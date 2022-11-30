Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Notice to Shareholders - Dividend Payment

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME): 04.149.454/0001-80

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company"or "EcoRodovias") hereby informs its shareholders and the market that at a meeting held on November 30, 2022, the Board of Directors approved the payment of dividends related to fiscal year 2021, net of the accumulated deficit balance up to fiscal year 2020, in the amount of R$5,277,808.52 (five million, two hundred seventy-seven thousand, eight hundred eight reais and fifty-two centavos), corresponding to R$0.00758718728 per common share of the paid-up capital, except for treasury shares, as declared at the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of the Company held on April 27, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.

Holders of shares at the end of December 5, 2022, will be entitled to dividends, and as from December 6, 2022, the shares will be traded ex-dividends.

Dividends will be paid as from December 14, 2022, in accordance with the following instructions:

For shares held in custody by the Share Depository Center of the B3, the amounts will be paid to the latter, which will transfer the amounts to shareholders through its custodian institutions; Other shareholders will have their dividends credited to the checking account whose details are registered with Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., the Company's transfer agent; Shareholders who have not communicated their bank data to the Company or who do not have a checking account in a financial institution should visit any branch of Banco Itaú with an identification document, proof of bank data and proof of address. If you have any doubt, contact the Shareholder Services Center.

Shareholder Services CenterItaú Corretora de Valores S.A.

Email: preatendimentoescritural@itau-unibanco.com.brTelephones (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on business days):

+55 3003 9285 (state capitals and metropolitan regions)

+55 0800 7209285 (other locations)

São Paulo, November 30, 2022

Marcello Guidotti

CEO and Investor Relations Officer

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A. 55 (11) 3787-2683/2612/2674/2686invest@ecorodovias.com.br http://www.ecorodovias.com.br/ri