3,676
18.1%
49,813
26,868
85.4%
Ecovias do Cerrado5
2,624
0
n.m.
32,802
0
n.m.
Ecovia Caminho do Mar6
0
1,432
n.m.
15,334
16,247
-5.6%
Ecocataratas7
0
2,481
n.m.
25,503
26,968
-5.4%
CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC VOLUME
33,701
32,944
2.3%
411,246
346,602
18.7%
Includes toll collection up to December 31, inclusive. 2) Excludes toll collection at Eco135, Eco050, Ecovias do Cerrado, Ecovia Caminho do Mar and Ecocataratas. 3) Considers toll collection as from April 1, 2019.
Considers toll collection as from June 1, 2019 . 5) Considers the start of toll collection at toll plazas P1 and P2 starting from November 14, 2020, the start of toll collection at toll plazas P6 and P7 starting from January 10, 2021 and P3, P4 and P5 starting from March 20, 2021.6) Concession contract ended on November 28, 2021. 7) Concession contract ended on November 27, 2021.
Note: Equivalent paying vehicle is a basic unit of reference in toll collection statistics on the Brazilian market. Light vehicles, such as automobiles, correspond to an equivalent vehicle unit. Heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses are converted to equivalent vehicles by a multiplier applied to the number of axles per vehicle, as established in the terms of each concession agreement. The results are managerial and subject to review.
The Company continues to act proactively, in coordination with governments and regulatory authorities to confront in the best way possible the impact of the crisis on its clients, employees and operations.
The Company reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly-held company listed on the Novo Mercado segment of the B3 stock exchange and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with applicable legislation.
