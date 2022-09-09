Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Material Fact - Shareholders Agreement among Primav Infraestrutura S/A and Individual Shareholders

MATERIAL FACT

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME): 04.149.454/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company"), in compliance with Resolution 44 of August 23, 2021, of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("CVM") hereby announces that, in addition to the notice to the market disclosed yesterday, the Company received today the Shareholders' Agreement signed between PRIMAV INFRAESTRUTURA S/A and other four individual shareholders ("Shareholders") as a result of the corporate restructuring, to be filed at the headquarters of the Company, pursuant to article 118 of Federal Law 6,404/76. The execution of said shareholders' agreement does not change the current management structure of the Company and, since the Shareholders do not exercise control over the Company, does not represent any change in its direct or indirect shareholding control.

Said agreement is available on the Company's Investor Relations website (Portuguese only).

The Company reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly held company and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with the applicable laws in force.

São Paulo, September 09, 2022

Marcello Guidotti

CEO and Investor Relations Officer 55 (11) 3787 2612/2674/2683/2686

invest@ecorodovias.com.br

http://www.ecorodovias.com.br/ri