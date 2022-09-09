Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECOR3   BRECORACNOR8

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.

(ECOR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  21:07 09/09/2022 BST
6.120 BRL   +3.38%
09/09ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S A : Material Fact - Shareholders Agreement among Primav Infraestrutura S/A and Individual Shareholders
PU
09/08ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S A : Notice to the Market - Declaration of Disposal of Relevant Equity Interest
PU
09/08ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S A : Notice to the Market - Operational Performance
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Material Fact - Shareholders Agreement among Primav Infraestrutura S/A and Individual Shareholders

09/09/2022 | 11:30pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MATERIAL FACT

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME): 04.149.454/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company"), in compliance with Resolution 44 of August 23, 2021, of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("CVM") hereby announces that, in addition to the notice to the market disclosed yesterday, the Company received today the Shareholders' Agreement signed between PRIMAV INFRAESTRUTURA S/A and other four individual shareholders ("Shareholders") as a result of the corporate restructuring, to be filed at the headquarters of the Company, pursuant to article 118 of Federal Law 6,404/76. The execution of said shareholders' agreement does not change the current management structure of the Company and, since the Shareholders do not exercise control over the Company, does not represent any change in its direct or indirect shareholding control.

Said agreement is available on the Company's Investor Relations website (Portuguese only).

The Company reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly held company and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with the applicable laws in force.

São Paulo, September 09, 2022

Marcello Guidotti

CEO and Investor Relations Officer 55 (11) 3787 2612/2674/2683/2686

invest@ecorodovias.com.br

http://www.ecorodovias.com.br/ri

Disclaimer

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 22:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.
09/09ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Material Fact - Shareholders Agreement among Primav..
PU
09/08ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Notice to the Market - Declaration of Disposal of R..
PU
09/08ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Notice to the Market - Operational Performance
PU
09/05ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Notice to the Market - Resignation of Member of the..
PU
09/02ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : 2021 Integrated Report
PU
08/19ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Notice to the Market - Signing of the EcoRioMinas C..
PU
08/18ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Notice to the Market - Collective TAM - Financial r..
PU
08/05ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Notice to the Market - Operational Performance
PU
07/29TRANSCRIPT : EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2..
CI
07/29ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Half-year results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 308 M 641 M 554 M
Net income 2022 177 M 34,3 M 29,6 M
Net Debt 2022 9 292 M 1 802 M 1 556 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,9x
Yield 2022 0,50%
Capitalization 4 257 M 826 M 713 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,10x
EV / Sales 2023 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 4 692
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 6,12 BRL
Average target price 11,14 BRL
Spread / Average Target 82,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcello Guidotti Chief Financial Officer & Director
Marco Antônio Cassou Chairman
Ricardo Bisordi de Oliveira Lima Independent Director
César Beltrão de Almeida Director
Beniamino Gavio Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.-19.13%788
TRANSURBAN GROUP0.22%28 739
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.5.48%7 255
GRUPO CCR S.A.20.10%5 456
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED15.75%5 184
SHANDONG HI-SPEED COMPANY LIMITED8.33%3 837