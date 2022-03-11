Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Notice to Shareholders - Change in publication newspapers

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME): 04.149.454/0001-80

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company") considering the entry into force of Law No. 13,818 of April 24, 2019, which amended the wording of article 289 of Law No. 6,404 of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporation Law"), and in line with the guidelines contained in Circular/Annual Letter 2022 issued on February 14, 2022 by the Superintendence of Company Relations ("SEP") of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's mandatory corporate publications will no longer be published in the newspaper "Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo" ("DOESP"), and will now only be published in the large circulation newspaper "Valor Econômico", with simultaneous distribution on the Internet page of the same newspaper, pursuant to the Brazilian Corporation Law.

São Paulo, March 11th, 2022

Marcello Guidotti

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

+55 (11) 3787 2683/2612/2674/2681

invest@ecorodovias.com.br

http://www.ecorodovias.com.br/ri