Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Distance Voting Ballot - EGM 12/16/2022

Last update: 11/11/2022

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. to

be held on 12/16/2022

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This ballot must be filled in if the shareholder chooses to exercise his voting rights remotely at the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting ("EGM") of Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A. ("Company"), to be held on December 16, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., pursuant to Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM") Resolution No 81/22, of March 29, 2022, as amended ("CVM Resolution No 81/22").

In order for the distance voting ballot to be considered valid and the votes cast herein be registered at the EGM, it is crucial that: (i) all fields are duly and manually filled in, with legible handwriting, including the full name of the shareholder and the CPF or CNPJ number, as well as an email for any contacts; (ii) all pages of the distance voting ballot are initialed; and (iii) the shareholder or it(s) legal representative(s), as the case may be, pursuant to the applicable laws, signs at the end of the distance voting ballot.

We clarify that all the relevant documents and information related to the points included in the EGM agenda and related to the participation in the EGM are available to the shareholders at the Companys headquarters and on the Companys website (www.ecorodovias.com.br/ri), as well as at the CVMs website (https://www.gov.br/cvm/en) and at B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br), pursuant Brazilian Law No 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporation Law"), and CVM Resolution No 81/22.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The shareholders that choose to participate in the EGM remotely must: (i) send their vote instructions to their respective brokerage agents, in case the shares are deposited in a central depositary agent, or to the custodian agent; or (ii) fill in and send the ballot directly to the Company, as provided below.

(i) Send the distance voting ballot to the custody agent:

If the shareholder chooses to send the vote instruction to the brokerage agent or to the custodian agent, he/she or it should observe the rules and procedures established by them, as well as provide the required documents and information.

(ii) Send the distance voting ballot directly to the Company:

If the shareholder chooses to send the distance voting ballot directly to the Company, he/she or it should send, directed to the Investor Relations Officer: (i) the original version of the distance voting ballot duly completed, initialed on all pages and signed; (ii) the certificate issued by the brokerage agent and/or the custodian agent in the last 3 days prior to the submission of the voting ballot directly to the Company (article 41 of Brazilian Corporation Law), confirming the equity position held by the respective shareholder; and (iii) the certified copies of the following identity documents: (a) individuals: identification document with photo (Identity Card, Foreign National Registration, Drivers license, passport or professional identification card officially accepted) of the shareholder or his/her/its legal representative, when represented by an attorney-in-fact, and certified copy of the document evidencing the signatory's powers; (b) legal entities: identification document with photo (Identity Card, Foreign National Registration, Drivers license, passport or professional identification card officially accepted) of the legal representative(s), and certified copy of the last restated bylaws or articles of association and of the corporate documents evidencing the legal representation; and (c) investment funds: identification document with photo (Identity Card, Foreign National Registration, Drivers license, passport or professional identification card officially accepted) of the legal representative(s), and certified copy of the last restated fund's bylaws and of the bylaws or articles of association of its administrator or manager, as the case may be, in addition to the corporate documents evidencing the legal representation. The voting ballot and the 'supporting documents should be sent to the Company in up to 7 days prior to the date of the EGM, that is, until December 9, 2022, inclusive. Any voting ballots received by the Company after this date will not be considered. As set forth in Section31-F, paragraph 2 of the CVM Resolution No 81/22, the Company informs that it does not provide electronic system to receive the distance voting ballot and remote participation in the EGM. For further information and instructions, please refer to the Managements Manual.

Documents digitally executed using the Brazilian Public Key Infrastructure (ICP-Brasil) may be digitally sent to the Company at the following e-mail: votoadistancia@ecorodovias.com.br.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow