Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Earnings Release 1Q23

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A. announces its results for the first quarter of 2023 (1Q23). Except where stated otherwise, comparisons are with the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22). Operating and Financial Highlights Comparable vehicle traffic1: growth of 4.0% in 1Q23. Consolidated traffic: increase of 21.6% in 1Q23 mainly due to the start of toll collection by EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia. Digital transformation program Growth of 2.2 p.p. in electronic toll collection through automatic vehicle identification ( AVI ): 66.3% of total toll revenue in 1Q23 (vs. 64.1% in 1Q22).

( ): 66.3% Growth of 2.9 p.p. in toll collection through self-service and digital payment methods : 8.5% of total toll revenue in 1Q23 (vs. 5.6% in 1Q22).

: of total toll revenue in 1Q23 (vs. 5.6% in 1Q22). In 2023, the Company will start toll collection through self-service and digital payment methods for heavy vehicles.

the Company will start toll collection through self-service and digital payment methods for Implementation of new capex and opex contracts management system . Comparable net revenue2: increased 22.3% in 1Q23. Adjusted net revenue3: R$1,129.9 million in 1Q23 (+46.8%). Comparable EBITDA4: increased 36.3% in 1Q23. Adjusted EBITDA5: R$804.6 million in 1Q23 (+69.1%). Net Income: R$113.0 million in 1Q23 (vs. R$11.8 million in 1Q22). Consolidated Leverage6 of 3.9x, down 0.4x from December 2022 (4.3x) and 3.6x at EcoRodovias Concessões e Serviços (3.9x in Dec/22). Important Events Operations In March 2023, EcoRioMinas started toll collection at the Viúva Graça and Viúva Graça (B) plazas, which represent nearly 32% of the estimated toll revenue from the concessionaire, and combined with plazas that began in September 2022, account for about 66% of total estimated toll revenue from the concessionaire. Financial In March 2023, Ecovias dos Imigrantes issued debentures worth R$900 million for a period of two years at the cost of CDI+2.0% p.a. ESG The Company's International Certification ISO37001 - Anti-Bribery Management System was extended to 2023. The certification, obtained in 2021, attests to the Company's and its employees' commitment to complying with high international integrity standards. Excluding EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia. Excluding Construction Revenue, EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia. Excluding Construction Revenue. Excluding Construction Revenue and Cost, Provision for Maintenance, Ecocataratas, Ecovia Caminho do Mar, EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia. Excluding Construction Revenue and Costs and Provision for Maintenance. Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA.

Events in 2Q23 Regulatory / Operational In April 2023, Concessionária de Rodovias Noroeste Paulista ("EcoNoroeste") signed a concession agreement with the concession authority to operate for 30 years. On May 1, 2023, EcoNoroeste began operation and toll collection on the stretch formerly operated by AB Triângulo do Sol, whose toll revenue accounts for approximately 80% of the total estimated toll revenue from the concessionaire. In addition, the beginning of toll collection in the stretch currently operated by TEBE is slated for March 2025, whose share of total estimated revenue is 20%. In April 2023, Eco135 raised its toll tariff by 5.75%, mainly due to the variation in IPCA. Financial In April 2023, the Annual Shareholders Meeting approved the declaration of dividends totaling R$58.4 million, corresponding to minimum mandatory dividends, which will be distributed in due course to shareholders after deliberation by the Board of Directors. In April 2023, Ecopistas issued incentivized debentures totaling R$1,180 million in two series, the first amounting to R$472 million, at the cost of IPCA+7.55% p.a. and maturity of seven years and the second amounting to R$708 million, at the cost of IPCA+8.15% p.a. and maturity of 12 years. In April 2023, EcoNoroeste issued debentures worth R$1,400 million, of which R$400 million were placed with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) at the cost of CDI+2.50% p.a., for a period of 30 months, for deposit related to the fixed concession fee of R$1,285.0 million. The participation of IFC and other financial partners demonstrates the solidity and sustainability of the concession. The debenture issues by Ecovias dos Imigrantes, Ecopistas and EcoNoroeste total R$3,480.0 million and underscore the Company's funding capacity despite the challenging market scenario. The proceeds will be used to meet the contractual obligations of these concessionaires in 2023, improve the capital structure and tax efficiency of EcoRodovias, extend the debt profile and strengthen the cash position. ESG In May 2023, EcoRodovias published its 2022 Integrated Report, dedicated to disclosing its environmental, social and governance performance indicators, as well as the main events and accomplishments in the past year (click hereto view the report). Financial Indicators (R$ million) 1Q23 1Q22 Chg. Adjusted Net Revenue1 1,129.9 769.6 46.8% Adjusted EBITDA2 804.6 475.8 69.1% Adjusted EBITDA Margin2 71.2% 61.8% 9.4 p.p. Net Income 113.0 11.8 n.m. Capex 611.2 547.4 11.6% Net Debt 10,220.3 8,103.9 26.1% Available Cash 2,225.1 2,181.3 2.0% Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA2 LTM3 3.9x 3.6x 0.3x Comparable financial indicators Comparable Net Revenue4 941.5 769.6 22.3% Comparable EBITDA5 673.6 494.1 36.3% Comparable EBITDA Margin5 71.5% 64.2% 7.3 p.p. Excluding Construction Revenue. Excluding Construction Revenue and Cost and Provision for Maintenance. LTM = Last 12 Months. Excluding EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia. Excluding Ecocataratas, Ecovia Caminho do Mar, EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia. 3

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS Consolidated Gross Revenue by Segment GROSS REVENUE (R$ million) 1Q23 1Q22 Chg. Highway Concessions 1,131.7 772.9 46.4% Construction Revenue 474.4 370.0 28.2% Ecoporto Santos 170.7 140.1 21.8% Ecopátio Cubatão 10.9 7.6 43.7% Services 95.3 83.2 14.6% Eliminations (94.4) (80.7) 17.1% GROSS REVENUE 1,788.7 1,293.1 38.3% (-) Construction Revenue (474.4) (370.0) 28.2% ADJUSTED GROSS REVENUE 1,314.2 923.2 42.4% Adjusted gross revenue, excluding construction revenue, was R$1,314.2 million in 1Q23 (+42.4%), due to the growth in the vehicle traffic, adjustments in toll tariffs, start of toll collection by EcoRioMinas (partially in September 2022 and March 2023) and by Ecovias do Araguaia in October 2022, as well as the growth of operations at Ecoporto and Ecopátio. Comparable gross revenue, excluding the start of toll collection by EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia, increased 20.1% in 1Q23 due to the growth in vehicle traffic, adjustment of toll tariffs and expansion of operations at Ecoporto and Ecopátio. Highway concessions: R$1,131.7 million in 1Q23 (+46.4%) due to the growth in vehicle traffic, adjustments of toll tariffs and start of toll collection by EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia. Comparable gross revenue, excluding the start of toll collection by EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia, increased 19.9% in 1Q23 due to the growth in vehicle traffic and adjustment of toll tariffs. Ecoporto Santos: R$170.7 million in 1Q23 (+21.8%) due to growth in the volume of general freight. Ecopátio Cubatão: R$10.9 million in 1Q23 (+43.7%) mainly due to the expansion of operations. Consolidated Operating Costs and Administrative Expenses OPERATING COSTS AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 1Q23 1Q22 Chg. (R$ million) Personnel 135.8 119.8 13.3% Conservation and Maintenance 43.9 38.4 14.3% Third-Party Services 76.8 68.4 12.3% Insurance, Concession Fees and Leasing 46.2 34.3 35.0% Other 48.0 33.9 41.4% CASH COSTS 350.7 294.8 19.0% ADJUSTED CASH COSTS 1 306.4 279.7 9.5% Construction Cost 474.4 370.0 28.2% Provision for Maintenance 19.5 24.1 -19.1% Depreciation and Amortization 183.4 133.8 37.0% OPERATING COSTS AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 1,028.0 822.7 25.0% 1) Excluding costs and expenses at Ecocataratas, Ecovia Caminho do Mar, EcoRioMinas e Ecovias do Araguaia. Operating costs and administrative expenses totaled R$1,028.0 million in 1Q23 (+25.0%), mainly due to the increase in construction costs (noncash) as well as depreciation and amortization. Excluding construction costs, provision for maintenance, depreciation and amortization, cash costs came to R$350.7 million in 1Q23, up 19.0%. 4