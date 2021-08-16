EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S A : Notice to the Market - CGEPR Resolution - Ecocataratas, Ecovia Caminho do Mar and ECS

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ECORODOVIAS CONCESSÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A. Publicly-Held Company Publicly-Held Company Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80 Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 08.873.873/0001-10

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company") and its direct subsidiary ECORODOVIAS CONCESSÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A. ("ECS") hereby inform that they became aware of the publication of CGE Resolution 45 by the State Controller General of Paraná (CGE/PR), which determined the imposition of the following penalties on ECS and its subsidiaries in the State of Paraná in connection with Administrative Proceeding 16.097.213-0:(i) fine of R$38,600,100.00 on Rodovia das Cataratas S.A. ("Ecocataratas"); (ii) fine of R$27,570,180.00 on the concessionaire Ecovia Caminho do Mar S.A. ("Ecovia Caminho do Mar"); (iii) suspension of the rights of Ecocataratas, Ecovia Caminho do Mar and ECS to participate in bids and sign any agreement with the State of Paraná for two years; and (iv) joint and several liability of ECS for paying the above-mentionedfines.

The Company and ECS inform that Ecocataratas, Ecovia Caminho do Mar and ECS will take administrative and legal measures (including seeking suspensive effects), if necessary, to reverse the decision contained in CGE Resolution 45, since they and their legal advisors understand that the decision did not comply with the due process of law and lacks legal grounds.

