  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECOR3   BRECORACNOR8

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.

(ECOR3)
Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Notice to the Market - Election of Chief Legal Officer – Rodrigo Salles

03/10/2022 | 05:07pm EST
NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME): 04.149.454/0001-80

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "Ecorodovias"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held on this date, approved the election of Rodrigo José de Pontes Seabra Monteiro Salles as the Chief Legal Officer of the Company.

Salles is a lawyer, with a degree in law from Pontifícia Universidade Católica de São Paulo, with MBA (Master in Business Administration) from IBMEC-SP and AMP (Advanced Management Program) from INSEAD, having worked in prestigious law firms in Brazil and abroad and as an executive and member of the board of directors of companies in the infrastructure sector in Brazil.

São Paulo, March 10th, 2022.

Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A.

+55 11 3787 2683/2612/2674 invest@ecorodovias.com.br http://www.ecorodovias.com.br/ri

Disclaimer

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 22:04:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
