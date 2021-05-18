EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S A : Notice to the Market - Operational performance - COVID-19

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "Ecorodovias") hereby informs its shareholders and the market that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its preliminary weekly consolidated traffic figures from May 10 to May 16, 2021, inclusive and the year 2021 until May 09, inclusive comparing with to the same periods of 2020 and 2019, are managerial and subject to change.

(i) Weekly comparison 2021 vs. 2020:

TRAFFIC VOLUME Weekly Weekly (from May 10 to (from May 10 to Chg. 1 1 Chg. (equivalent paying vehicles, thousand) 2021 2020 May 16, 2021) May 16, 2020) Heavy + Light Ecovias dos Imigrantes 1,121 832 34.7% 22,042 20,335 8.4% Ecopistas 1,496 906 65.1% 28,739 25,648 12.1% Ecovia Caminho do Mar 337 333 1.2% 6,577 6,934 -5.1% Ecocataratas 554 434 27.6% 10,206 9,704 5.2% Ecosul 612 551 11.0% 9,856 9,505 3.7% Eco101 1,012 762 32.7% 19,918 16,437 21.2% Ecoponte 522 302 72.6% 9,879 8,521 15.9% Eco135 642 516 24.4% 12,903 11,126 16.0% Eco050 983 826 19.1% 17,630 15,391 14.5% 2 7,279 5,463 33.2% 137,750 123,601 11.4% Comparable Total Ecovias do Cerrado 3 695 0 n.m. 11,422 0 n.m. CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC VOLUME 7,973 5,463 46.0% 149,172 123,601 20.7%

Includes toll collection up to May 16, inclusive.2) Considers the start of toll collection at toll plazas P1 and P2 starting from November 14, 2020, the start of toll collection at toll plazas P6 and P7 starting from January 10, 2021 and P3, P4 and P5 starting from March 20, 2021.

Note: Equivalent paying vehicle is a basic unit of reference in toll collection statistics on the Brazilian market. Light vehicles, such as automobiles, correspond to an equivalent vehicle unit. Heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses are converted to equivalent vehicles by a multiplier applied to the number of axles per vehicle, as established in the terms of each concession agreement. The results are managerial and subject to review. (ii) Weekly comparison 2021 vs. 2019: TRAFFIC VOLUME Weekly Weekly (from May 10 to (from May 10 to Chg. 20211 20191 Chg. (equivalent paying vehicles, thousand) May 16, 2021) May 16, 2019) Heavy + Light Ecovias dos Imigrantes 1,121 1,105 1.4% 22,042 23,209 -5.0% Ecopistas 1,496 1,625 -8.0% 28,739 32,810 -12.4% Ecovia Caminho do Mar 337 282 19.5% 6,577 5,976 10.1% Ecocataratas 554 480 15.4% 10,206 9,952 2.5% Ecosul 612 520 17.8% 9,856 9,454 4.3% Eco101 1,012 880 14.9% 19,918 18,090 10.1% Ecoponte 522 570 -8.5% 9,879 10,886 -9.3% Comparable Total2 5,653 5,463 3.5% 107,217 110,377 -2.9% Eco1353 642 603 6.5% 12,903 3,914 n.m. Eco0504 983 796 23.6% 17,630 15,256 15.6% Ecovias do Cerrado5 695 0 n.m. 11,422 0 n.m. CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC VOLUME 7,973 6,862 16.2% 149,172 129,548 15.1%

Includes toll collection up to May 16, inclusive. 2) Excludes toll collection at Eco135, Eco050 and Ecovias do Cerrado. 3) Considers toll collection as from April 1, 2019. 4) For 2019, the concessionaire's traffic prior to the acquisition of Ecorodovias was considered. 5) Considers the start of toll collection at toll plazas P1 and P2 starting from November 14, 2020, the start of toll collection at toll plazas P6 and P7 starting from January 10, 2021 and P3, P4 and P5 starting from March 20, 2021.

Note: Equivalent paying vehicle is a basic unit of reference in toll collection statistics on the Brazilian market. Light vehicles, such as automobiles, correspond to an equivalent vehicle unit. Heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses are converted to equivalent vehicles by a multiplier applied to the number of axles per vehicle, as established in the terms of each concession agreement. The results are managerial and subject to review.

The Company continues to act proactively, in coordination with governments and regulatory authorities to confront in the best way possible the impact of the crisis on its clients, employees and operations.