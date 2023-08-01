Results 2Q23 Presentation

AGENDA | 2Q23 Results

  1. Highlights
  2. Operational and financial performance
  3. Capex and debt
  4. Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

2

Highlights

Start of operation and toll collection at EcoNoroeste in May 2023 on the stretch previously operated by AB Triângulo do Sol

In June 2023, the Federal Government published, through Decree 11,539, the classification of federal project for Highway BR-101/ES/BA ("Eco101") for the public bid process under the scope of the Investment Partnerships Program (PPI)

In June 2023, the Ministry of Ports and Airports issued an order maintaining the duration of the lease agreement of Ecoporto of 180 days

Issue of debentures in 2Q23: R$3,370 million

Ecopistas: R$1,180 million

EcoNoroeste: R$1,400 million (R$400 million placed with the International Finance Corporation - IFC)

Ecosul: R$140 million

EcoRodovias Concessões e Serviços: R$650 million

3

4

Operational Performance

Traffic

4.6% growth in comparable traffic in the quarter, mainly driven by light vehicle traffic (+7.6%) due to favorable weather conditions

Consolidated traffic

(equivalent paying vehicles x million)

Comparable traffic

(equivalent paying vehicles x million)

Growth in consolidated traffic mainly due to the start of operations and toll collection by EcoRioMinas, Ecovias do Araguaia and EcoNoroeste.

+37.1% 129.0

94.1

+42.4% 77.4

189.6

106.9

+29.3%

+33.0%

245.1

142.2

189.6 +4.3%197.8

106.9

108.6

+1.6%

94.1

+4.6%

98.4

54.4

+2.5%

55.7

54.4

39.7 +29.9% 51.6

2Q222Q23

Light vehicles

82.7 +24.5% 102.9

1H221H23

Heavy vehicles

82.7

+7.9%

89.2

39.7

+7.6%

42.7

2Q22

2Q23

1H22

1H23

Light vehicles

Heavy vehicles

5

