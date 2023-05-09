Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Earnings Release 1Q23

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A. announces its results for the first quarter of 2023 (1Q23). Except where
stated otherwise, comparisons are with the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22).
Operating and Financial Highlights
Comparable vehicle traffic1: growth of 4.0% in 1Q23.
Consolidated traffic: increase of 21.6% in 1Q23 mainly due to the start of toll collection by EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia.
Digital transformation program
Growth of 2.2 p.p. in electronic toll collectionthrough automatic vehicle identification (AVI): 66.3% of total toll revenue in 1Q23 (vs. 64.1% in 1Q22).
Growth of 2.9 p.p. in toll collection throughself-serviceand digital payment methods: 8.5% of total toll revenue in 1Q23 (vs. 5.6% in 1Q22).
In 2023, the Company will start toll collection through self-service and digital payment methods for heavy vehicles.
Implementation of new capex and opexcontracts management system.
Comparable net revenue2: increased 22.3% in 1Q23.
Adjusted net revenue3: R$1,129.9 million in 1Q23 (+46.8%).
Comparable EBITDA4: increased 36.3% in 1Q23.
Adjusted EBITDA5: R$804.6 million in 1Q23 (+69.1%).
Net Income: R$113.0 million in 1Q23 (vs. R$11.8 million in 1Q22).
Consolidated Leverage6of 3.9x, down 0.4x from December 2022 (4.3x) and 3.6x at EcoRodovias Concessões e Serviços (3.9x in Dec/22).
Important Events
Operations
In March 2023, EcoRioMinas started toll collection at the Viúva Graça and Viúva Graça (B) plazas, which represent nearly 32% of the estimated toll revenue from the concessionaire, and combined with plazas that began in September 2022, account for about 66% of total estimated toll revenue from the concessionaire.
Financial
In March 2023, Ecovias dos Imigrantes issued debentures worth R$900 million for a period of two years at the cost of CDI+2.0% p.a.
ESG
The Company's International Certification ISO37001 - Anti-Bribery Management System was extended to 2023. The certification, obtained in 2021, attests to the Company's and its employees' commitment to complying with high international integrity standards.
Excluding EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia.
Excluding Construction Revenue, EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia.
Excluding Construction Revenue.
Excluding Construction Revenue and Cost, Provision for Maintenance, Ecocataratas, Ecovia Caminho do Mar, EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia.
Excluding Construction Revenue and Costs and Provision for Maintenance.
Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA.
Events in 2Q23
Regulatory / Operational
In April 2023, Concessionária de Rodovias Noroeste Paulista ("EcoNoroeste") signed a concession agreement with the concession authority to operate for 30 years. On May 1, 2023, EcoNoroeste began operation and toll collection on the stretch formerly operated by AB Triângulo do Sol, whose toll revenue accounts for approximately 80% of the total estimated toll revenue from the concessionaire. In addition, the beginning of toll collection in the stretch currently operated by TEBE is slated for March 2025, whose share of total estimated revenue is 20%.
In April 2023, Eco135 raised its toll tariff by 5.75%, mainly due to the variation in IPCA.
Financial
In April 2023, the Annual Shareholders Meeting approved the declaration of dividends totaling R$58.4 million, corresponding to minimum mandatory dividends, which will be distributed in due course to shareholders after deliberation by the Board of Directors.
In April 2023, Ecopistas issued incentivized debentures totaling R$1,180 million in two series, the first amounting to R$472 million, at the cost of IPCA+7.55% p.a. and maturity of seven years and the second amounting to R$708 million, at the cost of IPCA+8.15% p.a. and maturity of 12 years.
In April 2023, EcoNoroeste issued debentures worth R$1,400 million, of which R$400 million were placed with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) at the cost of CDI+2.50% p.a., for a period of 30 months, for deposit related to the fixed concession fee of R$1,285.0 million. The participation of IFC and other financial partners demonstrates the solidity and sustainability of the concession.
The debenture issues by Ecovias dos Imigrantes, Ecopistas and EcoNoroeste total R$3,480.0 million and underscore the Company's funding capacity despite the challenging market scenario. The proceeds will be used to meet the contractual obligations of these concessionaires in 2023, improve the capital structure and tax efficiency of EcoRodovias, extend the debt profile and strengthen the cash position.
ESG
In May 2023, EcoRodovias published its 2022Integrated Report, dedicated to disclosing itsenvironmental, social and governance performance indicators, as well as the main events and accomplishments in the past year(click hereto view the report).
Financial Indicators (R$ million)
1Q23
1Q22
Chg.
Adjusted Net Revenue1
1,129.9
769.6
46.8%
Adjusted EBITDA2
804.6
475.8
69.1%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin2
71.2%
61.8%
9.4 p.p.
Net Income
113.0
11.8
n.m.
Capex
611.2
547.4
11.6%
Net Debt
10,220.3
8,103.9
26.1%
Available Cash
2,225.1
2,181.3
2.0%
Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA2 LTM3
3.9x
3.6x
0.3x
Comparable financial indicators
Comparable Net Revenue4
941.5
769.6
22.3%
Comparable EBITDA5
673.6
494.1
36.3%
Comparable EBITDA Margin5
71.5%
64.2%
7.3 p.p.
Excluding Construction Revenue.
Excluding Construction Revenue and Cost and Provision for Maintenance.
LTM = Last 12 Months.
Excluding EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia.
Excluding Ecocataratas, Ecovia Caminho do Mar, EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia.
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Consolidated Gross Revenue by Segment
GROSS REVENUE (R$ million)
1Q23
1Q22
Chg.
Highway Concessions
1,131.7
772.9
46.4%
Construction Revenue
474.4
370.0
28.2%
Ecoporto Santos
170.7
140.1
21.8%
Ecopátio Cubatão
10.9
7.6
43.7%
Services
95.3
83.2
14.6%
Eliminations
(94.4)
(80.7)
17.1%
GROSS REVENUE
1,788.7
1,293.1
38.3%
(-) Construction Revenue
(474.4)
(370.0)
28.2%
ADJUSTED GROSS REVENUE
1,314.2
923.2
42.4%
Adjusted gross revenue, excluding construction revenue, was R$1,314.2 million in 1Q23 (+42.4%), due to the growth in the vehicle traffic, adjustments in toll tariffs, start of toll collection by EcoRioMinas (partially in September 2022 and March 2023) and by Ecovias do Araguaia in October 2022, as well as the growth of operations at Ecoporto and Ecopátio. Comparable gross revenue, excluding the start of toll collection by EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia, increased 20.1% in 1Q23 due to the growth in vehicle traffic, adjustment of toll tariffs and expansion of operations at Ecoporto and Ecopátio.
Highway concessions: R$1,131.7 million in 1Q23 (+46.4%) due to the growth in vehicle traffic, adjustments of toll tariffs and start of toll collection by EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia. Comparable gross revenue, excluding the start of toll collection by EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia, increased 19.9% in 1Q23 due to the growth in vehicle traffic and adjustment of toll tariffs.
Ecoporto Santos: R$170.7 million in 1Q23 (+21.8%) due to growth in the volume of general freight.
Ecopátio Cubatão: R$10.9 million in 1Q23 (+43.7%) mainly due to the expansion of operations.
Consolidated Operating Costs and Administrative Expenses
OPERATING COSTS AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
1Q23
1Q22
Chg.
(R$ million)
Personnel
135.8
119.8
13.3%
Conservation and Maintenance
43.9
38.4
14.3%
Third-Party Services
76.8
68.4
12.3%
Insurance, Concession Fees and Leasing
46.2
34.3
35.0%
Other
48.0
33.9
41.4%
CASH COSTS
350.7
294.8
19.0%
ADJUSTED CASH COSTS
1
306.4
279.7
9.5%
Construction Cost
474.4
370.0
28.2%
Provision for Maintenance
19.5
24.1
-19.1%
Depreciation and Amortization
183.4
133.8
37.0%
OPERATING COSTS AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
1,028.0
822.7
25.0%
1) Excluding costs and expenses at Ecocataratas, Ecovia Caminho do Mar, EcoRioMinas e Ecovias do Araguaia.
Operating costs and administrative expenses totaled R$1,028.0 million in 1Q23 (+25.0%), mainly due to the increase in construction costs (noncash) as well as depreciation and amortization. Excluding construction costs, provision for maintenance, depreciation and amortization, cash costs came to R$350.7 million in 1Q23, up 19.0%.
Excluding the start of toll collection by EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia, adjusted cash costs came to R$306.4 million in 1Q23, up 9.5%, mainly due to the increase in Personnel expenses caused by wage increases, driven by the collective bargaining agreement, Insurance, Concession fees and Leasing costs, due to the increase in variable concessions at Ecovias dos Imigrantes, Ecopistas and Ecosul, caused by the growth in toll revenue and Other, resulting from the provision for administrative fines at Eco101. Excluding the provision for fines at Eco101 (R$14.7 million in 1Q23 and R$5.2 million in 1Q22), adjusted cash costs totaled R$291.7 million in 1Q23, up 6.3%.
Consolidated Operating Costs and Administrative Expenses by Segment
OPERATING COSTS AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
1Q23
1Q22
Chg.
(R$ million)
Highway Concessions
296.9
241.4
23.0%
Ecoporto Santos
64.6
52.0
24.1%
Ecopátio Cubatão
4.2
3.9
8.4%
Services and Holding Company
75.5
74.2
1.8%
Eliminations
(90.5)
(76.6)
18.1%
CASH COSTS
350.7
294.8
19.0%
ADJUSTED CASH COSTS
1
306.4
279.7
9.5%
Construction Cost
474.4
370.0
28.2%
Provision for Maintenance
19.5
24.1
-19.1%
Depreciation and Amortization
183.4
133.8
37.0%
OPERATING COSTS AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
1,028.0
822.7
25.0%
1) Excluding costs and expenses at Ecocataratas, Ecovia Caminho do Mar, EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia.
Cash costs of highway concessions totaled R$296.9 million in 1Q23, up 23.0%. Excluding the start of toll collection by EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia, adjusted cash costs came to R$239.5 million in 1Q23, up +7,6%, mainly due to the increase in Personnel expenses caused by wage increases, driven by the collective bargaining agreement, Insurance, Concession fees and Leasing costs, due to the increase in variable concessions at Ecovias dos Imigrantes, Ecopistas and Ecosul, caused by the growth in toll revenue and Other, resulting from the provision for administrative fines at Eco101. Excluding the provision for fines at Eco101 (R$14.7 million in 1Q23 and R$5.2 million in 1Q22), adjusted cash costs of highway concessions totaled R$224.9 million in 1Q23, up 3.4%, below the registered inflation rate (IPCA) of 4.7% in the last 12 months. For more information, see page 17.
Cash costs of Ecoporto totaled R$64.6 million in 1Q23, up 24.1%, mainly due to higher expenses with Third- Party Services due to variable costs with transportation and temporary labor (OGMO), related to the growth in the volume of general freight and with Personnel expenses due to the wage increase as per the collective bargaining agreement and the provision for severance pay as a result of the termination of the lease agreement in June 2023.
Cash costs of Ecopátio Cubatão totaled R$4.2 million in 1Q23, up 8.4%, mainly due to the increase in Personnel expenses caused by the wage increases, driven by the collective bargaining agreement.
Cash costs of Services and Holding Company totaled R$75.5 million in 1Q23, up 1.8%, mainly due to the increase in Personnel expense, caused by the wage increases, driven by the collective bargaining agreement - variation below inflation rate (IPCA) of 4.7% in the last 12 months.
