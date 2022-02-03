Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Material Fact - Removal of the Company's Chief Executive Officer

MATERIAL FACT

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "Ecorodovias"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market that, on this date, Mr. Gianfranco Catrini, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, was removed from office in all positions in the Company and its subsidiaries, with effect as of today.

Mr. Marcello Guidotti, was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company on an interim basis, and will accumulate this position to its current positions. The appointed officer will have a unified term of office until April 29, 2023 or until the election of the new officers.

São Paulo, February 3, 2022.

