EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S A : Institutional Presentation - April 2021

Ecorodovias portfolio includes 10 highway concessions with total of 3,041 km and one port asset (Ecoporto) in eight different states of Brazil, located in the main trade corridors in the South and Southeast regions

Brazilian GDP and more 1/2 of the country's population

Ecoporto located in Port of Santos, the largest in LatAm

Source: IBGE 2019 and Brazilian Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade

Notes: (1) Excludes Construction Revenue. (2) In 12/30/2020. (3) Excludes the inflation adjustment on the Leniency Agreement and Agreements with Former Executives, Civil Non-Prosecution Agreement, compensatory fines, the booking of a liability at Eco101 and impairment (non-cash) at Ecoporto Santos. (4) Exclude Construction Revenue and Costs, Provision for Maintenance, Leniency Agreement and Agreements

with Former Executives (3Q19, 4Q19 and 4Q20), Civil Non-Prosecution Agreement (2Q20), Compensatory fines assumed in the Agreements with Former Executives (3Q20), the booking of a liability at Eco1013 (4Q20) and impairment (non-cash) at Ecoporto Santos (4Q20). (5) Considers the GDP and population of the states within the geographic footprint