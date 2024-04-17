The installation and appointment of members to the Company's Fiscal Council in a majority vote, as per the Management Proposal.
Approve
361,465,340
51.91%
Bundle
Effective Members
1. SÉRGIO TUFFY SAYEG; and
6
2.
PAULO SERGIO ALDRIGHI.
Reject
16,551,723
2.38%
Alternate Members
1.
EDUARDO GEORGES CHEHAB; and
2.
JOSÉ DIMAS GURGEL.
Abstain
134,736,802
19.35%
Appointment of all names that composes the bundle - Fiscal Council
[shareholder can only fill this field if item 6 is left in blank]
Separate appointment of a member of the Fiscal Council by minority shareholders holding voting shares, as per the Management
Approve
134,736,802
19.35%
Proposal:
7
Effective Member
Reject
0
0.00%
1.
JOSÉ BOEING.
Alternate Member
Abstain
378,017,063
54.29%
2.
JOÃO ALBERTO GOMES BERNACCHIO.
Approve
512,615,765
73.62%
8
Set the overall compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council for the fiscal year of 2024, as per the Management Proposal.
Reject
138,100
0.02%
Abstain
0
0.00%
São Paulo, April 17, 2024
EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A.
+55 11 3787-2612/2674/2686
invest@ecorodovias.com.br
http://www.ecorodovias.com.br/ri
