NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly held company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("EcoRodovias" or "Company") hereby informs the market that its stock has been selected for inclusion in the portfolios of B3's Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) for the thirteenth straight year, and B3's Carbon Efficient Index (ICO2) for the fourth straight year, both effective from January to December 2024.

ISE is an indicator of the average performance of the prices of assets of companies chosen for their recognized commitment to business sustainability. ICO2 demonstrates the commitment of selected companies to the transparent reporting of their emissions and anticipates how they are preparing for a low-carbon economy. As such, these indexes support investors in their investment decisions and promote the adoption of best sustainability practices by the companies listed on B3.

Being included in ISE and ICO2 portfolios underlines the Company's ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance) strategy and its commitment to sustainability and transparency. EcoRodovias continues to streamline and fine-tune its business strategy in the pursuit of innovations and technologies that help mitigate its environmental and social impacts, such as the implementation of the scale test for weighing heavy vehicles at high speeds in motion (HS- WIM) at Ecovias do Cerrado, the testing of free flow technology at Ecopistas and Ecoponte, the provision of Internet along the stretch of over 850 km at Ecovias do Araguaia, the installation of solar plants and electric chargers on the highways, among others. Furthermore, the Company remains committed to corporate governance best practices and has established a structure aligned with the recommendations of IBGC (Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance) and B3's Novo Mercado segment.

São Paulo, December 28, 2023.

Marcello Guidotti

CEO and Investor Relations Officer 55 (11) 3787 2612 / 2674 / 2686

invest@ecorodovias.com.br

https://ri.ecorodovias.com.br/