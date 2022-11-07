Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Earnings Release 3Q22

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A. announces its results for the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22) and the first nine months of 2022 (9M22). Except where stated otherwise, comparisons are with the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21) and first nine months of 2021 (9M21).
Operating and Financial Highlights
Comparable vehicle traffic1: growth of 4.3% in 3Q22 and 5.9% in 9M22.
Consolidated traffic: reduction of 6.8% in 3Q22 and 5.8% in 9M22, mainly due to the termination of concession agreements at Ecocataratas and Ecovia Caminho do Mar in November 2021.
Electronic toll collection through automatic vehicle identification (AVI): 67.5% of total toll revenue in 3Q22 (59.9% in 3Q21).
Digital transformation program
Toll collection through self-service and digital payment methods (debit/credit cards and digital wallets): 6.2% of total toll revenue in 3Q22 (5.4% in 3Q21)
18self-servicebooths in operation and 20 being built.
Comparable net revenue2 increased 18.1% in 3Q22 and 14.4% in 9M22.
Adjusted net revenue3: R$886.3 million in 3Q22 (-4.0%) and R$2,420.0 million in 9M22 (-7.5%)
Comparable EBITDA4 increased 18.6% in 3Q22 and 11.7% in 9M22.
Adjusted EBITDA5: R$557.0 million in 3Q22 (-12.5%) and R$1,495.9 million in 9M22 (-16.1%).
Recurring net income6 of R$120.9 million in 3Q22 and R$127.8 million in 9M22.
Leverage7 of 4.6x at EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística and 4.2x at EcoRodovias Concessões e Serviços (ECS) in September 2022, in line with Company forecasts.
Important Events
Auctions
In September 2022, EcoRodovias Concessões e Serviços won the auction of the 30 year concession to operate the Northwest Lot Highway System, consisting of stretches totaling 601 km and currently operated by AB Triângulo do Sol and TEBE. The Northwest Lot generates EBITDA from the start of concession and lengthens the duration of the Company's portfolio to over 20 years.
By winning this concession, EcoRodovias consolidates its position as Brazil's largest highway concession company with more than 4,700 km managed.
Regulatory
In July 2022, Ecoponte raised its toll tariffs by 22.5% mainly due to the variation in the IPCA index, and in November 2022, Ecosul raised its toll tariffs by 23.57% mainly as result of inflation adjustments.
In July 2022, Eco101 submitted a formal declaration to the National Ground Transportation Agency (ANTT) about its intention to participate in the re-bidding process, which involves an amicable termination of the concession agreement.
In August 2022, Ecovias dos Imigrantes and Ecopistas signed a Collective TAM for the economic and financial rebalancing of concession agreements since the tariff adjustment of July 1, 2022 was not applied. The payments of August and October have already been received and the final payment is estimated for December 2022.
In September 2022, EcoRioMinas started toll collection at the Engenheiro Pierre Berman, Santa Guilhermina and Santo Aleixo toll plazas, which jointly represent approximately 34% of total toll revenue.
Excluding Ecocataratas, Ecovia Caminho do Mar, Ecovias do Cerrado and EcoRioMinas.
Excluding Ecocataratas, Ecovia Caminho do Mar, Ecovias do Cerrado and EcoRioMinas. Excluding Construction Revenue.
Excluding Construction Revenue.
Excluding Construction Revenue and Costs, Provision for Maintenance and reversal of the provision for the fine in the Civil Non-Prosecution Agreement (3Q21/9M21). Excluding Ecocataratas, Ecovia Caminho do Mar, Ecovias do Cerrado, EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia.
Excluding Construction Revenue and Costs, Provision for Maintenance and reversal of the provision for the fine in the Civil Non-Prosecution Agreement (3Q21/9M21).
Excluding inflation adjustment on the Leniency Agreement, Agreements with Former Executives and Civil Non-Prosecution Agreement and reversal of the provision for the fine in the Civil Non-Prosecution Agreement (3Q21/9M21).
Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA.
In September 2022, Ecovias dos Imigrantes signed Amendment n° 021/2022, which establishes the realization of a bike lane and footbridge between km 38 and km 42 of the Rodovia dos Imigrantes, that results in a term extension of 21 days, with the concession ending on February 11, 2034. This action will ensure greater road safety for cyclists who access the stretch bound for the coastal cities.
Loans and financing
In July 2022, BNDES and Banco da Amazônia approved the long-term credit facilities for Ecovias do Araguaia in the aggregate amount of R$4.2 billion. BNDES approved the issuance of incentivized debentures in the amount of R$600 million, at a cost of IPCA + 6.66% p.a., and financing of R$3.2 billion, at a cost of IPCA + 7.70%, with maturities in July and September 2051, respectively. Banco da Amazônia approved a financing of R$461 million, at a cost of IPCA + 2.51% p.a. with a maturity in July 2046.
In August 2022, EcoRodovias Concessões e Serviços issued debentures amounting to R$1,050 million for a term of 5 years at the cost of CDI + 1.60% p.a., and in September 2022, Ecovias do Cerrado issued debentures amounting to R$180 million for a one-year term at the cost of CDI + 1.15% p.a. The proceeds will be utilized for investments, debt refinancing and cash injection.
Events in 4Q22
Regulatory
In October 2022, Ecovias do Araguaia started full toll collection at all nine toll plazas on highways BR- 153/414/080/TO/GO. The toll tariffs incorporate an adjustment of 22.54%, due to the variation in the IPCA between May 2019 and August 2022.
In November 2022, a decision by the board of ARTESP was published in the state register Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo (DOESP) recognizing the contractual imbalance at Ecopistas caused by the increase in works for Extension of the Carvalho Pinto Highway on the Taubaté stretch. The net present value (NPV) recognized is R$52.9 million (base: July 2008) and the updated amount is R$476.9 million (base: July 2022). ARTESP will move forward with the process of defining the method of rebalancing and formalizing the respective Amendment.
Main Financial Indicators (R$ million)
3Q22
3Q21
Chg.
9M22
9M21
Chg.
Adjusted Net Revenue1
886.3
923.0
-4.0%
2,420.0
2,615.9
-7.5%
Adjusted EBITDA2
557.0
636.4
-12.5%
1,495.9
1,782.3
-16.1%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin2
62.8%
69.0%
-6.2 p.p.
61.8%
68.1%
-6.3 p.p.
Recurring Net Income3
120.9
95.9
26.1%
127.8
311.2
-58.9%
Capex4
918.6
892.8
2.9%
2,205.9
1,467.8
50.3%
Net Debt
9,372.0
7,325.2
27.9%
9,372.0
7,325.2
27.9%
Available Cash
2,611.1
3,444.5
-24.2%
2,611.1
3,444.5
-24.2%
Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA5 LTM6
4.6x
3.1x
1.5x
4.6x
3.1x
1.5x
Comparable financial indicators7
Comparable Net Revenue
838.0
709.3
18.1%
2,293.2
2,004.3
14.4%
Comparable EBITDA
563.0
474.6
18.6%
1,507.3
1,349.1
11.7%
Comparable EBITDA Margin
67.2%
66.9%
0.3 p.p.
65.7%
67.3%
-1.6 p.p.
Excluding Construction Revenue.
Excluding Construction Revenue and Costs, Provision for Maintenance and reversal of the provision for the fine in the Civil Non-Prosecution Agreement (3Q21/9M21).
Excluding inflation adjustment on the Leniency Agreement, Agreements with Former Executives and Civil Non-Prosecution Agreement and reversal of the provision for the fine in the Civil Non-Prosecution Agreement (3Q21/9M21)
Including R$357.5 million related to payment of the concession fee of Ecovias do Araguaia to the concession authority in 3Q21/9M21.
Excluding Construction Revenue and Costs and Provision for Maintenance. In 3Q22, excluding the provision for the fine in the Civil Non-Prosecution Agreement (4Q21).
LTM = last twelve months.
Excluding Ecocataratas, Ecovia Caminho do Mar, Ecovias do Cerrado, EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia.
3
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Consolidated Gross Revenue by Segment
GROSS REVENUE (R$ million)
3Q22
3Q21
Chg.
9M22
9M21
Chg.
Highway Concessions
873.4
946.5
-7.7%
2,404.3
2,670.9
-10.0%
Construction Revenue
786.3
339.4
131.6%
1,729.1
750.6
130.4%
Ecoporto Santos
169.7
131.3
29.3%
449.1
390.2
15.1%
Ecopátio Cubatão
8.8
4.9
79.9%
25.9
23.6
9.7%
Services
82.6
80.4
2.7%
248.9
241.1
3.2%
Eliminations
(80.6)
(78.5)
2.8%
(241.9)
(235.2)
2.8%
GROSS REVENUE
1,840.2
1,424.1
29.2%
4,615.5
3,841.3
20.2%
(-) Construction Revenue
(786.3)
(339.4)
131.6%
(1,729.1)
(750.6)
130.4%
ADJUSTED GROSS REVENUE
1,053.9
1,084.6
-2.8%
2,886.3
3,090.7
-6.6%
Adjusted gross revenue, excluding construction revenue, amounted to R$1,053.9 million in 3Q22 (-2.8%) and R$2,886.3 million in 9M22 (-6.6%). In 3Q22, the reduction was mainly due to the termination of the concession agreements at Ecocataratas and Ecovia Caminho do Mar in November 2021. Comparable gross revenue, excluding Ecocataratas, Ecovia Caminho do Mar, Ecovias do Cerrado and EcoRioMinas, increased 17.7% in 3Q22 and 13.5% in 9M22, due to the growth in vehicle traffic, toll adjustments and increase in gross revenue from operations at Ecoporto and Ecopátio.
Highway concessions: R$873.4 million in 3Q22 (-7.7%) and R$2,404.3 million in 9M22 (-10.0%). In 3Q22, the reduction was mainly due to the termination of the concession agreements at Ecocataratas and Ecovia Caminho do Mar in November 2021. Comparable gross revenue, excluding Ecocataratas, Ecovia Caminho do Mar, Ecovias do Cerrado and EcoRioMinas, increased 15.2% in 3Q22 and 13.2% in 9M22, due to the growth in vehicle traffic and toll adjustments.
Ecoporto Santos: R$169.7 million in 3Q22 (+29.3%) and R$449.1 million in 9M22 (+15.1%). In 3Q22, the increase is mainly due to the growth in warehousing operations driven by the resumption of trade.
Ecopátio Cubatão: R$8.8 million in 3Q22 (+79.9%) and R$25.9 million in 9M22 (+9.7%). In 3Q22, the variation is due to increased truck traffic.
Consolidated Operating Costs and Administrative Expenses
OPERATING COSTS AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (R$ million)
Personnel
Conservation and Maintenance
Third-Party Services
Insurance, Concession Fees and Leasing
Other
3Q22
3Q21
Chg.
9M22
9M21
Chg.
122.3
119.2
2.6%
364.7
339.7
7.4%
40.0
44.3
-9.7%
120.9
133.1
-9.1%
75.2
56.9
32.3%
220.8
176.0
25.4%
37.3
29.2
28.1%
103.3
87.2
18.5%
41.8
39.4
6.0%
111.2
104.6
6.4%
CASH COSTS
316.8
289.0
9.6%
920.9
840.5
9.6%
ADJUSTED CASH COSTS1
271.9
253.1
7.4%
805.1
709.2
13.5%
Construction Costs
786.3
339.4
131.6%
1,729.1
750.6
130.4%
Provision for Maintenance
32.1
31.5
1.9%
91.5
94.6
-3.3%
Depreciation and Amortization
145.0
181.3
-20.0%
417.0
512.0
-18.6%
OPERATING COSTS AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
1,280.1
841.3
52.2%
3,158.5
2,197.7
43.7%
1) Excluding costs and expenses at Ecocataratas, Ecovia Caminho do Mar, Ecovias do Cerrado, EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia.
Operating costs and administrative expenses totaled R$1,280.1 million in 3Q22 (+52.2%) and R$3,158.5 million in 9M22 (+43.7%), mainly due to the increase in Construction Costs (noncash effect).
4
Excluding Construction Costs, Provision for Maintenance, Depreciation and Amortization, cash costs came to R$316.8 million in 3Q22 (+9.6%) and R$920.9 million in 9M22 (+9.6%).
Adjusted cash costs, excluding the costs and expenses at Ecocataratas, Ecovia Caminho do Mar, Ecovias do Cerrado, EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia, totaled R$271.9 million in 3Q22 (+7.4%) and R$805.1 million in 9M22 (+13.5%). In 3Q22, the increase of 7.4% (+R$18.8 million), in line with inflation during the period, mainly results from the increase in Personnel expenses (+R$8.1 million), due to the provision for severance pay and salary adjustments and Third-Party Services (+R$8.0 million), due to variable transportation and temporary labor costs resulting from the growth in warehousing operations at Ecoporto.
Consolidated Operating Costs and Administrative Expenses by Segment
OPERATING COSTS AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
3Q22
3Q21
Chg.
9M22
9M21
Chg.
(R$ million)
Highway Concessions
253.5
243.0
4.3%
746.6
731.5
2.1%
Ecoporto Santos
66.9
51.1
31.0%
178.8
144.0
24.1%
Ecopátio Cubatão
4.4
4.4
0.2%
13.2
13.7
-3.7%
Services and Holding Company
68.6
65.2
5.2%
212.2
176.1
20.5%
Eliminations
(76.6)
(74.7)
2.5%
(229.8)
(224.7)
2.3%
CASH COSTS
316.8
289.0
9.6%
920.9
840.5
9.6%
ADJUSTED CASH COSTS
1
271.9
253.1
7.4%
805.1
709.2
13.5%
Construction Costs
786.3
339.4
131.6%
1,729.1
750.6
130.4%
Provision for Maintenance
32.1
31.5
1.9%
91.5
94.6
-3.3%
Depreciation and Amortization
145.0
181.3
-20.0%
417.0
512.0
-18.6%
OPERATING COSTS AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
1,280.1
841.3
52.2%
3,158.5
2,197.7
43.7%
1) Excluding costs and expenses at Ecocataratas, Ecovia Caminho do Mar, Ecovias do Cerrado, EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia.
Cash costs of highway concessions totaled R$253.5 million in 3Q22 (+4.3%) and R$746.6 million in 9M22 (+2.1%). Adjusted cash costs, excluding the costs and expenses at Ecocataratas, Ecovia Caminho do Mar, Ecovias do Cerrado, EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia, totaled R$201.9 million in 3Q22 (+5.6%) and R$610.5 million in 9M22 (+10.6%). In 3Q22, the 5.6% increase (+R$10.7 million) is mainly due to the growth in intercompany services provided by EcoRodovias Concessões e Serviços (+R$10.7 million). For more information, see page 20.
Cash costs of Ecoporto totaled R$66.9 million in 3Q22 (+31.0%) and R$178.8 million in 9M22 (+24.1%). In 3Q22, the increase is mainly due to higher expenses with Third-Party Services due to variable costs with transportation and temporary labor, related to the growth in warehousing operations and due to Personnel costs, due to the provision for severance pay.
Cash costs of Ecopátio Cubatão amounted to R$4.4 million in 3Q22 (+0.2%), which remained stable in comparison with the same period in 2021, and R$13.2 million in 9M22 (-3.7%).
Cash costs of the Services and Holding company totaled R$68.6 million in 3Q22 (+5.2%) and R$212.2 million in 9M22 (+20.5%). In 3Q22, the increase is mainly due to higher Personnel expenses resulting from salary adjustments. In 9M22, apart from higher Personnel expenses, Third-Party Services also increased due to expenses with technical consulting and advisory for auction-related studies in the first half of 2022.
5
