Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Notice to the Market - Operational Performance
09/08/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.
Publicly-Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME): 04.149.454/0001-80
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "Ecorodovias") hereby informs its Shareholders and the market, the preliminary consolidated traffic monthly figures for August 2022 and the first eight months of 2022 in relation to the same periods in 2021. These are managerial results and are subject to change.
TRAFFIC VOLUME
August/22¹
August/21¹
Chg.
1
1
Chg.
(equivalent paying vehicles, thousand)
8M22
8M21
Heavy + Light
Ecovias dos Imigrantes
5,034
4,859
3.6%
41,153
39,041
5.4%
Ecopistas
7,217
6,896
4.7%
56,714
52,472
8.1%
Ecosul
2,231
2,466
-9.5%
16,686
18,318
-8.9%
Eco101
4,964
4,572
8.6%
38,964
35,942
8.4%
Ecoponte
2,469
2,390
3.3%
18,953
18,106
4.7%
Eco135
3,320
3,195
3.9%
26,033
23,747
9.6%
Eco050
4,839
4,523
7.0%
35,738
32,773
9.0%
2
30,075
28,902
4.1%
234,240
220,399
6.3%
Comparable Total
Ecovias do Cerrado
3
2,995
3,114
-3.8%
22,766
22,096
3.0%
4
0
1,369
n.m.
0
11,443
n.m.
Ecovia Caminho do Mar
Ecocataratas
5
0
2,339
n.m.
0
18,411
n.m.
CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC VOLUME
33,069
35,724
-7.4%
257,006
272,350
-5.6%
Includes toll collection up to August 31, inclusive. 2) Excludes toll collection on Ecovias do Cerrado, Ecovia Caminho do Mar and Ecocataratas. 3) Considers the start of toll collection at toll plazas P1 and P2 starting from November 14, 2020, the start of toll collection at toll plazas P6 and P7 starting from January 10, 2021 and P3, P4 and P5 starting from March 20, 2021.4) Concession contract ended on November 28, 2021. 5) Concession contract ended on November 27, 2021.
Note: Equivalent paying vehicle is a basic unit of reference in toll collection statistics on the Brazilian market. Light vehicles, such as automobiles, correspond to an equivalent vehicle unit. Heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses are converted to equivalent vehicles by a multiplier applied to the number of axles per vehicle, as established in the terms of each concession agreement. The results are managerial and subject to review.
The Company reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly-held company listed on the Novo Mercado segment of the B3 stock exchange and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with applicable legislation.
São Paulo, September 08, 2022.
Marcello Guidotti
CEO and Investor Relations Officer 55 (11) 3787 2683 / 2612 / 2674 / 2686
EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 21:29:01 UTC.