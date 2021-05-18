Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECOR3   BRECORACNOR8

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

(ECOR3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S A : Notice to the Market - Operational performance - COVID-19

05/18/2021 | 07:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "Ecorodovias") hereby informs its shareholders and the market that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its preliminary weekly consolidated traffic figures from May 10 to May 16, 2021, inclusive and the year 2021 until May 09, inclusive comparing with to the same periods of 2020 and 2019, are managerial and subject to change.

(i) Weekly comparison 2021 vs. 2020:

TRAFFIC VOLUME

Weekly

Weekly

(from May 10 to

(from May 10 to

Chg.

1

1

Chg.

(equivalent paying vehicles, thousand)

2021

2020

May 16, 2021)

May 16, 2020)

Heavy + Light

Ecovias dos Imigrantes

1,121

832

34.7%

22,042

20,335

8.4%

Ecopistas

1,496

906

65.1%

28,739

25,648

12.1%

Ecovia Caminho do Mar

337

333

1.2%

6,577

6,934

-5.1%

Ecocataratas

554

434

27.6%

10,206

9,704

5.2%

Ecosul

612

551

11.0%

9,856

9,505

3.7%

Eco101

1,012

762

32.7%

19,918

16,437

21.2%

Ecoponte

522

302

72.6%

9,879

8,521

15.9%

Eco135

642

516

24.4%

12,903

11,126

16.0%

Eco050

983

826

19.1%

17,630

15,391

14.5%

2

7,279

5,463

33.2%

137,750

123,601

11.4%

Comparable Total

Ecovias do Cerrado

3

695

0

n.m.

11,422

0

n.m.

CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC VOLUME

7,973

5,463

46.0%

149,172

123,601

20.7%

  1. Includes toll collection up to May 16, inclusive.2) Considers the start of toll collection at toll plazas P1 and P2 starting from November 14, 2020, the start of toll collection at toll plazas P6 and P7 starting from January 10, 2021 and P3, P4 and P5 starting from March 20, 2021.

Note: Equivalent paying vehicle is a basic unit of reference in toll collection statistics on the Brazilian market. Light vehicles, such as automobiles, correspond to an equivalent vehicle unit. Heavy vehicles such as

trucks and buses are converted to equivalent vehicles by a multiplier applied to the number of axles per vehicle, as established in the terms of each concession agreement. The results are managerial and subject

to review.

(ii) Weekly comparison 2021 vs. 2019:

TRAFFIC VOLUME

Weekly

Weekly

(from May 10 to

(from May 10 to

Chg.

20211

20191

Chg.

(equivalent paying vehicles, thousand)

May 16, 2021)

May 16, 2019)

Heavy + Light

Ecovias dos Imigrantes

1,121

1,105

1.4%

22,042

23,209

-5.0%

Ecopistas

1,496

1,625

-8.0%

28,739

32,810

-12.4%

Ecovia Caminho do Mar

337

282

19.5%

6,577

5,976

10.1%

Ecocataratas

554

480

15.4%

10,206

9,952

2.5%

Ecosul

612

520

17.8%

9,856

9,454

4.3%

Eco101

1,012

880

14.9%

19,918

18,090

10.1%

Ecoponte

522

570

-8.5%

9,879

10,886

-9.3%

Comparable Total2

5,653

5,463

3.5%

107,217

110,377

-2.9%

Eco1353

642

603

6.5%

12,903

3,914

n.m.

Eco0504

983

796

23.6%

17,630

15,256

15.6%

Ecovias do Cerrado5

695

0

n.m.

11,422

0

n.m.

CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC VOLUME

7,973

6,862

16.2%

149,172

129,548

15.1%

  1. Includes toll collection up to May 16, inclusive. 2) Excludes toll collection at Eco135, Eco050 and Ecovias do Cerrado. 3) Considers toll collection as from April 1, 2019. 4) For 2019, the concessionaire's traffic prior to the acquisition of Ecorodovias was considered. 5) Considers the start of toll collection at toll plazas P1 and P2 starting from November 14, 2020, the start of toll collection at toll plazas P6 and P7 starting from January 10, 2021 and P3, P4 and P5 starting from March 20, 2021.
    Note: Equivalent paying vehicle is a basic unit of reference in toll collection statistics on the Brazilian market. Light vehicles, such as automobiles, correspond to an equivalent vehicle unit. Heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses are converted to equivalent vehicles by a multiplier applied to the number of axles per vehicle, as established in the terms of each concession agreement. The results are managerial and subject to review.

The Company continues to act proactively, in coordination with governments and regulatory authorities to confront in the best way possible the impact of the crisis on its clients, employees and operations.

The Company reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly-held company listed on the Novo Mercado segment of the B3 stock exchange and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with applicable legislation.

São Paulo, May 18, 2021.

Marcello Guidotti

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

55 (11) 3787 2612 / 2683 / 2674 / 2681

invest@ecorodovias.com.br

https://ri.ecorodovias.com.br/

Disclaimer

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 11:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.
07:43aECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Notice to the Market - Operational perfor..
PU
05/11ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Notice to the Market - Operational perfor..
PU
04/30ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Material Fact - Signature of the Amendmen..
PU
04/20ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Notice to the Market - Operational perfor..
PU
04/09ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Institutional Presentation - April 2021
PU
04/06ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Notice to the Market - Operational perfor..
PU
03/26ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Distance Voting Ballot - AGM 04/28/2021
PU
03/24ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Institutional Presentation - March 2021
PU
03/12ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Notice on Related-party Transactions &nda..
PU
03/10ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 288 M 813 M 813 M
Net income 2021 488 M 92,4 M 92,4 M
Net Debt 2021 8 015 M 1 520 M 1 520 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 6 740 M 1 280 M 1 278 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,44x
EV / Sales 2022 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 4 847
Free-Float 30,9%
Chart ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 15,18 BRL
Last Close Price 12,08 BRL
Spread / Highest target 65,6%
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicolo Caffo Chief Executive Officer
Marcello Guidotti Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marco Antônio Cassou Chairman
Ricardo Baldin Independent Director
César Beltrão de Almeida Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.-10.02%1 280
TRANSURBAN GROUP3.22%29 958
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.19.59%7 906
CCR S.A.-0.67%5 167
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED-4.31%4 629
ASTM S.P.A.35.53%4 403