  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECOR3   BRECORACNOR8

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.

(ECOR3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Material Fact - Removal of the Company's Chief Executive Officer

02/03/2022 | 05:05pm EST
MATERIAL FACT

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "Ecorodovias"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market that, on this date, Mr. Gianfranco Catrini, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, was removed from office in all positions in the Company and its subsidiaries, with effect as of today.

Mr. Marcello Guidotti, was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company on an interim basis, and will accumulate this position to its current positions. The appointed officer will have a unified term of office until April 29, 2023 or until the election of the new officers.

São Paulo, February 3, 2022.

Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A.

+55 11 3787 2683/2612/2674 invest@ecorodovias.com.br http://www.ecorodovias.com.br/ri

Disclaimer

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 22:04:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
