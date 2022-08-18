Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Notice to the Market - Collective TAM - Financial rebalancing of the Ecovias dos Imigrantes and Ecopistas Concession Contracts

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ECORODOVIAS CONCESSÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A. Publicly Held Company Publicly Held Company Corporate Tax ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80 Corporate Tax ID (CNPJ/MF): 08.873.873/0001-10 CONCESSIONÁRIA ECOVIAS DOS IMIGRANTES S.A. CONCESSIONÁRIA DAS RODOVIAS AYRTON Publicly Held Company SENNA E CARVALHO PINTO S.A. - ECOPISTAS Corporate Tax ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.509.491/0001-26 Publicly Held Company Corporate Tax ID (CNPJ/MF): 10.841.050/0001-55

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "EcoRodovias"), its direct subsidiary ECORODOVIAS CONCESSÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A. ("ECS") and its indirect subsidiaries CONCESSIONÁRIA ECOVIAS DOS IMIGRANTES S.A. ("Ecovias dos Imigrantes") and

CONCESSIONÁRIA DAS RODOVIAS AYRTON SENNA E CARVALHO PINTO S.A. - ECOPISTAS ("Ecopistas", with Ecovias dos Imigrantes jointly referred to as "Concessionaries"), in connection with Notice to the Market disclosed on July 1, 2022, hereby inform their shareholders and the market that, on August 17, 2022, the Concessionaires entered into the Collective Amendment number 02/2022 ("Collective TAM") with the São Paulo State Government, represented by the São Paulo State Logistics and Transport Department ("Granting Authority"), and the São Paulo State Public Transport Regulatory Agency (Artesp), as intervening consenting party.

The purpose of the Collective TAM is to govern the financial rebalancing of Concessionaires' Concession Contracts in view of the decision to not apply the 11.7% adjustment in toll tariffs planned to initiate on July 1, 2022. The rebalancing will occur through payments to be made every two months by the Granting Authority to Concessionaires on the last business day of (i) August, (ii) October and (iii) December 2022, related to the revenue amount not collected in the following periods: (i) July 1 to August 15; (ii) August 16 to October 15; and (iii) October 16 to December 15, 2022. The Collective TAM also establishes that 11.7% adjustment in toll tariffs will be applied by December 16, 2022.

São Paulo, August 18, 2022