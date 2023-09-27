2023 Presentation
Corporate
Structure
51.9%
48.1%
3.4bn€ total revenue (2022)
Geographic footprint: 15 countries
25 toll road concessions
100%
6,208 km network in Italy, Brazil
and UK
100%
- 65% stake indirectly held through Holding do Araguaia in which GLPx Participações holds 35% interest. Note: Excludes treasury Shares.
100%
65%1
2
ASTM
A global player in the infrastructure sector
Motorway Concessions
ASTM is the second toll road operator in the world with 6,208 km of roads under concession in Italy (1,423 km), Brazil (4,701 km¹) and UK (84 km).
EPC
ASTM operates through Itinera in the sector of large
infrastructure works and civil and industrial construction,
41%
SINA, the engineering company, and Euroimpianti, that
manages installation projects. Itinera operates in the US through Halmar Intl., one of the most important construction companies in NY in the implementation of large transport infrastructure projects.
Technology
- 1.4bn total revenue (2022):
- Italy: 36%
- Europe (others): 16%
- Middle East: 12%
- Africa: 1%
- North America: 28%
- South America: 7%
- 5.6bn total backlog (2022):
- Infrastructure: 82%
- Civil work: 8%
- Maintenance: 10%
ASTM operates in the technology sector applied to mobility through SINELEC, which offers advanced solutions for electronic tolling and intelligent transportation system.
Tolling and access
Operations and traffic
Safety and security
Connected Mobility
management
management
•
Weigh-in-Motion
• Multi-lanefree-flow
•
Tunnel Safety systems
•
Wi-fi in motion service
•
Vehicle identification
• Advanced traffic
•
Speed-limit
solutions
management system
•
Advanced video analytics
•
Operational and commercial
for traffic
back-office systems
3
(1) Considers stretch of 158.2 km to be operated by EcoNoroeste as of March, 2025.
Geographic Footprint
2022 Snapshot
R$ 3.6 bn
Adjusted Net Revenue1
R$ 2.3 bn
Adjusted EBITDA 2
R$ 322.3 mm
Recurring Net Income3
4.9 thousand
Employees
EcoRodovias portfolio includes 11 highway concessions with total of more than 4,700 km4 and one port asset (Ecoporto) in eight different states of Brazil, located in the main trade corridors
(1) Excluding Construction Revenue. (2) Excluding Construction Revenue and Costs, Provision for Maintenance, impairment of assets and retroactive non-recurring effect of tariff adjustment at Ecosul
4
related to 2021. (3) Excluding the Inflation adjustment on Agreements, impairment of assets, retroactive non-recurring effect of tariff adjustment at Ecosul related to 2021 and discontinued operation. (4)
Considers stretch of 158.2 km to be operated by EcoNoroeste as of March, 2025.
Governance
Structure
Composition of the Board of Directors
- Marco Antônio Cassou -Chairman
- Umberto Tosoni -Vice Chairman
- Alberto Gargioni
- Beniamino Gavio
- Stefano Viviano
- Stefano Mion
Representatives of the controlling shareholder
• Eros Gradowski Junior
Representative of non-controlling shareholders
- Ricardo Bisordi de Oliveira Lima
- Sonia Aparecida Consiglio
Independent members
Lean leadership aligned with priorities
with long-term vision and mindset focused on resource optimization
Holding Company - EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística
CEO & IRO
Head of
Head
of
Planning,
Corporate VP
Technical VP
Corporate
Risks and
Finance
Compliance
Sub-holding- EcoRodovias Concessões e Serviços
Shared Services Center
Controllership
People
Engineering
Technology
Management
Legal Officer
officer
Officer
Officer
Officer
Highway concessions
2 CEOs
Lean structure, with sharing of CEOs and Superintendent Officers among the 11 highway concessions of the Group.
8 Superintendent
Officers
55
