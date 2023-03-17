Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Notice to Shareholders - Nomination of candidates for the Board of Directors and Fiscal Council

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company"), in compliance with Article 7, II, of CVM Resolution No. 81, of March 29, 2022, as amended, as well as the guidelines contained in the Circular/Year- 2023-CVM/SEP (Ofício Circular/Anual-2023-CVM/SEP), informs its shareholders and the market in general that the minority shareholders: (i) Primav Infraestrutura S/A; (ii) Cesar Beltrão De Almeida; (iii) Denise Beltrão de Almeida Cassou; (iv) Marcelo Beltrão de Almeida; and (v) Maria Fernanda Beltrão de Almeida (together the "Minority Shareholders - Shareholders' Agreement"), formalized the request for a separate vote in the election of members of the Company´s Board of Directors, pursuant to article 141, §4 of Law No. 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporate Law"), which will be subject to resolution at the Company's Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on April 19, 2023 ("AGM"), and appointed Mr. Eros Gradowski Junior and Mr. Jorge Luiz Mazeto for the positions of effective and alternate members, respectively, of the Company's Board of Directors. The Minority Shareholders - Shareholders' Agreement also formalized the request for installation of the Fiscal Council, pursuant to article 161, §4º, of the Brazilian Corporate Law, and appointed Mr. José Boeing and Mr. João Alberto Gomes Bernacchio for the positions of effective and alternate members, respectively, of the Company's Fiscal Council.

All information about Mr. Eros Gradowski Junior, Mr. Jorge Luiz Mazeto, Mr. José Boeing and Mr. João Alberto Gomes Bernacchio, required by CVM Resolution No. 81, dated March 29, 2022, and regarding the items 7.3 to 7.6 of the Company´s Reference Form, are available in Exhibit V of the AGM´s Management Proposal.

Pursuant to Article 22 of the Company's Bylaws, the Company's Fiscal Council does not operate on a permanent basis. Thus, in compliance with article 161, §2, of the Brazilian Corporate Law, and article 4 of CVM Resolution No. 70, dated March 22, 2022, it will be installed at the request of shareholders representing at least two percent (2%) of the voting shares (common shares issued by the Company), which is the case of the Minority Shareholders - Shareholders' Agreement.

São Paulo, March 17, 2023

Marcello Guidotti

CEO and Investor Relations Officer +55 (11) 3787 2612/2674/2683/2686 invest@ecorodovias.com.br http://www.ecorodovias.com.br/ri