2023 Presentation

Corporate

Structure

51.9%

48.1%

3.4bn total revenue (2022)

Geographic footprint: 15 countries

25 toll road concessions

100%

6,208 km network in Italy, Brazil

and UK

100%

  1. 65% stake indirectly held through Holding do Araguaia in which GLPx Participações holds 35% interest. Note: Excludes treasury Shares.

100%

65%1

2

ASTM

A global player in the infrastructure sector

Motorway Concessions

ASTM is the second toll road operator in the world with 6,208 km of roads under concession in Italy (1,423 km), Brazil (4,701 km¹) and UK (84 km).

EPC

ASTM operates through Itinera in the sector of large

infrastructure works and civil and industrial construction,

41%

SINA, the engineering company, and Euroimpianti, that

manages installation projects. Itinera operates in the US through Halmar Intl., one of the most important construction companies in NY in the implementation of large transport infrastructure projects.

Technology

  • 1.4bn total revenue (2022):
  • Italy: 36%
  • Europe (others): 16%
  • Middle East: 12%
  • Africa: 1%
  • North America: 28%
  • South America: 7%
  • 5.6bn total backlog (2022):
  • Infrastructure: 82%
  • Civil work: 8%
  • Maintenance: 10%

ASTM operates in the technology sector applied to mobility through SINELEC, which offers advanced solutions for electronic tolling and intelligent transportation system.

Tolling and access

Operations and traffic

Safety and security

Connected Mobility

management

management

Weigh-in-Motion

Multi-lanefree-flow

Tunnel Safety systems

Wi-fi in motion service

Vehicle identification

Advanced traffic

Speed-limit

solutions

management system

Advanced video analytics

Operational and commercial

for traffic

back-office systems

3

(1) Considers stretch of 158.2 km to be operated by EcoNoroeste as of March, 2025.

Geographic Footprint

2022 Snapshot

R$ 3.6 bn

Adjusted Net Revenue1

R$ 2.3 bn

Adjusted EBITDA 2

R$ 322.3 mm

Recurring Net Income3

4.9 thousand

Employees

EcoRodovias portfolio includes 11 highway concessions with total of more than 4,700 km4 and one port asset (Ecoporto) in eight different states of Brazil, located in the main trade corridors

(1) Excluding Construction Revenue. (2) Excluding Construction Revenue and Costs, Provision for Maintenance, impairment of assets and retroactive non-recurring effect of tariff adjustment at Ecosul

4

related to 2021. (3) Excluding the Inflation adjustment on Agreements, impairment of assets, retroactive non-recurring effect of tariff adjustment at Ecosul related to 2021 and discontinued operation. (4)

Considers stretch of 158.2 km to be operated by EcoNoroeste as of March, 2025.

Governance

Structure

Composition of the Board of Directors

  • Marco Antônio Cassou -Chairman
  • Umberto Tosoni -Vice Chairman
  • Alberto Gargioni
  • Beniamino Gavio
  • Stefano Viviano
  • Stefano Mion

Representatives of the controlling shareholder

Eros Gradowski Junior

Representative of non-controlling shareholders

  • Ricardo Bisordi de Oliveira Lima
  • Sonia Aparecida Consiglio

Independent members

Lean leadership aligned with priorities

with long-term vision and mindset focused on resource optimization

Holding Company - EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística

CEO & IRO

Head of

Head

of

Planning,

Corporate VP

Technical VP

Corporate

Risks and

Finance

Compliance

Sub-holding- EcoRodovias Concessões e Serviços

Shared Services Center

Controllership

People

Engineering

Technology

Management

Legal Officer

officer

Officer

Officer

Officer

Highway concessions

2 CEOs

Lean structure, with sharing of CEOs and Superintendent Officers among the 11 highway concessions of the Group.

8 Superintendent

Officers

55

