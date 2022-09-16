Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Company's Presentation
3.1bn € total revenue (2021)
Geographic footprint:
15 countries
24 toll road concessions
5,600 km network in Italy, Brazil and UK
(1) 65% stake indirectly held through Holding do Araguaia in which GLPx Participações holds 35% interest.
2
Note: Excludes treasury Shares.
ASTM
A global player in the infrastructure sector
Motorway Concessions
ASTM is the second toll road operator in the world with 5,600 km of roads under concession in Italy (1,420 km), Brazil (4,100 km) and UK (80 km)
EPC
ASTM operates through Itinera in the sector of large
infrastructure works and civil and industrial construction,
41%
SINA, the engineering company, and Euroimpianti, that
manages installation projects. Itinera operates in the US through
Halmar Intl., one of the most important construction companies in NY in the implementation of large transport infrastructure projects.
Technology
1,1bn total revenue (2020):
Italy: 48%
Europe (others): 21%
US: 19%
Middle East: 11%
Africa: 0.2%
Brazil: 0.1%
4,060 employees
3,7bn total backlog (2020):
Infrastructure: 67%
Civil work: 16%
Maintenance: 16%
Dams & Hydro: 1%
ASTM operates in the technology sector applied to mobility through SINELEC, which offers advanced solutions for electronic tolling and intelligent transportation system.
Tolling and access
Operations and traffic
Safety and security
Connected Mobility
management
management
•
Weigh-in-Motion
• Multi-lanefree-flow
•
Tunnel Safety systems
•
Wi-fi in motion service
•
Vehicle identification
• Advanced traffic
•
Speed-limit
solutions
management system
•
Advanced video analytics
•
Operational and commercial
for traffic
3
back-office systems
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER AND MANAGEMENT
Corporate Stability: Consolidation of control - ASTM
Changes in the organizational structure, leaner, more agile and efficient, with the election of a new statutory board of executive officers with experience in highway concessions market
Business de-risking cycle
Election of an independent board member with an ESG focus
Update of corporate policies to improve the Governance
OPERATIONS
Drivers of results
Traffic: Export corridors (agribusiness),
resumption of industrial production,
regional tourism and commuter traffic
Tariff adjustments based on inflation / Business Model linked and protected by inflation
Pursuit of operational efficiency due to reassessment of Organizational Model
Efficient Capex management with in-house technical expertise to maximize returns
Resilient long-term cash flows
Consistent and Sustainable Results
