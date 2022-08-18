Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECOR3   BRECORACNOR8

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.

(ECOR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-08-18 pm EDT
6.440 BRL    0.00%
05:24pECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S A : Notice to the Market - Collective TAM - Financial rebalancing of the Ecovias dos Imigrantes and Ecopistas Concession Contracts
PU
08/05ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S A : Notice to the Market - Operational Performance
PU
07/29TRANSCRIPT : EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Notice to the Market - Collective TAM - Financial rebalancing of the Ecovias dos Imigrantes and Ecopistas Concession Contracts

08/18/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

ECORODOVIAS CONCESSÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Tax ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80

Corporate Tax ID (CNPJ/MF): 08.873.873/0001-10

CONCESSIONÁRIA ECOVIAS DOS IMIGRANTES S.A.

CONCESSIONÁRIA DAS RODOVIAS AYRTON

Publicly Held Company

SENNA E CARVALHO PINTO S.A. - ECOPISTAS

Corporate Tax ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.509.491/0001-26

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Tax ID (CNPJ/MF): 10.841.050/0001-55

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "EcoRodovias"), its direct subsidiary ECORODOVIAS CONCESSÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A. ("ECS") and its indirect subsidiaries CONCESSIONÁRIA ECOVIAS DOS IMIGRANTES S.A. ("Ecovias dos Imigrantes") and

CONCESSIONÁRIA DAS RODOVIAS AYRTON SENNA E CARVALHO PINTO S.A. - ECOPISTAS ("Ecopistas", with Ecovias dos Imigrantes jointly referred to as "Concessionaries"), in connection with Notice to the Market disclosed on July 1, 2022, hereby inform their shareholders and the market that, on August 17, 2022, the Concessionaires entered into the Collective Amendment number 02/2022 ("Collective TAM") with the São Paulo State Government, represented by the São Paulo State Logistics and Transport Department ("Granting Authority"), and the São Paulo State Public Transport Regulatory Agency (Artesp), as intervening consenting party.

The purpose of the Collective TAM is to govern the financial rebalancing of Concessionaires' Concession Contracts in view of the decision to not apply the 11.7% adjustment in toll tariffs planned to initiate on July 1, 2022. The rebalancing will occur through payments to be made every two months by the Granting Authority to Concessionaires on the last business day of (i) August, (ii) October and (iii) December 2022, related to the revenue amount not collected in the following periods: (i) July 1 to August 15; (ii) August 16 to October 15; and (iii) October 16 to December 15, 2022. The Collective TAM also establishes that 11.7% adjustment in toll tariffs will be applied by December 16, 2022.

São Paulo, August 18, 2022

Marcello Guidotti

CEO and Investor Relations Officer

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A.

+55 (11) 3787 2683/2612/2674/2686

invest@ecorodovias.com.br

http://www.ecorodovias.com.br/ri

Ronald Dennis Marangon

Investor Relations Officer

Concessionária Ecovias dos Imigrantes S.A.

Hugo Rafael Mitz

Investor Relations Officer

EcoRodovias Concessões e Serviços S.A.

Luciano Louzane Investor Relations Officer

Concessionária das Rodovias Ayrton Senna e Carvalho

Pinto S.A. - Ecopistas

Disclaimer

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 21:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.
05:24pECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Notice to the Market - Collective TAM - Financial r..
PU
08/05ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Notice to the Market - Operational Performance
PU
07/29TRANSCRIPT : EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2..
CI
07/29EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Qua..
CI
07/29ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Press Release
CO
07/29ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Half-year results
CO
07/29EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Qua..
CI
07/28ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Notice to the Market - Definition of the organizati..
PU
07/15ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Material Fact - Statement regarding the intention t..
PU
06/30ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Notice to the Market - 1st Amendment to the Agreeme..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 516 M 679 M 679 M
Net income 2022 205 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
Net Debt 2022 8 817 M 1 703 M 1 703 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
Yield 2022 0,71%
Capitalization 4 480 M 865 M 865 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,78x
EV / Sales 2023 3,51x
Nbr of Employees 4 692
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 6,44 BRL
Average target price 11,72 BRL
Spread / Average Target 81,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcello Guidotti Chief Financial Officer & Director
Marco Antônio Cassou Chairman
Ricardo Bisordi de Oliveira Lima Independent Director
César Beltrão de Almeida Director
Beniamino Gavio Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.-12.02%868
TRANSURBAN GROUP6.08%31 140
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-4.30%6 751
GRUPO CCR S.A.22.95%5 578
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED16.19%5 334
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO5.92%3 810