EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S A : Institutional Presentation - April 2021
PresentationInstitucional 2021
1
Corporate Structure1
46.7%
22.4%
30.9%
100%
100%
(1) Excludes treasures shares
2
Overview of Ecorodovias
Geographic Footprint
2020 Snapshot
Ecorodovias portfolio includes 10 highway concessions with total of 3,041 km and one port asset (Ecoporto) in eight different states of Brazil, located in the main trade corridors in the South and Southeast regions
Geographic Footprint
R$3.0bn
R$7.5bn
Net Revenues(1)
Mkt Cap(2)
R$6.9bn
R$331.9m
Recurring
Net Debt
Net Income(3)
R$2.0bn
4.8 thousand
Pro-forma EBITDA(4)
Employees
3,041 km of roads under concession
352.0 million equivalent paying vehicles in 2020
Ecoporto located in Port of Santos, the largest in LatAm
Geographic footprint concentrates 2/3 of
Brazilian GDP and more 1/2 of the country's population
GDP (5)
Population (5)
66.7%
63.3%
Source: IBGE 2019 and Brazilian Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade
Notes: (1) Excludes Construction Revenue. (2) In 12/30/2020. (3) Excludes the inflation adjustment on the Leniency Agreement and Agreements with Former Executives, Civil Non-Prosecution Agreement, compensatory fines, the booking of a liability at Eco101 and impairment (non-cash) at Ecoporto Santos. (4) Exclude Construction Revenue and Costs, Provision for Maintenance, Leniency Agreement and Agreements
with Former Executives (3Q19, 4Q19 and 4Q20), Civil Non-Prosecution Agreement (2Q20), Compensatory fines assumed in the Agreements with Former Executives (3Q20), the booking of a liability at Eco1013 (4Q20) and impairment (non-cash) at Ecoporto Santos (4Q20). (5) Considers the GDP and population of the states within the geographic footprint
Ecorodovias'
STRATEGY
Growth Capex Cost
optimization discipline
Highway
Concessions
4
Financial Performance
Focus on Capex optimization underscores
CAPEX
financial discipline and pursuit of efficiency
Pro-forma CAPEX (R$ million)
Pro-forma CAPEX 4Q (R$ million)
1,296
1,275
888
773
624
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
305
194 233
138 186275
56 47 30
4Q16 4Q17 4Q18
Intangible Assets
399
276
123
4Q19
Maintenance costs
338
292
46
4Q20
5
