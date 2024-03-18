NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company"), in compliance with article 7, II, of CVM Resolution No. 81, of March 29, 2022, as amended ("CVM Resolution No. 81"), as well as the guidelines contained in the Circular/Year-2024-CVM-SEP (Ofício Circular/Anual-2024-CVM/SEP), informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on March 12, 2024, the minority shareholders:

Primav Infraestrutura S/A; (ii) Cesar Beltrão de Almeida; (iii) Denise Beltrão de Almeida Cassou; (iv) Marcelo Beltrão de Almeida; and (v) Maria Fernanda Beltrão de Almeida (together the " Minority Shareholders - Shareholder's Agreement "), prior to the Company's Annual General Meeting, scheduled to be held on April 17, 2024 (" AGM "), formalized the request for installation of the Fiscal Council for the current fiscal year, pursuant to article 161, §4 th paragraph, of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended (" Brazilian Corporate Law "), and also appointed Mr. José Boeing and Mr. João Alberto Gomes Bernacchio for, respectively, the positions of effective and alternate members of the Company's Fiscal Council, requesting the inclusion of the candidates on the Distance Voting Ballot to be disclosed in the context of the AGM.

All information about Mr. José Boeing and Mr. João Alberto Gomes Bernacchio, required by CVM Resolution No. 81, and regarding the items 7.3 to 7.6 of the Company´s Reference Form, are available as an exhibit to the AGM's Management Proposal.

Pursuant to Article 22 of the Company's Bylaws, the Company's Fiscal Council does not operate on a permanent basis. Thus, in compliance with article 161, §2nd paragraph of the Brazilian Corporate Law, and article 4 of CVM Resolution No. 70, of March 22, 2022, it will be installed at the request of shareholders representing, at least, 2% (two per cent) of the voting shares (common shares issued by the Company), which is the case of the Minority Shareholders - Shareholder's Agreement.

São Paulo, March 18, 2024

Marcello Guidotti

Marcello Guidotti

CEO and Investor Relations Officer