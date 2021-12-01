EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S A : Notice to the Market - Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE)

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company") hereby informs the market that, for the 11th consecutive year, its shares will be included in the portfolio of B3's Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE). The first preview of the composition of the ISE is effective from January 3, 2022 to April 30, 2022. Being a component of the ISE reinforces the Company's Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) strategy and its commitments to sustainability, such as meeting the Sustainable Development Goals, setting targets for lowering greenhouse gas emissions, reducing accidents on our highways and increasing internal diversity rates, among others.

The ISE is an indicator of the average stock performance of companies chosen for their recognized commitment to business sustainability. It supports investors in taking investment decisions and encourages companies to adopt sustainability best practices, since Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) practices contribute to business perpetuity.

São Paulo, December 1st, 2021

Marcello Guidotti

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

