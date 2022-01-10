EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S A : Notice to the Market

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "Ecorodovias") hereby informs its shareholders and the market, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its preliminary consolidated monthly traffic numbers for December 2021 and for the year to December 31, which include comparisons with the same periods of 2020 and 2019. The results presented herein are managerial and subject to review.

In December 2021, the comparative tables were adjusted due to the termination of the Concession Agreements of Rodovia das Cataratas S.A. - Ecocataratas and Concessionária Ecovia Caminho do Mar S.A. in November 2021.

(i) Monthly comparison 2021 vs. 2020:

Monthly Monthly TRAFFIC VOLUME (from December 01 (from December 01 Chg. 1 1 Chg. (equivalent paying vehicles, thousand) to December 31, to December 31, 2021 2020 2021) 2020) Heavy + Light Ecovias dos Imigrantes 5,667 5,306 6.8% 59,365 56,615 4.9% Ecopistas 7,959 7,501 6.1% 82,079 73,415 11.8% Ecosul 2,237 1,829 22.3% 27,378 24,585 11.4% Eco101 4,771 4,724 1.0% 54,392 47,875 13.6% Ecoponte 2,594 2,403 7.9% 27,800 24,667 12.7% Eco135 3,508 3,278 7.0% 36,779 33,374 10.2% Eco050 4,341 3,916 10.8% 49,813 45,717 9.0% 2 31,077 28,956 7.3% 337,606 306,248 10.2% Comparable Total Ecovias do Cerrado 3 2,624 1,622 61.8% 32,802 2,594 n.m. 4 0 1,394 n.m. 15,334 17,410 -11.9% Ecovia Caminho do Mar Ecocataratas 5 0 2,380 n.m. 25,503 25,733 -0.9% CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC VOLUME 33,701 34,353 -1.9% 411,246 351,984 16.8%

Includes toll collection up to December 31, inclusive. 2) Excludes toll collection on Ecovias do Cerrado, Ecovia Caminho do Mar and Ecocataratas. 3) Considers the start of toll collection at toll plazas P1 and P2 starting from November 14, 2020, the start of toll collection at toll plazas P6 and P7 starting from January 10, 2021 and P3, P4 and P5 starting from March 20, 2021.4) Concession contract ended on November 28, 2021. 5) Concession contract ended on November 27, 2021.

Note: Equivalent paying vehicle is a basic unit of reference in toll collection statistics on the Brazilian market. Light vehicles, such as automobiles, correspond to an equivalent vehicle unit. Heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses are converted to equivalent vehicles by a multiplier applied to the number of axles per vehicle, as established in the terms of each concession agreement. The results are managerial and subject to review. (ii) Monthly comparison 2021 vs. 2019: Monthly Monthly TRAFFIC VOLUME (from December 01 (from December 01 Chg. 20211 20191 Chg. (equivalent paying vehicles, thousand) to December 31, to December 31, 2021) 2019) Heavy + Light Ecovias dos Imigrantes 5,667 5,546 2.2% 59,365 60,988 -2.7% Ecopistas 7,959 7,889 0.9% 82,079 87,457 -6.1% Ecosul 2,237 2,004 11.6% 27,378 26,412 3.7% Eco101 4,771 4,146 15.1% 54,392 46,989 15.8% Ecoponte 2,594 2,615 -0.8% 27,800 29,389 -5.4% Comparable Total2 23,228 22,201 4.6% 251,014 251,234 -0.1% Eco1353 3,508 3,154 11.2% 36,779 25,286 45.5% Eco0504 4,341 3,676 18.1% 49,813 26,868 85.4% Ecovias do Cerrado5 2,624 0 n.m. 32,802 0 n.m. Ecovia Caminho do Mar6 0 1,432 n.m. 15,334 16,247 -5.6% Ecocataratas7 0 2,481 n.m. 25,503 26,968 -5.4% CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC VOLUME 33,701 32,944 2.3% 411,246 346,602 18.7%

Includes toll collection up to December 31, inclusive. 2) Excludes toll collection at Eco135, Eco050, Ecovias do Cerrado, Ecovia Caminho do Mar and Ecocataratas. 3) Considers toll collection as from April 1, 2019.

Considers toll collection as from June 1, 2019 . 5) Considers the start of toll collection at toll plazas P1 and P2 starting from November 14, 2020, the start of toll collection at toll plazas P6 and P7 starting from January 10, 2021 and P3, P4 and P5 starting from March 20, 2021.6) Concession contract ended on November 28, 2021. 7) Concession contract ended on November 27, 2021.

Note: Equivalent paying vehicle is a basic unit of reference in toll collection statistics on the Brazilian market. Light vehicles, such as automobiles, correspond to an equivalent vehicle unit. Heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses are converted to equivalent vehicles by a multiplier applied to the number of axles per vehicle, as established in the terms of each concession agreement. The results are managerial and subject to review.