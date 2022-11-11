Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Distance Voting Ballot - EGM 12/16/2022

Last update: 11/11/2022
DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. to
be held on 12/16/2022
Shareholder's Name
Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF
E-mail
Instructions on how to cast your vote
This ballot must be filled in if the shareholder chooses to exercise his voting rights remotely at the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting ("EGM") of Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A. ("Company"), to be held on December 16, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., pursuant to Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM") Resolution No 81/22, of March 29, 2022, as amended ("CVM Resolution No 81/22").
In order for the distance voting ballot to be considered valid and the votes cast herein be registered at the EGM, it is crucial that: (i) all fields are duly and manually filled in, with legible handwriting, including the full name of the shareholder and the CPF or CNPJ number, as well as an email for any contacts; (ii) all pages of the distance voting ballot are initialed; and (iii) the shareholder or it(s) legal representative(s), as the case may be, pursuant to the applicable laws, signs at the end of the distance voting ballot.
We clarify that all the relevant documents and information related to the points included in the EGM agenda and related to the participation in the EGM are available to the shareholders at the Companys headquarters and on the Companys website (www.ecorodovias.com.br/ri), as well as at the CVMs website (https://www.gov.br/cvm/en) and at B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br), pursuant Brazilian Law No 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporation Law"), and CVM Resolution No 81/22.
Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider
The shareholders that choose to participate in the EGM remotely must: (i) send their vote instructions to their respective brokerage agents, in case the shares are deposited in a central depositary agent, or to the custodian agent; or (ii) fill in and send the ballot directly to the Company, as provided below.
(i) Send the distance voting ballot to the custody agent:
If the shareholder chooses to send the vote instruction to the brokerage agent or to the custodian agent, he/she or it should observe the rules and procedures established by them, as well as provide the required documents and information.
(ii) Send the distance voting ballot directly to the Company:
If the shareholder chooses to send the distance voting ballot directly to the Company, he/she or it should send, directed to the Investor Relations Officer: (i) the original version of the distance voting ballot duly completed, initialed on all pages and signed; (ii) the certificate issued by the brokerage agent and/or the custodian agent in the last 3 days prior to the submission of the voting ballot directly to the Company (article 41 of Brazilian Corporation Law), confirming the equity position held by the respective shareholder; and (iii) the certified copies of the following identity documents: (a) individuals: identification document with photo (Identity Card, Foreign National Registration, Drivers license, passport or professional identification card officially accepted) of the shareholder or his/her/its legal representative, when represented by an attorney-in-fact, and certified copy of the document evidencing the signatory's powers; (b) legal entities: identification document with photo (Identity Card, Foreign National Registration, Drivers license, passport or professional identification card officially accepted) of the legal representative(s), and certified copy of the last restated bylaws or articles of association and of the corporate documents evidencing the legal representation; and (c) investment funds: identification document with photo (Identity Card, Foreign National Registration, Drivers license, passport or professional identification card officially accepted) of the legal representative(s), and certified copy of the last restated fund's bylaws and of the bylaws or articles of association of its administrator or manager, as the case may be, in addition to the corporate documents evidencing the legal representation. The voting ballot and the 'supporting documents should be sent to the Company in up to 7 days prior to the date of the EGM, that is, until December 9, 2022, inclusive. Any voting ballots received by the Company after this date will not be considered. As set forth in Section31-F, paragraph 2 of the CVM Resolution No 81/22, the Company informs that it does not provide electronic system to receive the distance voting ballot and remote participation in the EGM. For further information and instructions, please refer to the Managements Manual.
Documents digitally executed using the Brazilian Public Key Infrastructure (ICP-Brasil) may be digitally sent to the Company at the following e-mail: votoadistancia@ecorodovias.com.br.
Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow
DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. to
be held on 12/16/2022
electronic system's participation, when that is the case.
Address: Rua Gomes de Carvalho, 1.510, Conjuntos 31/32, Vila Olímpia 04547-005, São Paulo/SP - Brazil
E-mail: votoadistancia@ecorodovias.com.br
Phone number: +55 (11) 3787-2667
Attn: Investors Relations Department
Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number
Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.
Address: Rua Ururaí, 111, Prédio B, Térreo, Tatuapé 03084-010, São Paulo/SP - Brazil
Adriana G. de Souza Veiga
Phone number: +55 3003-9285 (capitals and metropolitan regions) +55 0800 7209285 (other locations)
The working hours are on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. E-mail:atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br
Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)
1. 1. Election of an effective member to the Companys Board, Mr. Stefano Mario Giuseppe Viviano. The member of the Board will have his term of office unified with the others Board members, therefore, until the date of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company that will approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2022.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
2. 2. Election of a new alternate member to the Companys Board, Mr. Paolo Pierantoni. The new member of the Board will have his term of office unified with the others Board members, therefore, until the date of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company that will approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2022.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
3. 3. The amendment and consolidation of the Companys Bylaws, in order to create a specific section to discipline the creation and functioning of the accessory bodies of the management, as well as transform the Audit Committee into a Statutory Audit Committee - CAE, for the purposes of CVM Resolution No. 23 /21.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
City :__________________________________________________________________________
Date :__________________________________________________________________________
Signature :_____________________________________________________________________
Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________
Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________