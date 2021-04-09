Log in
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

(ECOR3)
EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S A : Institutional Presentation - April 2021

04/09/2021 | 04:35pm EDT

04/09/2021 | 04:35pm EDT
PresentationInstitucional 2021

1

Corporate Structure1

46.7%

22.4%

30.9%

100%

100%

(1) Excludes treasures shares

2

Overview of Ecorodovias

Geographic Footprint

2020 Snapshot

Ecorodovias portfolio includes 10 highway concessions with total of 3,041 km and one port asset (Ecoporto) in eight different states of Brazil, located in the main trade corridors in the South and Southeast regions

Geographic Footprint

R$3.0bn

R$7.5bn

Net Revenues(1)

Mkt Cap(2)

R$6.9bn

R$331.9m

Recurring

Net Debt

Net Income(3)

R$2.0bn

4.8 thousand

Pro-forma EBITDA(4)

Employees

3,041 km of roads under concession

352.0 million equivalent paying vehicles in 2020

Ecoporto located in Port of Santos, the largest in LatAm

Geographic footprint concentrates 2/3 of

Brazilian GDP and more 1/2 of the country's population

GDP (5)

Population (5)

66.7%

63.3%

Source: IBGE 2019 and Brazilian Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade

Notes: (1) Excludes Construction Revenue. (2) In 12/30/2020. (3) Excludes the inflation adjustment on the Leniency Agreement and Agreements with Former Executives, Civil Non-Prosecution Agreement, compensatory fines, the booking of a liability at Eco101 and impairment (non-cash) at Ecoporto Santos. (4) Exclude Construction Revenue and Costs, Provision for Maintenance, Leniency Agreement and Agreements

with Former Executives (3Q19, 4Q19 and 4Q20), Civil Non-Prosecution Agreement (2Q20), Compensatory fines assumed in the Agreements with Former Executives (3Q20), the booking of a liability at Eco1013 (4Q20) and impairment (non-cash) at Ecoporto Santos (4Q20). (5) Considers the GDP and population of the states within the geographic footprint

Ecorodovias'

STRATEGY

Growth Capex Cost

optimization discipline

Highway

Concessions

4

Financial Performance

Focus on Capex optimization underscores

CAPEX

financial discipline and pursuit of efficiency

Pro-forma CAPEX (R$ million)

Pro-forma CAPEX 4Q (R$ million)

1,296

1,275

888

773

624

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

305

194 233

138 186 275

56 47 30

4Q16 4Q17 4Q18

Intangible Assets

399

276

123

4Q19

Maintenance costs

338

292

46

4Q20

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 20:34:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 494 M 616 M 616 M
Net income 2021 462 M 81,4 M 81,4 M
Net Debt 2021 7 364 M 1 299 M 1 299 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 1,43%
Capitalization 6 556 M 1 160 M 1 156 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,98x
EV / Sales 2022 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 4 847
Free-Float 30,9%
Technical analysis trends ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 16,37 BRL
Last Close Price 11,75 BRL
Spread / Highest target 70,2%
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicolo Caffo Chief Executive Officer
Marcello Guidotti Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marco Antônio Cassou Chairman
Ricardo Baldin Independent Director
César Beltrão de Almeida Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.-12.12%1 173
TRANSURBAN GROUP-0.15%28 525
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.10.89%7 205
CCR S.A.-4.23%4 660
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED-7.08%4 424
ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.10.69%4 026
