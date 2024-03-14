NOTICE ON RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTIONS

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer (CNPJ/MF) ID 04.149.454/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company"), in accordance with CVM Resolution 80, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market the following transaction between related parties:

Name of related parties and

-

EcoRioMinas

Concessionária

de

Rodovias

S.A.

relations with company

("EcoRioMinas"

or

"Principal"): Indirect

Subsidiary

of the

Company;

- SPE ICCR Rio Minas S.A. ("Contractor"), in which Itinera

Construções Ltda. (" Itinera") holds a 50.1% interest in the

capital stock

and

Crasa Infraestrutura S.A. ("Crasa

Infraestrutura") holds a 49.9% interest in capital stock;

Itinera is indirectly controlled by ASTM, which is the indirect

controlling shareholder of the Company, with 51.9% interest in

the capital stock of the Company;

Crasa Infraestrutura is indirectly controlled by Cesar Beltrão de

Almeida, Denise Beltrão de Almeida Cassou, Marcelo Beltrão de

Almeida, Maria Fernanda Beltrão de Almeida (" Cesar", "Denise",

"Marcelo" and " Maria Fernanda," jointly referred to as "Non-

controlling Shareholders"). Non-controlling Shareholders jointly

hold 16.2% of direct and indirect interest in the Company's

capital stock;

Principal and Contractor will be referred to jointly as " Parties".

Object of the Agreement

The

purpose

of

the Construction

Service Agreement

("Agreement") is the execution of public service concession

works regarding expansion, operation, maintenance and

investments required to operate the highway system RIO -

VALADARES, in the stretches described below:

• BR-116/RJ Highway - Stretch between the junction with BR-

101/RJ (Trevo das Margaridas), in the city of Rio de Janeiro

(RJ), and the junction with BR-465, in Seropédica (RJ);

• BR-116/RJ Highway - Stretch between the junction with BR-

393, in the district of Jamapará (RJ), and the junction with BR-

040(A)/493(B)/RJ -109, in Duque de Caxias (RJ);

• BR- 116/MG Highway - Stretch between the junction with BR-

381/451, in Governador Valadares (MG), and the Minas

Gerais/Rio de Janeiro border;

• BR-493/RJ Highway - Stretch between the junction with BR-

101 (Manilha), in Itaboraí (RJ), and the junction with BR- 116

(Santa Guilhermina), in Magé (RJ);

• BR-493/RJ Highway - Stretch between the junction with BR-

040/116(B), in Duque de Caxias (RJ) and Porto de Itaguaí (RJ);

and

• BR-465/RJ Highway - Stretch between the junction with BR-

116/RJ and

the junction with BR-101/RJ .

Main works include 283 km of widening (93% of the widening

works of the Concessionaire), 255 km of additional lanes (100%

of the additional lanes), 68 km of frontage roads (80% of

frontage roads), accesses to Linha Vermelha and Avenida

Brasil, in addition to grade-separated intersections, turnarounds

and roundabouts .

Main Terms and Conditions

Duration: 7 years from the signing date on March 8, 2024.

Construction delivery deadlines: 6 years from the first service

order estimated for May 2, 2024.

Total agreement value:

five billion, two hundred ninety- eight

million, eight hundred twenty-one thousand, three hundred

eighty-four

reais

and

fifty-seven

centavos

(R$5,298,821,384.57), reference date on March 1, 2022. Unit

prices will be adjusted every 12 months by the DNIT/FGV

adjustment indices.

The Agreement has a clause for sharing the risks and opportunities of the works under the following terms: (i) amounts saved in the execution of the works will be shared equally between the Principal and Contractor; (ii) if there is an increase of up to 10% in relation to the amount for executing the works for reasons not attributable to the Contractor, the Principal will be obligated to pay only 50% of the price increase to the Contractor; and (iii) if the increase is higher than 10% in relation of the amount for executing the works for reasons not attributable to the Contractor, then the provision in item "ii" will apply for the excess up to 10% and, for the amount exceeding 10%, the Principal will pay only the unit prices demonstrably executed by Contractor, net of profit.

The Agreement has a Commission to Deal with Divergences and

Prevent Disputes (" Commission").

The Commission will be created and fully operational within two months, starting the signature of the Agreement.

The duties of the Commission are: (a) monitoring the execution of the Agreement; (b) analyzing possible technical and/or economic-financial or other divergences that may arise between the Parties and that may result in material amendments to contractual terms and conditions; (c) giving decisions and recommendations about the matters object of divergences; and

  1. providing subsidies to support the Parties to solve divergences through consensual solutions, preventing disputes .

The Commission will be composed of: (a) two members selected in mutual agreement by the Parties; and (b) one member selected in mutual agreement by the members selected by the Parties, who will be the Chairperson. The three members of the Commission will be external to the Parties and will be independent and neutral.

An external legal consulting firm, selected in mutual agreement by the Parties, will provide support to the Commission, with the duties of: (a) acting as secretary of the Commission's meetings;

  1. preparing minutes and documents; (c) providing advisory in legal and/or contractual matters that may arise; and (d)

suppor ting the organization of Commission's activities, ensuring

compliance with applicable rules.

As a rule, the decisions given by the Commission will have

binding effect on the Parties, except for possible suspension or

revocation by an arbitration or legal court. The Commission may

also give non-binding recommendations, upon request of the

Parties or on Commission's initiative, if it considers appropriate

under the facts of the case. Nonetheless, the same matter may

subsequently become object of a Commission's biding decision

if the recommendation is not sufficient to solve the matter .

The Agreement will also have an Arbitration Clause, which

establishes that conflicts related to the Agreement will be

decided exclusively through arbitration, in accordance with the

Chamber of Commerce Brazil-Canada - CCBC ("Chamber") in

effect on the date the arbitration request is submitted. This

Chamber will conduct the arbitration process.

Reasons

why

the

Company's

Management considers that the transaction was made at an

management

considers

the

arm's length basis, because (i) the rules established in the

transaction was made at an arm's

Policy on Related- Party Transactions, as available on the

length

basis

or

establishes

Company's Investor Relations website, were followed; and (ii)

adequate compensation

the contractual conditions are in accordance with market

practices (e.g., general clauses usually adopted in agreements

signed by the Company for the type of contract and nature of the

obligations) .

Information

on

possible

The Company informs that the Agreement was submitted to and

participation by the counterparty,

approved by the directors of the Company, with abstentions by

its partners or managers in the

the directors Marco Antônio Cassou, Stefano Mion, Beniamino

Company's

decision-making

Gavio, Umberto Tosoni, Alberto Gargioni, Stefano Mario

process regarding the transaction

Giuseppe Viviano and Eros Gradowski Junior.

or in negotiations relating to the

transaction as representatives of

Subsequently, the Agreement was discussed and approved at a

the Company,

describing

such

meeting of the Board of Directors of EcoRioMinas.

participation

São Paulo, March 13, 2024

Marcello Guidotti

CEO and Investor Relations Officer 55 (11) 3787 2612 / 2674 / 2681 invest@ecorodovias .com .brhttps://ri.ecorodovias.com .br/

