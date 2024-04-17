ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 04.149.454/0001-80

NIRE 35.300.181.948

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

ON APRIL 17, 2024

VOTING MAP

Deliberations of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting held on April 17, 2024.

Deliberation

Deliberation description - Annual Shareholders Meeting (AGM)

Vote

Number of

% of Total

Code

Deliberation

Shares

shares

Approve

501,134,139

71.97%

1

Examination and approval of the management report and accounts for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023.

Reject

0

0.00%

Abstain

11,619,726

1.67%

Examination and approval of the Company's Financial Statements, accompanied by the Report of the Independent Auditors and the

Approve

501,134,139

71.97%

2

Reject

0

0.00%

Opinion of the Fiscal Council, referring to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023.

Abstain

11,619,726

1.67%

Approve

512,753,865

73.64%

3

Approval of the capital budget for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2024, as per the Management Proposal.

Reject

0

0.00%

Abstain

0

0.00%

Examination and approval of the destination of the results of the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023, as per the Management

Approve

512,753,865

73.64%

4

Reject

0

0.00%

Proposal.

Abstain

0

0.00%

Approve

483,700,709

69.46%

5

Approval of the overall compensation of the Company's managers for the fiscal year of 2024, as per the Management Proposal.

Reject

29,053,156

4.17%

Abstain

0

0.00%

Deliberation

Deliberation description - Annual Shareholders Meeting (AGM)

Vote

Number of

% of Total

Code

Deliberation

Shares

shares

The installation and appointment of members to the Company's Fiscal Council in a majority vote, as per the Management Proposal.

Approve

361,465,340

51.91%

Bundle

Effective Members

1. SÉRGIO TUFFY SAYEG; and

6

2.

PAULO SERGIO ALDRIGHI.

Reject

16,551,723

2.38%

Alternate Members

1.

EDUARDO GEORGES CHEHAB; and

2.

JOSÉ DIMAS GURGEL.

Abstain

134,736,802

19.35%

Appointment of all names that composes the bundle - Fiscal Council

[shareholder can only fill this field if item 6 is left in blank]

Separate appointment of a member of the Fiscal Council by minority shareholders holding voting shares, as per the Management

Approve

134,736,802

19.35%

Proposal:

7

Effective Member

Reject

0

0.00%

1.

JOSÉ BOEING.

Alternate Member

Abstain

378,017,063

54.29%

2.

JOÃO ALBERTO GOMES BERNACCHIO.

Approve

512,615,765

73.62%

8

Set the overall compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council for the fiscal year of 2024, as per the Management Proposal.

Reject

138,100

0.02%

Abstain

0

0.00%

São Paulo, April 17, 2024

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A.

+55 11 3787-2612/2674/2686

invest@ecorodovias.com.br

http://www.ecorodovias.com.br/ri

