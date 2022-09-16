Advanced search
    ECOR3   BRECORACNOR8

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.

(ECOR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-16 pm EDT
5.460 BRL   +1.68%
05:20pECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S A : Company's Presentation
PU
09/15Brazil's Ecorodovias wins highway concession auction, shares slump
RE
09/15ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S A : Material Fact - Ecorodovias won Northwest Lot
PU
Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Company's Presentation

09/16/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
2022 Presentation

Corporate Structure

3.1bn total revenue (2021)

Geographic footprint: 15 countries

51.9%

48.1%

24 toll road concessions

5,600 km network in Italy, Brazil and UK

100%

100%

100%

65%1

(1) 65% stake indirectly held through Holding do Araguaia in which GLPx Participações holds 35% interest.

2

Note: Excludes treasury Shares.

ASTM

A global player in the infrastructure sector

Motorway Concessions

ASTM is the second toll road operator in the world with 5,600 km of roads under concession in Italy (1,420 km), Brazil (4,100 km) and UK (80 km)

EPC

ASTM operates through Itinera in the sector of large

infrastructure works and civil and industrial construction,

41%

SINA, the engineering company, and Euroimpianti, that

manages installation projects. Itinera operates in the US through Halmar Intl., one of the most important construction companies in NY in the implementation of large transport infrastructure projects.

Technology

  • 1,1bn total revenue (2020):
  • Italy: 48%
  • Europe (others): 21%
  • US: 19%
  • Middle East: 11%
  • Africa: 0.2%
  • Brazil: 0.1%

4,060 employees

  • 3,7bn total backlog (2020):
  • Infrastructure: 67%
  • Civil work: 16%
  • Maintenance: 16%
  • Dams & Hydro: 1%

ASTM operates in the technology sector applied to mobility through SINELEC, which offers advanced solutions for electronic tolling and intelligent transportation system.

Tolling and access

Operations and traffic

Safety and security

Connected Mobility

management

management

Weigh-in-Motion

Multi-lanefree-flow

Tunnel Safety systems

Wi-fi in motion service

Vehicle identification

Advanced traffic

Speed-limit

solutions

management system

Advanced video analytics

Operational and commercial

for traffic

3

back-office systems

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER AND MANAGEMENT

  • Corporate Stability: Consolidation of control - ASTM
  • Changes in the organizational structure, leaner, more agile and efficient, with the election of a new statutory board of executive officers with experience in highway concessions market
  • Business de-risking cycle
  • Election of an independent board member with an ESG focus
  • Update of corporate policies to improve the Governance

4

OPERATIONS

Drivers of results

  • Traffic: Export corridors (agribusiness),

resumption of industrial production, regional tourism and commuter traffic

  • Tariff adjustments based on inflation / Business Model linked and protected by inflation
  • Pursuit of operational efficiency due to reassessment of Organizational Model
  • Efficient Capex management with in-house technical expertise to maximize returns
  • Resilient long-term cash flows
  • Consistent and Sustainable Results

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 21:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
