Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : 2Q23 Results Presentation
Today at 08:26 am
Results 2Q23 Presentation
2
Highlights
Start of operation and toll collection at EcoNoroeste in May 2023 on the stretch previously operated by AB Triângulo do Sol
In June 2023, the Federal Government published, through Decree 11,539, the classification of federal project for Highway BR-101/ES/BA ("Eco101") for the public bid process under the scope of the Investment Partnerships Program (PPI)
In June 2023, the Ministry of Ports and Airports issued an order maintaining the duration of the lease agreement of Ecoporto of 180 days
Issue of debentures in 2Q23: R$3,370 million
Ecopistas: R$1,180 million
EcoNoroeste: R$1,400 million (R$400 million placed with the International Finance Corporation - IFC)
Ecosul: R$140 million
EcoRodovias Concessões e Serviços: R$650 million
3
4
Operational Performance
Traffic
4.6% growth in comparable traffic in the quarter, mainly driven by light vehicle traffic (+7.6%) due to favorable weather conditions
Consolidated traffic
(equivalent paying vehicles x million)
Comparable traffic
(equivalent paying vehicles x million)
Growth in consolidated traffic mainly due to the start of operations and toll collection by EcoRioMinas, Ecovias do Araguaia and EcoNoroeste.
+37.1% 129.0
94.1
+42.4% 77.4
189.6
106.9
+29.3%
+33.0%
245.1
142.2
189.6 +4.3%197.8
106.9
108.6
+1.6%
94.1
+4.6%
98.4
54.4
+2.5%
55.7
54.4
39.7 +29.9% 51.6
2Q222Q23
Light vehicles
82.7 +24.5% 102.9
1H221H23
Heavy vehicles
82.7
+7.9%
89.2
39.7
+7.6%
42.7
2Q22
2Q23
1H22
1H23
Light vehicles
Heavy vehicles
5
