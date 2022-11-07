Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Earnings Release 3Q22

Earnings conference call and webcast in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A. announces its results for the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22) and the first nine months of 2022 (9M22). Except where stated otherwise, comparisons are with the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21) and first nine months of 2021 (9M21).

Operating and Financial Highlights

Comparable vehicle traffic1: growth of 4.3% in 3Q22 and 5.9% in 9M22.

Consolidated traffic: reduction of 6.8% in 3Q22 and 5.8% in 9M22, mainly due to the termination of concession agreements at Ecocataratas and Ecovia Caminho do Mar in November 2021.

Electronic toll collection through automatic vehicle identification (AVI): 67.5% of total toll revenue in 3Q22 (59.9% in 3Q21).

Digital transformation program

Toll collection through self-service and digital payment methods (debit/credit cards and digital wallets): 6.2% of total toll revenue in 3Q22 (5.4% in 3Q21)

self-service and digital payment methods 18 self-service booths in operation and 20 being built.

Comparable net revenue2 increased 18.1% in 3Q22 and 14.4% in 9M22.

Adjusted net revenue3: R$886.3 million in 3Q22 (-4.0%) and R$2,420.0 million in 9M22 (-7.5%)

Comparable EBITDA4 increased 18.6% in 3Q22 and 11.7% in 9M22.

Adjusted EBITDA5: R$557.0 million in 3Q22 (-12.5%) and R$1,495.9 million in 9M22 (-16.1%).

Recurring net income6 of R$120.9 million in 3Q22 and R$127.8 million in 9M22.

Leverage7 of 4.6x at EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística and 4.2x at EcoRodovias Concessões e Serviços (ECS) in September 2022, in line with Company forecasts.

Important Events

Auctions

In September 2022, EcoRodovias Concessões e Serviços won the auction of the 30 year concession to operate the Northwest Lot Highway System, consisting of stretches totaling 601 km and currently operated by AB Triângulo do Sol and TEBE. The Northwest Lot generates EBITDA from the start of concession and lengthens the duration of the Company's portfolio to over 20 years.

By winning this concession, EcoRodovias consolidates its position as Brazil's largest highway concession company with more than 4,700 km managed.

Regulatory

In July 2022, Ecoponte raised its toll tariffs by 22.5% mainly due to the variation in the IPCA index, and in November 2022, Ecosul raised its toll tariffs by 23.57% mainly as result of inflation adjustments.

In July 2022, Eco101 submitted a formal declaration to the National Ground Transportation Agency (ANTT) about its intention to participate in the re-bidding process, which involves an amicable termination of the concession agreement.

In August 2022, Ecovias dos Imigrantes and Ecopistas signed a Collective TAM for the economic and financial rebalancing of concession agreements since the tariff adjustment of July 1, 2022 was not applied. The payments of August and October have already been received and the final payment is estimated for December 2022.

In September 2022, EcoRioMinas started toll collection at the Engenheiro Pierre Berman, Santa Guilhermina and Santo Aleixo toll plazas, which jointly represent approximately 34% of total toll revenue.