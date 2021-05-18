EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S A : Notice to the Market - Operational performance - COVID-19
05/18/2021 | 07:43am EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.
Publicly-Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "Ecorodovias") hereby informs its shareholders and the market that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its preliminary weekly consolidated traffic figures from May 10 to May 16, 2021, inclusive and the year 2021 until May 09, inclusive comparing with to the same periods of 2020 and 2019, are managerial and subject to change.
(i) Weekly comparison 2021 vs. 2020:
TRAFFIC VOLUME
Weekly
Weekly
(from May 10 to
(from May 10 to
Chg.
1
1
Chg.
(equivalent paying vehicles, thousand)
2021
2020
May 16, 2021)
May 16, 2020)
Heavy + Light
Ecovias dos Imigrantes
1,121
832
34.7%
22,042
20,335
8.4%
Ecopistas
1,496
906
65.1%
28,739
25,648
12.1%
Ecovia Caminho do Mar
337
333
1.2%
6,577
6,934
-5.1%
Ecocataratas
554
434
27.6%
10,206
9,704
5.2%
Ecosul
612
551
11.0%
9,856
9,505
3.7%
Eco101
1,012
762
32.7%
19,918
16,437
21.2%
Ecoponte
522
302
72.6%
9,879
8,521
15.9%
Eco135
642
516
24.4%
12,903
11,126
16.0%
Eco050
983
826
19.1%
17,630
15,391
14.5%
2
7,279
5,463
33.2%
137,750
123,601
11.4%
Comparable Total
Ecovias do Cerrado
3
695
0
n.m.
11,422
0
n.m.
CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC VOLUME
7,973
5,463
46.0%
149,172
123,601
20.7%
Includes toll collection up to May 16, inclusive.2) Considers the start of toll collection at toll plazas P1 and P2 starting from November 14, 2020, the start of toll collection at toll plazas P6 and P7 starting from January 10, 2021 and P3, P4 and P5 starting from March 20, 2021.
Note: Equivalent paying vehicle is a basic unit of reference in toll collection statistics on the Brazilian market. Light vehicles, such as automobiles, correspond to an equivalent vehicle unit. Heavy vehicles such as
trucks and buses are converted to equivalent vehicles by a multiplier applied to the number of axles per vehicle, as established in the terms of each concession agreement. The results are managerial and subject
to review.
(ii) Weekly comparison 2021 vs. 2019:
TRAFFIC VOLUME
Weekly
Weekly
(from May 10 to
(from May 10 to
Chg.
20211
20191
Chg.
(equivalent paying vehicles, thousand)
May 16, 2021)
May 16, 2019)
Heavy + Light
Ecovias dos Imigrantes
1,121
1,105
1.4%
22,042
23,209
-5.0%
Ecopistas
1,496
1,625
-8.0%
28,739
32,810
-12.4%
Ecovia Caminho do Mar
337
282
19.5%
6,577
5,976
10.1%
Ecocataratas
554
480
15.4%
10,206
9,952
2.5%
Ecosul
612
520
17.8%
9,856
9,454
4.3%
Eco101
1,012
880
14.9%
19,918
18,090
10.1%
Ecoponte
522
570
-8.5%
9,879
10,886
-9.3%
Comparable Total2
5,653
5,463
3.5%
107,217
110,377
-2.9%
Eco1353
642
603
6.5%
12,903
3,914
n.m.
Eco0504
983
796
23.6%
17,630
15,256
15.6%
Ecovias do Cerrado5
695
0
n.m.
11,422
0
n.m.
CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC VOLUME
7,973
6,862
16.2%
149,172
129,548
15.1%
Includes toll collection up to May 16, inclusive. 2) Excludes toll collection at Eco135, Eco050 and Ecovias do Cerrado. 3) Considers toll collection as from April 1, 2019. 4) For 2019, the concessionaire's traffic prior to the acquisition of Ecorodovias was considered. 5) Considers the start of toll collection at toll plazas P1 and P2 starting from November 14, 2020, the start of toll collection at toll plazas P6 and P7 starting from January 10, 2021 and P3, P4 and P5 starting from March 20, 2021.
Note: Equivalent paying vehicle is a basic unit of reference in toll collection statistics on the Brazilian market. Light vehicles, such as automobiles, correspond to an equivalent vehicle unit. Heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses are converted to equivalent vehicles by a multiplier applied to the number of axles per vehicle, as established in the terms of each concession agreement. The results are managerial and subject to review.
The Company continues to act proactively, in coordination with governments and regulatory authorities to confront in the best way possible the impact of the crisis on its clients, employees and operations.
The Company reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly-held company listed on the Novo Mercado segment of the B3 stock exchange and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with applicable legislation.
EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 11:42:02 UTC.