  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECOR3   BRECORACNOR8

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.

(ECOR3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-08 pm EDT
5.920 BRL   +1.54%
05:30pECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S A : Notice to the Market - Operational Performance
PU
09/05ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S A : Notice to the Market - Resignation of Member of the Board of Directors
PU
09/02ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S A : 2021 Integrated Report
PU
Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Notice to the Market - Operational Performance

09/08/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME): 04.149.454/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "Ecorodovias") hereby informs its Shareholders and the market, the preliminary consolidated traffic monthly figures for August 2022 and the first eight months of 2022 in relation to the same periods in 2021. These are managerial results and are subject to change.

TRAFFIC VOLUME

August/22¹

August/21¹

Chg.

1

1

Chg.

(equivalent paying vehicles, thousand)

8M22

8M21

Heavy + Light

Ecovias dos Imigrantes

5,034

4,859

3.6%

41,153

39,041

5.4%

Ecopistas

7,217

6,896

4.7%

56,714

52,472

8.1%

Ecosul

2,231

2,466

-9.5%

16,686

18,318

-8.9%

Eco101

4,964

4,572

8.6%

38,964

35,942

8.4%

Ecoponte

2,469

2,390

3.3%

18,953

18,106

4.7%

Eco135

3,320

3,195

3.9%

26,033

23,747

9.6%

Eco050

4,839

4,523

7.0%

35,738

32,773

9.0%

2

30,075

28,902

4.1%

234,240

220,399

6.3%

Comparable Total

Ecovias do Cerrado

3

2,995

3,114

-3.8%

22,766

22,096

3.0%

4

0

1,369

n.m.

0

11,443

n.m.

Ecovia Caminho do Mar

Ecocataratas

5

0

2,339

n.m.

0

18,411

n.m.

CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC VOLUME

33,069

35,724

-7.4%

257,006

272,350

-5.6%

  1. Includes toll collection up to August 31, inclusive. 2) Excludes toll collection on Ecovias do Cerrado, Ecovia Caminho do Mar and Ecocataratas. 3) Considers the start of toll collection at toll plazas P1 and P2 starting from November 14, 2020, the start of toll collection at toll plazas P6 and P7 starting from January 10, 2021 and P3, P4 and P5 starting from March 20, 2021.4) Concession contract ended on November 28, 2021. 5) Concession contract ended on November 27, 2021.

Note: Equivalent paying vehicle is a basic unit of reference in toll collection statistics on the Brazilian market. Light vehicles, such as automobiles, correspond to an equivalent vehicle unit. Heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses are converted to equivalent vehicles by a multiplier applied to the number of axles per vehicle, as established in the terms of each concession agreement. The results are managerial and subject to review.

The Company reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly-held company listed on the Novo Mercado segment of the B3 stock exchange and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with applicable legislation.

São Paulo, September 08, 2022.

Marcello Guidotti

CEO and Investor Relations Officer 55 (11) 3787 2683 / 2612 / 2674 / 2686

invest@ecorodovias.com.br

https://ri.ecorodovias.com.br/

Disclaimer

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 21:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
