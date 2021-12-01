Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECOR3   BRECORACNOR8

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

(ECOR3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S A : Notice to the Market - Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE)

12/01/2021 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company") hereby informs the market that, for the 11th consecutive year, its shares will be included in the portfolio of B3's Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE). The first preview of the composition of the ISE is effective from January 3, 2022 to April 30, 2022. Being a component of the ISE reinforces the Company's Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) strategy and its commitments to sustainability, such as meeting the Sustainable Development Goals, setting targets for lowering greenhouse gas emissions, reducing accidents on our highways and increasing internal diversity rates, among others.

The ISE is an indicator of the average stock performance of companies chosen for their recognized commitment to business sustainability. It supports investors in taking investment decisions and encourages companies to adopt sustainability best practices, since Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) practices contribute to business perpetuity.

São Paulo, December 1st, 2021

Marcello Guidotti

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

55 (11) 3787 2612 / 2683 / 2674 / 2681

invest@ecorodovias.com.br

https://ri.ecorodovias.com.br/

Disclaimer

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 22:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.
05:41pECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Notice to the Market - Corporate Sustainability Ind..
PU
11/29ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Notice to the Market - Expiration of Ecovia and Eco..
PU
11/24ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Material Fact - Signature of Addendum and Amendment..
PU
11/19ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting (AGE) Detailed V..
PU
11/16ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Notice to Market - Board of Directors Consolidation
PU
11/16ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Minutes of EGM - 11/16/2021
PU
11/16ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting (AGE) Voting Map..
PU
11/16ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Bylaws
PU
11/12ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting (AGE) Consolidat..
PU
11/11Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting (AGE) Summary Statement Voting Map - 11/16/2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 030 M 711 M 711 M
Net income 2021 412 M 72,6 M 72,6 M
Net Debt 2021 7 606 M 1 342 M 1 342 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 0,12%
Capitalization 5 774 M 1 026 M 1 018 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,32x
EV / Sales 2022 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 4 847
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 8,06 BRL
Average target price 14,19 BRL
Spread / Average Target 76,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcello Guidotti Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marco Antônio Cassou Chairman
Ricardo Bisordi de Oliveira Lima Independent Director
César Beltrão de Almeida Director
Beniamino Gavio Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.-39.72%1 023
TRANSURBAN GROUP-1.10%29 752
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.85%7 164
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED-1.69%4 416
ASTM S.P.A.35.53%4 415
CCR S.A.-12.92%4 405