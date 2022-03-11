Log in
    ECOR3   BRECORACNOR8

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.

(ECOR3)
Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Notice to Shareholders - Change in publication newspapers

03/11/2022 | 05:44pm EST
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME): 04.149.454/0001-80

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company") considering the entry into force of Law No. 13,818 of April 24, 2019, which amended the wording of article 289 of Law No. 6,404 of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporation Law"), and in line with the guidelines contained in Circular/Annual Letter 2022 issued on February 14, 2022 by the Superintendence of Company Relations ("SEP") of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's mandatory corporate publications will no longer be published in the newspaper "Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo" ("DOESP"), and will now only be published in the large circulation newspaper "Valor Econômico", with simultaneous distribution on the Internet page of the same newspaper, pursuant to the Brazilian Corporation Law.

São Paulo, March 11th, 2022

Marcello Guidotti

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

+55 (11) 3787 2683/2612/2674/2681

invest@ecorodovias.com.br

http://www.ecorodovias.com.br/ri

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 22:42:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 803 M 754 M 754 M
Net income 2021 381 M 75,5 M 75,5 M
Net Debt 2021 7 501 M 1 487 M 1 487 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 0,30%
Capitalization 4 605 M 913 M 913 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,18x
EV / Sales 2022 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 4 847
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.
Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 6,62 BRL
Average target price 12,85 BRL
Spread / Average Target 94,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcello Guidotti Chief Financial Officer & Director
Marco Antônio Cassou Chairman
Ricardo Bisordi de Oliveira Lima Independent Director
César Beltrão de Almeida Director
Beniamino Gavio Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.-9.56%911
TRANSURBAN GROUP-7.31%28 925
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.13%7 476
YUEXIU TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED12.77%6 537
GRUPO CCR S.A.4.49%4 867
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED-4.77%4 647