Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECOR3   BRECORACNOR8

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.

(ECOR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-30 pm EST
4.360 BRL   +0.23%
05:34pEcorodovias Infraestrutura E Logistica S A : Notice to Shareholders - Dividend Payment
PU
11/22Ecorodovias Infraestrutura E Logistica S A : Company's Presentation
PU
11/11Ecorodovias Infraestrutura E Logistica S A : Distance Voting Ballot - EGM 12/16/2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Notice to Shareholders - Dividend Payment

11/30/2022 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME): 04.149.454/0001-80

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company"or "EcoRodovias") hereby informs its shareholders and the market that at a meeting held on November 30, 2022, the Board of Directors approved the payment of dividends related to fiscal year 2021, net of the accumulated deficit balance up to fiscal year 2020, in the amount of R$5,277,808.52 (five million, two hundred seventy-seven thousand, eight hundred eight reais and fifty-two centavos), corresponding to R$0.00758718728 per common share of the paid-up capital, except for treasury shares, as declared at the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of the Company held on April 27, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.

Holders of shares at the end of December 5, 2022, will be entitled to dividends, and as from December 6, 2022, the shares will be traded ex-dividends.

Dividends will be paid as from December 14, 2022, in accordance with the following instructions:

  1. For shares held in custody by the Share Depository Center of the B3, the amounts will be paid to the latter, which will transfer the amounts to shareholders through its custodian institutions;
  2. Other shareholders will have their dividends credited to the checking account whose details are registered with Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., the Company's transfer agent;
  3. Shareholders who have not communicated their bank data to the Company or who do not have a checking account in a financial institution should visit any branch of Banco Itaú with an identification document, proof of bank data and proof of address. If you have any doubt, contact the Shareholder Services Center.

Shareholder Services CenterItaú Corretora de Valores S.A.

Email: preatendimentoescritural@itau-unibanco.com.brTelephones (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on business days):

+55 3003 9285 (state capitals and metropolitan regions)

+55 0800 7209285 (other locations)

São Paulo, November 30, 2022

Marcello Guidotti

CEO and Investor Relations Officer

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A. 55 (11) 3787-2683/2612/2674/2686invest@ecorodovias.com.br http://www.ecorodovias.com.br/ri

Disclaimer

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 22:33:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.
05:34pEcorodovias Infraestrutura E Logisti : Notice to Shareholders - Dividend Payment
PU
11/22Ecorodovias Infraestrutura E Logisti : Company's Presentation
PU
11/11Ecorodovias Infraestrutura E Logisti : Distance Voting Ballot - EGM 12/16/2022
PU
11/08Ecorodovias Infraestrutura E Logisti : Notice to the Market - Operational Performance
PU
11/08Transcript : EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Ca..
CI
11/08Ecorodovias Infraestrutura E Logisti : 3Q22 Results Presentation
PU
11/07Ecorodovias Infraestrutura E Logisti : Earnings Release 3Q22
PU
11/07EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quar..
CI
10/07Ecorodovias Infraestrutura E Logisti : Notice to the Market - Operational Performance
PU
10/03Ecorodovias Infraestrutura E Logisti : Notice to the Market - Start of toll collection by ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 400 M 647 M 647 M
Net income 2022 173 M 32,9 M 32,9 M
Net Debt 2022 9 557 M 1 819 M 1 819 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 1,51%
Capitalization 3 026 M 576 M 576 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,70x
EV / Sales 2023 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 4 692
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 4,29 BRL
Average target price 9,55 BRL
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcello Guidotti Chief Financial Officer & Director
Marco Antônio Cassou Chairman
Ricardo Bisordi de Oliveira Lima Independent Director
César Beltrão de Almeida Director
Beniamino Gavio Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.-40.71%572
TRANSURBAN GROUP2.68%29 186
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.2.48%6 870
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED4.18%6 842
GRUPO CCR S.A.1.64%4 490
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO10.65%4 007