Last update: 03/18/2024

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. to be

held on 04/17/2024

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This remote voting form ("Voting Ballot") shall be filled out if the shareholder of Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A. ("Shareholder" and "Company") decides to exercise the right to vote by remote voting, pursuant to Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Resolution No. 81, dated as of March 29, 2022, as amended ("CVM Resolution 81"), at the Annual General Shareholders Meeting to be held on April 17, 2024, at 2:30 PM, at the building of the Companys headquarters located in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo at Rua Gomes de Carvalho, n° 1.510, 14th floor ("AGM").

In order for this Voting Ballot to be deemed valid and for the votes cast herein be computed in the AGM quorum, it is crucial that:

all sections are duly and manually filled in, with legible handwriting, including the full name (or corporate name, if a legal entity) of the Shareholder and the CPF or CNPJ number, as well as an e-mail for any contacts; all pages are initialed by the Shareholders; and the Shareholder or it(s) legal representative(s), as the case may be, pursuant to the applicable laws, signs at the end of the Voting Ballot.

The Company will require authentication of the signatures on the Voting Ballots executed in Brazil and the sworn translation, notarization and apostille of those executed outside the country, as provided by law.

The Company clarifies that all relevant documents and information related to the points included in the AGM agenda and related to the participation in the AGM are available to the Shareholders at the Company's headquarters and on the Company's website (www.ecorodovias.com.br/ri), as well as at the CVMs website (www.gov.br/cvm/en) and at B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br), pursuant to Brazilian Law No 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporation Law"), and CVM Resolution 81.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The Shareholders that choose to participate in the AGM by the Voting Ballot may:

i. transmit the instructions for completing the Voting Ballot to their respective custody agents, if the shares are deposited with a central depository, or to Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., as the financial institution contracted by the Company to provide bookkeeping services, if the shares are not deposited with a central depository; or

ii. fill in and send the Voting Ballot directly to the Company, as follows.

1. Transmission of the filling instructions of the distance voting ballot to the custodians or to the bookkeeping agent

If the Shareholders choose to send the filling instructions to the custodians or to the bookkeeping agent, they shall observe the rules established by them, as follows.

Shareholders with book-entry shareholding position: may exercise remote voting through the bookkeeping agent. Voting instructions must be sent via Itaú Assembleia Digital website. To vote through the website, it is necessary to register and have a digital certificate. Information about registration and process of issuing the digital certificate is described on the website https://assembleiadigital.certificadodigital.com/itausecuritiesservices/artigo/home/assembleia- digital.

Shareholders with a shareholding position in a custodian institution/brokerage house: shall check the procedures for voting with the custodian institution of the share.

Shareholders with shares held in custody at more than one institution: (ex: part of the shares is held in the books of the bookkeeping agent and another part with a custodian, or shares are held in custody at more than one custodian institution) just send the voting instruction to only one institution, the vote will always be considered by the Shareholders total number of shares.

2. Submission of the distance voting ballot directly to the Company

If the Shareholder chooses to send the voting instructions directly to the Company, he/she/it shall