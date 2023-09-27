ASTM is the second toll road operator in the world with 6,208 km of roads under concession in Italy (1,423 km), Brazil (4,701 km¹) and UK (84 km).

A global player in the infrastructure sector

manages installation projects. Itinera operates in the US through Halmar Intl., one of the most important construction companies in NY in the implementation of large transport infrastructure projects.

SINA, the engineering company, and Euroimpianti, that

infrastructure works and civil and industrial construction,

ASTM operates through Itinera in the sector of large

ASTM operates in the technology sector applied to mobility through SINELEC, which offers advanced solutions for electronic tolling and intelligent transportation system.

Tolling and access Operations and traffic Safety and security Connected Mobility management management • Weigh-in-Motion • Multi-lanefree-flow • Tunnel Safety systems • Wi-fi in motion service • Vehicle identification • Advanced traffic • Speed-limit solutions management system • Advanced video analytics • Operational and commercial for traffic back-office systems 3

(1) Considers stretch of 158.2 km to be operated by EcoNoroeste as of March, 2025.