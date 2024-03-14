101 (Manilha), in Itaboraí (RJ), and the junction with BR- 116

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company"), in accordance with CVM Resolution 80, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market the following transaction between related parties:

Main works include 283 km of widening (93% of the widening works of the Concessionaire), 255 km of additional lanes (100% of the additional lanes), 68 km of frontage roads (80% of frontage roads), accesses to Linha Vermelha and Avenida Brasil, in addition to grade-separated intersections, turnarounds and roundabouts . Main Terms and Conditions Duration: 7 years from the signing date on March 8, 2024. Construction delivery deadlines: 6 years from the first service order estimated for May 2, 2024. Total agreement value: five billion, two hundred ninety- eight million, eight hundred twenty-one thousand, three hundred eighty-four reais and fifty-seven centavos (R$5,298,821,384.57), reference date on March 1, 2022. Unit prices will be adjusted every 12 months by the DNIT/FGV adjustment indices.

The Agreement has a clause for sharing the risks and opportunities of the works under the following terms: (i) amounts saved in the execution of the works will be shared equally between the Principal and Contractor; (ii) if there is an increase of up to 10% in relation to the amount for executing the works for reasons not attributable to the Contractor, the Principal will be obligated to pay only 50% of the price increase to the Contractor; and (iii) if the increase is higher than 10% in relation of the amount for executing the works for reasons not attributable to the Contractor, then the provision in item "ii" will apply for the excess up to 10% and, for the amount exceeding 10%, the Principal will pay only the unit prices demonstrably executed by Contractor, net of profit.

The Agreement has a Commission to Deal with Divergences and

Prevent Disputes (" Commission").

The Commission will be created and fully operational within two months, starting the signature of the Agreement.

The duties of the Commission are: (a) monitoring the execution of the Agreement; (b) analyzing possible technical and/or economic-financial or other divergences that may arise between the Parties and that may result in material amendments to contractual terms and conditions; (c) giving decisions and recommendations about the matters object of divergences; and

providing subsidies to support the Parties to solve divergences through consensual solutions, preventing disputes .

The Commission will be composed of: (a) two members selected in mutual agreement by the Parties; and (b) one member selected in mutual agreement by the members selected by the Parties, who will be the Chairperson. The three members of the Commission will be external to the Parties and will be independent and neutral.

An external legal consulting firm, selected in mutual agreement by the Parties, will provide support to the Commission, with the duties of: (a) acting as secretary of the Commission's meetings;