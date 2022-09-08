Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Notice to the Market - Operational Performance

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME): 04.149.454/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "Ecorodovias") hereby informs its Shareholders and the market, the preliminary consolidated traffic monthly figures for August 2022 and the first eight months of 2022 in relation to the same periods in 2021. These are managerial results and are subject to change.

TRAFFIC VOLUME August/22¹ August/21¹ Chg. 1 1 Chg. (equivalent paying vehicles, thousand) 8M22 8M21 Heavy + Light Ecovias dos Imigrantes 5,034 4,859 3.6% 41,153 39,041 5.4% Ecopistas 7,217 6,896 4.7% 56,714 52,472 8.1% Ecosul 2,231 2,466 -9.5% 16,686 18,318 -8.9% Eco101 4,964 4,572 8.6% 38,964 35,942 8.4% Ecoponte 2,469 2,390 3.3% 18,953 18,106 4.7% Eco135 3,320 3,195 3.9% 26,033 23,747 9.6% Eco050 4,839 4,523 7.0% 35,738 32,773 9.0% 2 30,075 28,902 4.1% 234,240 220,399 6.3% Comparable Total Ecovias do Cerrado 3 2,995 3,114 -3.8% 22,766 22,096 3.0% 4 0 1,369 n.m. 0 11,443 n.m. Ecovia Caminho do Mar Ecocataratas 5 0 2,339 n.m. 0 18,411 n.m. CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC VOLUME 33,069 35,724 -7.4% 257,006 272,350 -5.6%

Includes toll collection up to August 31, inclusive. 2) Excludes toll collection on Ecovias do Cerrado, Ecovia Caminho do Mar and Ecocataratas. 3) Considers the start of toll collection at toll plazas P1 and P2 starting from November 14, 2020, the start of toll collection at toll plazas P6 and P7 starting from January 10, 2021 and P3, P4 and P5 starting from March 20, 2021.4) Concession contract ended on November 28, 2021. 5) Concession contract ended on November 27, 2021.

Note: Equivalent paying vehicle is a basic unit of reference in toll collection statistics on the Brazilian market. Light vehicles, such as automobiles, correspond to an equivalent vehicle unit. Heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses are converted to equivalent vehicles by a multiplier applied to the number of axles per vehicle, as established in the terms of each concession agreement. The results are managerial and subject to review.

The Company reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly-held company listed on the Novo Mercado segment of the B3 stock exchange and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with applicable legislation.

São Paulo, September 08, 2022.

Marcello Guidotti

CEO and Investor Relations Officer 55 (11) 3787 2683 / 2612 / 2674 / 2686

invest@ecorodovias.com.br

https://ri.ecorodovias.com.br/