3.4bn total revenue (2022)

51.9%

Geographic footprint: 15 countries

25 toll road concessions

100%

6,208 km network in Italy, Brazil

and UK

48.1%

100%

100%

65%1

(1) 65% stake indirectly held through Holding do Araguaia in which GLPx Participações holds 35% interest.

2

Note: Excludes treasury Shares.

ASTM

A global player in the infrastructure sector

Motorway Concessions

ASTM is the second largest toll road operator in the world with 6,208 km of roads under concession in Italy (1,423 km), Brazil (4,701 km¹) and UK (84 km).

EPC

ASTM operates through Itinera in the sector of large

infrastructure works and civil and industrial construction,

41%

SINA, the engineering company, and Euroimpianti, that manages installation projects. Itinera operates in the US through Halmar Intl., one of the most important construction companies in NY in the implementation of large transport infrastructure projects.

Technology

  • 1.4bn total revenue (2022):
  • Italy: 36%
  • Europe (others): 16%
  • Middle East: 12%
  • Africa: 1%
  • North America: 28%
  • South America: 7%
  • 5.6bn total backlog (2022):
  • Infrastructure: 82%
  • Civil work: 8%
  • Maintenance: 10%

ASTM operates in the technology sector applied to mobility through SINELEC, which offers advanced solutions for electronic tolling and intelligent transportation system.

Tolling and access

Operations and traffic

Safety and security

Connected Mobility

management

management

Weigh-in-Motion

Multi-lanefree-flow

Tunnel Safety systems

Wi-fi in motion service

Vehicle identification

Advanced traffic

Speed-limit

solutions

management system

Advanced video analytics

Operational and commercial

for traffic

back-office systems

3

(1) Considers stretch of 158.2 km to be operated by EcoNoroeste as of March, 2025.

Geographic

Footprint

Snapshot

Last 12 months (09/30/2023)

R$ 5.0 bn

Adjusted Net Revenue1

R$ 3.6 bn

Adjusted EBITDA

R$ 581.2 mm

Net Income

5.3 thousand

Employees

(1) Excluding Construction Revenue. (2) Considers stretch of 158.2 km to be operated by EcoNoroeste as of March, 2025.

EcoRodovias portfolio includes 11 highway concessions with total of more than 4,700 km² and one port asset (Ecoporto) in eight different states of Brazil, located in the main trade corridors

4

Growth

+6 assets in the last 5 years

Selective and successful strategy, extending the duration of the portfolio from 10 to over 20 years. Focus on execution, efficiency and innovation to maximize value creation for our

stakeholders.

Auction of

Acquisition

Beginning of toll collection at

Auction of

Beginning of toll collection at

Eco135

of MGO (currently Eco050)

Ecovias do Cerrado

EcoRioMinas

Ecovias do Araguaia

Feb/18

Apr/19

May/19

Sep/19

Nov/20

Apr/21

May/22

Sep/22

Oct/22

May/23

Beginning of toll

Auction of

Auction of

Auction of

Beginning of toll

collection at Eco135

Ecovias do Cerrado

Ecovias do Araguaia

EcoNoroeste

collection at

EcoNoroeste

Beginning of toll

collection at EcoRioMinas

The six concessions won during the period currently account for 48.3% of Adjusted EBITDA from highway

concessions (3Q23)

5

Initiatives

Digital Transformation and Innovation Program

  • Innovation to charge for suspended axles of non-empty trucks via integration with MDF-e¹under an agreement with Sefaz2.
  • Implementation of tests for High Speed Weigh In Motion (HSWIM) system at Ecovias do Cerrado.
  • Multi-LaneFree Flow (gantry in test) at Ecopistas and Ecoponte.
  • Installation of solar power plants at the Group concessionaires. By 2030, EcoRodovias will generate enough power to supply up to 100% of the low voltage consumption of the toll plazas at the concessionaires.
  • Implementation of new capex and opex contracts management system. The system enables a more precise management of the Company's investments.
  • Expansion of Internet coverage (4G) along the 850 km of Ecovias do Araguaia.

Solar power plant - Eco135

Free Flow gantry - Ecopistas

HSWIM - Ecovias do Cerrado

Breakdown of toll collection methods in 3Q23:

Toll collection via AVI, self-service and digital means grew 4.0 p.p. (vs. 3Q22) and reached 77.7% of toll revenue in 3Q23.

70%

8%

16%

6%

0%

AVI (Automatic Vehicle Identification)

Debit/Credit Cards | Digital Wallets

Cash payments

Toll payment vouchers and others

100%

6

(1) Electronic Tax Documents. (2) Revenue Department.

Current Assets

Portfolio's Duration

The portfolio's duration weighted by adjusted EBITDA is more than 20 years.

EcoRodovias

KM

Expiry

Remaining Duration

State

(year/ month)

Ecovias dos Imigrantes

177

Feb/34

10y 3m

SP

Ecopistas¹

144

Jun/39

15y 6m

SP

Ecosul

457

Mar/26

2y 4m

RS

Eco101

479

May/38

14y 6m

ES / BA

Ecoponte

29

May/45

21y 6m

RJ

Eco135

364

Jun/48

24y 7m

MG

Eco050

437

Jan/44

20y 2m

MG / GO

Ecovias do Cerrado

437

Jan/50

26y 2m

MG / GO

Ecovias do Araguaia

851

Oct/56

33y 3m

GO / TO

EcoRioMinas

727

Sep/52

28y 10m

RJ / MG

EcoNoroeste

601

Apr/53

29y 5m

SP

(1) The Regulatory Agency (ARTESP) recognized the contractual imbalance at Ecopistas caused by the increase in works for Extension of the Carvalho Pinto Highway on the Taubaté

7

stretch. ARTESP will move forward with the process of defining the method of rebalancing and formalizing the respective Amendment.

OPERATIONS

Drivers of results

  • Traffic: Export corridors (agribusiness), resumption of industrial production, regional tourism and commuter traffic
  • Tariff adjustments based on inflation / Business
    Model linked and protected by inflation
  • Pursuit of operational efficiency due to reassessment of Organizational Model
  • Efficient Capex management with in-house technical expertise to maximize returns
  • Resilient long-term cash flows
  • Consistent and Sustainable Results

8

Overview of Traffic

Dynamics

EcoRodovias traffic growth rate kept well above Brazil's GDP growth Even in years of recession traffic showed resilience

Average of EcoRodovias' adjusted traffic growth over the past fifteen years

Average of Brazil's GDP growth over the

past fifteen years

Adjusted traffic x GDP growth relation over the past fifteen years (xGDP)

2.9%

1.6%

1.8x

Adjusted Traffic Performance Compared to General Economic Performance (GDP)

12.0%

9.2%

10.2%

7.5%

6.1%

5.1%

5.0%

4.7%

4.3%

4.0%

3.5%

4.0%

3.8%

3.0%

1.8%

0.7%

0.5%

1.2%

3.7%

2.9%

2.7%

1.9%

-1.4%

1.3%

1.7%

-0.1%

-3.3%

0.4%

-3.3%

-3.5%

-6.2%

-8.2%

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

1H23

(1)

(2)

(2)

(3)

(3)(4)(5)

(4) (5)

(5)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(7) (8)

(9)

EcoRodovia´s Traffic Growth

Brazil´s GDP (real term growth)

Notes: (1) Excluding Ecocataratas (acquired in 2008). (2) Excluding Ecopistas (non operational in the beginning of 2009). (3) Excluding Eco101, as operations started in 2014. (4) Excluding Ecoponte, as operations started in 2015. (5) Excluding tolls for suspended axles and the period from May 21 to June 3 during which traffic was affected by the truckers' strike and toll collection at Eco135 and Eco050. (6) Excluding Eco135, Eco050 and Ecovias do Cerrado. (7) Excluding Ecovias do Cerrado, Ecovia Caminho do Mar and Ecocataratas. (8) Excluding EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia. (9) Excluding EcoRioMinas, Ecovias do Araguaia and EcoNoroeste.

9

Overview of current traffic performance

Resilient road portfolio Heavy: +39.9% Light: +26.8%

TRAFFIC VOLUME (equivalent

10M231

10M221

Var.

paying vehicles, thousand)

Heavy + Light

Ecovias dos Imigrantes

55,158

51,209

7.7%

Ecopistas

76,606

71,296

7.4%

Ecosul

24,561

21,108

16.4%

Eco101

49,716

48,619

2.3%

Ecoponte

23,959

23,794

0.7%

Eco135

32,177

32,614

-1.3%

Eco050

47,235

44,894

5.2%

Ecovias do Cerrado

31,116

28,486

9.2%

Comparable Total2

340,529

322,020

5.7%

EcoRioMinas3

28,608

1,589

n.m.

Ecovias do Araguaia4

41,510

3,644

n.m.

EcoNoroeste5

28,677

0

n.m.

CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC

439,324

327,253

34.6%

VOLUME

1) Includes toll collection up to October 31, inclusive. 2) Excludes toll collection on EcoRioMinas, Ecovias do Araguaia and EcoNoroeste. 3) Considers the start of toll collection at three toll

plazas from September 22, 2022, two toll plazas from March 01, 2023, and seven toll plazas from October 27, 2023. 4) Considers the start of toll collection from October 03, 2022. 5)

10

Considers the start of toll collection in seven toll plazas from May 01, 2023.

